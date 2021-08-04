K11 Art Mall x 9GAG’s MEME Museum

When: Through 5 September

There’s nothing that quite brings people together more than an Instagram chat that’s, really, just a silent exchange of very good memes. No words, no dialogue; just red-hearted likes on each others’ receiving post with an unspoken wink: “I get you. I love you. You’re just like me.”

K11 Art Mall’s collaborative showcase with 9GAG is segmented into seven zones, with memes you already know and love featured in formats that span visual, digital and even olfactory renderings. On-site, too, is a “MEME Me” Snapio Photobooth, temporary tattoos and much more to discover.

K11 Art Mall x 9GAG’s MEME Museum, chi K11 art space, B2/F, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3118 8070