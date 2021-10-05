Things to do in Hong Kong this October 2021

OMEGA’s James Bond watch collection exhibition

When: Through 30 October

Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond may be coming to an end, but the character’s identifying idiosyncrasies — the nice suits; the nice cars; the nice girls; the nice watches — will endure well beyond any Bond iteration. After No Time To Die, head to OMEGA’s boutique on Russell Street to drool over some of the most incredible wrist candy worn by 007.

Then, practice your gun barrel sequence. They’re probably casting for the new Bond as we speak; you never know.

OMEGA® Boutique, 38 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2518 9890