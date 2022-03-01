Things to do in Hong Kong this March 2022

So, there are still things to do in Hong Kong, despite it seeming otherwise these days. Don’t march into March with an empty to-do list! And no, staying at home hate-watching the last episode of Euphoria doesn’t count.

I, for one, did not have to take Home Ec in school. Therefore, I, for one, do not know how to sew, barely know how to thread a needle and definitely do not know how to hem a pair of pants. kapok x Fashion Clinic’s bespoke REDESIGN | REPAIR service, then, is tailor-made for hard-of-doing people like me — and like you, too. Don’t lie, I see the stack of clothes that need to be taken in, let out and repaired loitering in the back of your IKEA Malm drawers. As for the rest of March, be safe, wear a mask, support your neighbourhood F&B friends and wash your hands, please, as you make your way through this month’s things to do.

Stray-From-Home Activities:

If that hole in your pants is looking a little bigger these days…

kapok x Fashion Clinic’s REDESIGN | REPAIR service When: Through 20 May The life cycle of an article of clothing typically ends when wear turns to tear. The onus, here, is levied on the consumer to make the better choice: to bring said articles of clothing to be mended, so said articles can live to see another day. In collaboration with kapok, Fashion Clinic is setting up a REDESIGN | REPAIR alterations service, with artisans like Una Lo, Kam Lan and founder Kay Wong from Fashion Clinic on hand for mending and refashioning fashion pieces; Matt Hui from YLYSTUDIO for embroidery redesigns; Phoebe Leung from Atelier PHYL for millinery patches; and Savia Chan from Atelier Hon’ne for jewellery repairs. Email info@fashion-clinic.co for any general enquiries. Walk-ins are available for general repair services, while made-to-measure repair services will require reservations. Fashion Clinic, 5 St Francis Yard, Wanchai, Hong Kong

If you’re on a lucky streak…

M+’s Touch for Luck game Do you have a screen time duration you’re embarrassed to admit to yourself, let alone say out loud? Well, the Touch for Luck installation screened across M+ museum isn’t going to help matters. Designed by Amsterdam-based studio Moniker, Touch for Luck gamifies our digital addiction by awarding gems to a fish you control with a simple touch of your phone’s screen. Once your finger lifts, though, the game restarts, lest you’ve accrued “Un-Touch-Time”. So you better stay touching. If you’re online and dragging your finger through the fish-packed pond from 7–9pm through 28 March, your fish’s progress might be on display across M+’s facade. Click here to access the game on mobile devices

If you’re on the lookout for some excellent deals…

OnTheList’s showroom moves to Taikoo Place OnTheList is on the move, with their showroom residency in Central transferred just a few MTR stations away at Taikoo Place. Go stock up on discounted Le Creuset dutch ovens and Roberto Cavalli pieces while stock lasts — and knowing the lines that use to curl past Duddell Street? It’s not going to be long. OnTheList, 4/F Oxford House, Taikoo Place, Hong Kong Image courtesy of @surrealhk and OnTheList

If you want to get cultured from the comforts of home…

The 50th Hong Kong Arts Festival Until we can all relinquish phrases like “virtual programming” and “staycation” and “Zoom” from our collective consciousness, we’re just going to have to make do. The 50th edition of Hong Kong Arts Festival just so happens to be jetting off to France with Paris Opera Ballet’s performance of Romeo and Juliet; Belgium with Ontroerend Goed’s audience-participation-necessary show, TM; Bruges with Korngold’s Die tote Stadt (The Dead City) and more — all from the comforts of home. Consider this March’s date nights, sorted. Learn more here Image courtesy of Agathe Poupeney

