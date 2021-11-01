Things to do in Hong Kong this November 2021

Happy birthday, Scorpios! As we collectively descend, Halloween costumes askew, onto November’s overflowing Thanksgiving menus; then, Black Friday-Cyber Monday blow-outs. Then, still, before anyone expects or demands it, the first thirteen sleigh bell rings of Mariah Carey’s magnum opus will sound so sweetly. It’s the penultimate month of the year! Make it count with some activities that might make you cry (see: Anita), might make you run (see: Spartan Race), might make you a little more cultured (see: M+).
Here’s what’s on in Hong Kong this November:
For the fans, old and new…
Anita premieres on 12 November
The late, very beloved Anita Mui is immortalised in musical biopic Anita, directed by Longman Leung and starring model Louise Wong in her first acting role. The film opens at Mui’s final concert, and looks back on the life and times of a brilliant performer whose entire existence was dedicated to the stage.
In the meantime, here‘s the trailer.
Purchase tickets here.
For proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community — and allies alike…
Hong Kong Pride Parade 2021: Rainbow Market
When: 13 November, 12–8pm
“Stay in Love” stands as the theme for the Hong Kong Pride Parade 2021; a theme so very poignant especially in the face of circumstances that still pervade; still separate. Still act as a barrier for connection.
The Hong Kong Pride Parade will switch gears this year, transforming from a day of marching and rallies into a marketplace bazaar with shop booths, art installations and many, many Instagrammable moments.
Learn more here.
8/F, The Wave, 4 Hing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong
If you’re ready to press “Continue Watching” on another streaming service…
Disney+ is finally here!
When: 16 November
Soon, you’ll have the entire Disney library — which includes classic Disney but also Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic — at your fingertips. Or, at the behest of whoever is in control of the remote control. We say go for The Little Mermaid first, that’s a good one. Ooo, no — Beauty and the Beast! All for only HK$73 a month or HK$738 a year.
Sign up for updates here.
If you’re whining to be wined and dined…
Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival 2021
When: 1 – 30 November
The annual Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival returns through the month of November with a series of gastronomic-forward events including a city wine walk, discounted fixed-price menu bookings on over 250+ restaurants across the city, boozy-meets-relaxing “wine-cation” packages — and more.
Think of it as pre-gaming Christmas. Or the entirety of December, which is bound to be spent overfed and satiated.
Learn more here.
If you’re mmming + ahhing over an arts education…
M+ opens
When: 12 November
You might’ve already seen M+ — billed as “Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture” — all lit up and aglow from the Victoria Harbour skyline; West Kowloon Cultural District’s newest, most mammoth, most ambitious build yet. Home to approximately 1,500 works of of visual art, design and architecture and moving image presented in a 17,000 square-metre space, the museum, whose name stands for “museum plus” or “museum and more”, is touted as Asia’s answer to institutions like London’s Tate Modern and New York’s MoMA.
In grand celebration, admission will be free for Hong Kong residents through the first year of M+’s operation — so no excuses not to make your way over to West Kowloon.
(Image courtesy of Fang Lijun, 1995.2, 1995, Oil on canvas, 250 × 180 cm, M+ Sigg Collection, Hong Kong. By donation © Fang Lijun)
M+, West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong
If Neverland is calling…
Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2021
When: 6 – 7 November
Off to Neverland we go! The city’s largest outdoor youth arts festival, Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, returns for its 2021 edition with a programme in dedication to the beloved J. M. Barrie tale of friendship, bravery and breathless adventure.
From puppetry and choreographed routines to interactive art stalls and storytelling booths, the free-for-all, two-day festival promises a fun time for kids of all ages — even those who deign to never, ever grow up.
Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
If you’re looking for calm in the centre of Lan Kwai Fong…
Unbothered brings CBD to LKF
Having opened its doors at the tail-end of October, Unbothered — holding court at where The Coffee Academic’s Lan Kwai Fong space used to stand — is Hong Kong’s first dedicated CBD bar. Unbothered’s entire menu contains dosages of 15mg to 30mg of CBD.
“With a mix of alcohol, wellness, art and music, we hope to be an oasis in the heart of Lan
Kwai Fong,” says founder Connie Lee. “We hope to help break down the stigma surrounding CBD products.”
Aside from cocktails, Unbothered also offers a lunch menu and CBD-infused teas.
Unbothered, Uf/F & LG/F, 1 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong
If a muddy, obstacle-filled sprint is just what you need pre-holidays…
Spartan Race
When: 20 – 21 November
This is one for the athletes, the adventurers.
As we edge into the months of the year in which indulgence and decadence and big, family-style feasts become non-negotiable, get one final run in Spartan-style — a 5k sprint filled with obstacles like rope climbing, barbed wire crawl and more.
Remember to bring a change of clothes — you’ll be knees deep in the mud-splash zone.
Tickets for the open heat cost HK$900. Registrations close at 14 November. Register here.
Kam Tin Country Club, Shui Mei Tsuen, Kam Tin Road, New Territories, Hong Kong
If you’re feeling bookish…
Hong Kong International Literary Festival
When: 5 – 15 November
The 21st edition of the Hong Kong International Literary Festival is themed “Rebound,” with topics highlighting resilience, recovery wellness and mental health a priority. 5 to 10 November will see the festival through virtual means, whilst 11 to 14 November takes the festival to in-person events at Asia Society, The Fringe Club and Tai Kwun for panels, readings, performances, writing workshops and walking tours. Click here for a list of participating speakers.
An Online Festival Pass, which grants access to 36 virtual events, is priced HK$500 for adults and HK$350 for students. Purchase here. Prices for live and hybrid events at Asia Society, The Fringe Club and Tai Kwun vary; learn more here.