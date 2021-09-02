Home > What's On > Things to do in Hong Kong this September 2021
Things to do in Hong Kong this September 2021
02 Sep 2021 06:12 PM

Joey Wong
Editor
Here in Hong Kong, September often marches at pace — head down, laser-focused — towards Mid-Autumn Festival; or, our first Public Holiday allotment since July. July! But once we get there, it always feels much too soon. Mid autumn? I must’ve, as I’m often accused, fallen asleep and missed the ending of summer. If the back-to-school, barely-crisp autumnal ambience is inspiring some real motivation for embarking on adventures, here’s a quick roster of things to do in Hong Kong this month.

If you’re down to slide, splash or simply float adrift…

Water World Ocean Park

When: 21 September

Once upon a time, Ocean Park used to have a water park. Now in 2021, Water World Open Park — billed as Asia’s first all-weather, year-round waterfront water park — makes a grand, much-anticipated, adventure-ready return complete with a thrilling procession of slides, indoor- and outdoor-wave pools and a lazy river.

For the first 60 days of operation, Water World Ocean Park will adopt a dynamic pricing system, with adult tickets priced between HK$320 to HK$460 depending on seasonality and days of the week.

Purchase tickets here.

Ocean Park Water World, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, +852 3923 2323

If you celebrate, Happy Mid-Autumn Festival! If you don’t, enjoy the free day off…

Mid-Autumn Festival 2021

When: 21 September

Hello, moon!

For those who celebrate, it’s time to lean our faces skyward and bask in the glow of a full moon alongside riddles, candle-lit lanterns and delicious mooncakes — here’s where to get the best ones, by the way.

If you’re keen for a slice of heritage…

Central Market

If you’ve ever walked towards ifc on the covered overpass, you would have noticed the construction, the white plastered walls and the redirected pathways — all work-in-progress offshoots of the construction and restoration efforts of the brand-new Central Market.

Now open, the Central Market is a sprawling retail-cum-dining space spread across three floors, rife with indoor and outdoor areas. Kennedy Town-staple SLOWOOD sits on the top-most second floor, alongside a laundry list of eateries and boutiques like Perfume Trees Gin, I-O-N Café Bistro and Pimary.

Central Market, 93 Queen’s Road Central and 80 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3618 8668

If you’re missing Japan and Don Don Donki just isn’t cutting it anymore…

KIOSK by Sake Central

When: Through 20 September

Sake Central has always existed in salute to the idiosyncrasies of Japanese culture, from its namesake sake to umeshu, sandos and now — through the month of September — the grab-and-go snack stations populating the country’s train platforms.

Our order at KIOSK by Sake Central? We’d most likely go for a Classic Katsu Sando (HK$88) — always a delicious bet — with a slice of Basque Umami Cheesecake (HK$188), soaked through with sake kasu from the shop’s own NOTO 88 limited sake; a sweet-meets-savoury-meets-umami show-down. Throw in a merch T-shirt, too.

KIOSK by Sake Central, Shops B49-52, B55-56, B59-61, 15 Queen’s Road Central, LANDMARK, Central, Hong Kong

If you want to feel good about your consumption habits…

TiNDLE x ecoSPIRITS x The Pontiac’s Get Clucked #forgood pairing menu (HK$100)

When: 4-5 September; 3-6pm

Beyond the chorus of an especially thoughtful chart-topper, nothing is as immediately satisfying, as feel-good, as the perfect first bite of a delicious meal. Embodying the idea of feel-good both sensorially and sustainably, TiNDLE, ecoSPIRITS and The Pontiac have joined forces with Katsumoto Sando, creating a limited-time menu — consisting of either a TiNDLE “KFT” Fried Karaage or the TiNDLE Tsukune Slider paired with The Pontiac’s Plantation Pineapple Cocktail — that leads to real, tangible impact.

Each Get Clucked #forgood pairing menu (HK$100) served will save 31-litres of water, eliminate 150-grams of carbon emissions and plant one native tree in the Kalimantan rainforest in Borneo, Indonesia.

The Pontiac, 13 Old Bailey Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2521 3855

If you’re a lover of classic films and classic watches…

Jaeger-LeCoultre and Golden Scene Cinema Present: The Timeless Stories of Hong Kong Cinema

When: 9-15 September

We’re now, for better or for worse, accustomed to watching films on 13-inch screens but there will always be an irreplaceable sense of occasion to a silver-screen viewing; a communal experience soundtracked by ambient sounds of popcorn munching, scattered laughter and frowned-upon whispers.

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso timepiece, a limited-time release of iconic movies — namely: The Spring River Flows East (1947), A Better Tomorrow (1986), C’est La Vie, Mon Cheri (1993) and Flowers of Shanghai (1998) — will be shown exclusively at Golden Scene Cinema. Also on-location is Spacetime, an installation by American artist Michael Murphy, an exhibition of Reverso timepieces dating from the 1930’s and a collection of cakes and pastries created by Nina Métayer.

Register for complimentary tickets here. Be hasty, though, as tickets — all free! — are allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

Golden Scene Cinema, 2 Catchick Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, +852 2151 1226

Constantly in pursuit of a multi-hyphenated career, Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her sipping on her third oat milk latte of the day in the city’s newest café. She’s currently mourning the loss of TikTok in Hong Kong.
