Things to do in Hong Kong this October 2021

October is spooky. October is also boozy. October, this year, also serves up a fond (bring the tissues) farewell to Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond. October is a multi-hyphenated beast of a month! Just in case your dance card isn’t already filled up with beer dates and costume parties, here’s a handy list of things to do in Hong Kong this month.
If you’re not over Daniel Craig’s curtain call in No Time To Die…
OMEGA’s James Bond watch collection exhibition
When: Through 30 October
Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond may be coming to an end, but the character’s identifying idiosyncrasies — the nice suits; the nice cars; the nice girls; the nice watches — will endure well beyond any Bond iteration. After No Time To Die, head to OMEGA’s boutique on Russell Street to drool over some of the most incredible wrist candy worn by 007.
Then, practice your gun barrel sequence. They’re probably casting for the new Bond as we speak; you never know.
OMEGA® Boutique, 38 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2518 9890
And if you’re still not over it…
James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, exclusively at The Peninsula Hong Kong
When: Through 29 October
On display in the lobby of The Peninsula Hong Kong is another hearty slice of James Bond history: The Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger continuation car.
This particular DB5 is a faithful reproduction of the one seen on screen; one of 25 produced globally, and the only to appear in Hong Kong. Included in the “authenticity” of this DB5’s reproduction are modulations that are functional. Meaning, functional gadgetry including revolving number plates, a retractable bullet-proof rear shield, pop-out machine guns and other features made iconic in Goldfinger.
Also on showcase is a photography exhibition of archival Aston Martin vehicles.
The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2920 2888
If you’re ready to take on 26.2 miles (or, at least, cheer on those who are)…
Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2021
When: 24 October
If you’re not already registered and, more importantly, not already in the penultimate stretch of your training, you’re most likely not running the marathon. That’s okay! Neither am I.
But, for those with 24 October circled thrice in bright red on their calendars, best of luck! We’ll catch you at the finish line at Victoria Park.
This year’s ‘Virtual Run’ option — where runners can complete their chosen distances (the Marathon, the Half Marathon or the 10K) wherever they wish within a 24-hour time limit, with results recorded in the official app — is open for registration here until 15 October. An e-certificate, a medal, a commemorative T-shirt and full bragging rights are on the line.
Learn more here.
If a cold one with the boys is desperately needed…
Oktoberfest at BaseHall
When: 9 October
If October, for you, stands not for a spooky time but a wild, raucous celebration drenched with frothy, overfilled handles of beer — and one more round still — you’ll likely find yourself at BaseHall come 9 October for their version of Oktoberfest.
In the daylight, family-focused events rule the roost with cookie decorating, ring toss and face painting. Every BaseHall vendor will have in-spirit variations on their menus, including a roasted ham hock Schweinhaxe Burger from Honbo and Chicken Schnitzel with Zaatar and Sauerkraut from FRANCIS.
In the evening, a live Oompah band and DJ will fill BaseHall with classic Munich beerhall tunes, while a traditional tapping of the cask ceremony will take place at 7pm.
Tickets for the event are priced at HK$50 (Daytime Admission: Kids & Family, 11am-4pm) and HK$150 (Evening Admission: Oktoberfest Party, 5-10pm) and are available for purchase here.
BaseHall, LG9, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3643 0865
If you’re in the market for a good scare (or just need an excuse to scream really, really loudly)…
Ocean Park Halloween Fest
When: Through 31 October
Ocean Park’s Halloween Fest is, for the lack of a more suitable descriptor, iconic. Past years have seen the family-friendly park transform at dusk into a bloody, gory, scream-inducing cityscape, littered with haunted houses to tip-toe through whilst clutching your friends close, clenching your eyes tight and hoping, praying, you’re already pretty close to the exit.
Rather than rehash the signature haunted house walk-throughs, Ocean Park’s 2021 edition of Halloween Fest — the event’s 20th anniversary — reimagines the in-park experience entirely with brand-new interactive, mission-inspired attractions including “Survivor of the Undead”, “Forbidden Rainforest Treasure Hunt” and “The Supernatural Ghost Tour.”
Halloween General Admission tickets are priced at HK$360, while the Halloween Combo Ticket, which includes unlimited access to the three Halloween Fest interactive attractions, are an extra HK$280. Purchase tickets here.
Ocean Park, Aberdeen, Hong Kong, +852 3923 2323
If Down Under beckons…
Australian Steakation Staycation at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
Believe it or not, people just like you and I used to travel, with and without destinations, to and from each and every corner of the world. It sounds crazy, I know, but it’s true. And this October and November, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong aims to recapture a glimmer of those halcyon days of holidays and work trips with a no-passport-needed journey to Australia.
In celebration of the annual Festival of Australia, the hotel’s Australian Steakation package offers a sample of the life Down Under. Perks include an Australian Wagyu set dinner for two at the Grand Hyatt Steakhouse, an immersive augmented reality photo booth experience, an HK$500 e-voucher and all manner of Aussie in-room amenities, from Kombucha to bath bombs from Noelle Australia.
This staycation package is priced from HK$3,380 + 10% per room per night. Check for availabilities here.
Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2588 1234
If getting lost, yet again, in K11 MUSEA sounds like a fun Saturday…
K11 MUSEA’s MUSE ROOMS
When: Through 14 November
It’s easy to get lost in K11 MUSEA’s utter labyrinth of a floor-plan, but this month (and through half of November), your meandering might just lead you to one of the six MUSE ROOMS in the cultural-retail complex. Or, you know, just check the directory.
The six MUSE ROOMS, billed as “Art & Design Dreamlands,” lead into a Hajime Sorayama x ZHEN exhibition, Nelson Chow’s Dreamscape (pictured), Joyce Wang’s Dockside Dairy, Tony Oursler’s psychedelic LOCK 2,4,6 showcase, Jon Burgerman’s delicious Candyland and NET-A-PORTER: ‘A vision of style’.
K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Victoria Dockside, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3892 3890
If you need a new park to explore…
East Coast Park Precinct in Fortress Hill
Having officially opened on 25 September, Phase 1 of the East Coast Park Precinct is sidled alongside views of Victoria Harbour, with outdoor art installations, a lawn area, benches and shelters available for public use.
A 100-metre breakwater — the first within Victoria Harbour — juts out from the Precinct, with a near 360-degree panoramic perspective viewable from the tail-end of the construction.
Possibly most importantly: Yes, the Precinct is pet-friendly! Time to change up your dog-walking routine if you live near the area.
East Coast Park Precinct, Watson Road, Fortress Hill, Hong Kong