Things to do in Hong Kong this September 2021

Water World Ocean Park

When: 21 September

Once upon a time, Ocean Park used to have a water park. Now in 2021, Water World Open Park — billed as Asia’s first all-weather, year-round waterfront water park — makes a grand, much-anticipated, adventure-ready return complete with a thrilling procession of slides, indoor- and outdoor-wave pools and a lazy river.

For the first 60 days of operation, Water World Ocean Park will adopt a dynamic pricing system, with adult tickets priced between HK$320 to HK$460 depending on seasonality and days of the week.

Purchase tickets here.

Ocean Park Water World, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, +852 3923 2323