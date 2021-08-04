The dog days of summer — in all its sweaty, sweltering, simmering glory — are upon us. If tottering between beautifully air-conditioned rooms listening to Lana Del Rey’s seminal and very seasonal ‘Summertime Sadness‘ just won’t cut it for the next twenty-ish days of your life, scroll through this list of things to do in Hong Kong for some new ideas. At least we’re not going back to school!
If your meme knowledge needs a little brushing up…
K11 Art Mall x 9GAG’s MEME Museum
When: Through 5 September
There’s nothing that quite brings people together more than an Instagram chat that’s, really, just a silent exchange of very good memes. No words, no dialogue; just red-hearted likes on each others’ receiving post with an unspoken wink: “I get you. I love you. You’re just like me.”
K11 Art Mall’s collaborative showcase with 9GAG is segmented into seven zones, with memes you already know and love featured in formats that span visual, digital and even olfactory renderings. On-site, too, is a “MEME Me” Snapio Photobooth, temporary tattoos and much more to discover.
K11 Art Mall x 9GAG’s MEME Museum, chi K11 art space, B2/F, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3118 8070
If you’re in the market for art within reach…
Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong 2021
When: 26 – 29 August
Stark-white galleries are not the most welcoming places in the world. In fact, it’s an environment that seems to quietly hiss: “Look, but don’t you dare touch” and “If you have to ask, you can’t afford it.”
All in its name, the Affordable Art Fair — returning to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre for its eighth edition —destigmatises the process of purchasing art for both first-time art buyers and seasoned collectors. On view are thousands of contemporary artworks from forty hand-picked local and international galleries, ensuring a piece and style that suits every aesthetic.
Purchase tickets here. Affordable Art Fair, Hall 1E, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3579 4777
If a touch of retail therapy is sorely needed…
Farfetch: “In Transit” pop-up retail experience
When: Through 24 August
Prior to the mostly land-bound existence we’ve all been loitering within for the past year-and-counting, an airport terminal most likely wouldn’t incite much feelings of excitement. The trip itself? Yes. The delays, the overpriced sandwiches and the swarm of angry passengers? A very heartfelt no.
Constructed in the image of an empty airport terminal (complete with trolleys and segmented seating), Farfetch’s ‘In Transit’ pop-up in K11 MUSEA is a timely tribute to a pastime we’re all in jitters for — in addition to Farfetch’s distinctive business model, which sources from boutiques all around the world.
The pop-up features curated items from AMORE, AMBUSH, STADIUM GOODS and dot COMME, and a virtual try-on option is available through the Farfetch App.
Farfetch “In Transit”, Shop 105, Level 1, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
If finding balance and wellness is on your to-do list this month…
AQUMON X Fivelements Habitat X Victor Chau: “Balancing Holistic Health” workshop
When: 8 August; 10am – 12nn
Wellness is multi-faceted; it’s a state of mind that translates beyond the presentation it’s most often attributed to — that of wellbeing concerning your body and your mind. Financial wellness is a topic less discussed, but in the perspective of AQUMON — a Hong Kong-based digital wealth management platform co-founded by Kelvin Lei — just as important.
On 8 August, AQUMON is partnering with Fivelements Habitat and renowned yogi Victor Chau for a crossover yoga workshop that headlines on balancing holistic health, be it financial, spiritual or physical.
Register for the complimentary workshop — eligible to new clients who successfully open an AQUMON account on or before 7 August — here. Mat space is limited, so first come first serve!
Fivelements Habitat, Level 13A, Tower 1, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
If your little one’s keen to cruise…
YUM ME PLAY‘s Junior Racing Academy
When: Through 12 September
There are no driver’s licenses necessary for the petite drivers racing through YUM ME PLAY’s Junior Racing Academy — supported by Mercedes-Benz, Craft-Bamboo Racing and Arch Education — ideated for the next generation of racer, engineers and innovators aged from 3 – 12.
Beyond a race simulation, other workshops include subjects concerning STEAM, art, language, creative writing and more — something for every child.
Learn more here.
Taste Chamber, B2, K11 MUSEA (Next to Avobar), 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
K11 MUSEA’s STREET/PARK
When: Through 19 September
The ultimate cool-kid pastime, skateboarding has added yet another notch on its coolness barometer with its debut at Tokyo Olympics as a brand-new medalled sport. Debuting, too, at K11 MUSEA is another tribute: the largest indoor harbour-view skatepark pop-up in Hong Kong.
Alongside ramps and half-pipes that welcome skaters of all expertise, STREET/PARK also dips into the sport’s countercultural subsidiaries. Join 8FIVE2’s slew of skate workshops and admire SOLEADDICTT’s largest, possibly rarest, collection of Nike Dunks ever showcased in the world.
Registration is required for entry. Learn more here.
STREET/PARK, 605, 6/F, K11 Art & Cultural Centre, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3892 3890
Harbour City’s Pixar Fest
When: Through 15 August
The opening title card of every Pixar masterpiece starts with a lamp bounce, bounce and bouncing atop Pixar’s ‘I’ before landing, squishing and staring out guiltily. Holding court throughout Harbour City, iconic vignettes from films like ‘Toy Story 4’, ‘Monsters University’, ‘Finding Dory’ and ‘Soul’ serve as larger-than-life homages to the animation house’s 35th anniversary.
Learn more about the campaign’s VR components here.
Harbour City, Gateway Arcade, 3 – 27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2118 8666