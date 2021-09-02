Things to do in Hong Kong this September 2021

Here in Hong Kong, September often marches at pace — head down, laser-focused — towards Mid-Autumn Festival; or, our first Public Holiday allotment since July. July! But once we get there, it always feels much too soon. Mid autumn? I must’ve, as I’m often accused, fallen asleep and missed the ending of summer. If the back-to-school, barely-crisp autumnal ambience is inspiring some real motivation for embarking on adventures, here’s a quick roster of things to do in Hong Kong this month.
If you’re down to slide, splash or simply float adrift…
Water World Ocean Park
When: 21 September
Once upon a time, Ocean Park used to have a water park. Now in 2021, Water World Open Park — billed as Asia’s first all-weather, year-round waterfront water park — makes a grand, much-anticipated, adventure-ready return complete with a thrilling procession of slides, indoor- and outdoor-wave pools and a lazy river.
For the first 60 days of operation, Water World Ocean Park will adopt a dynamic pricing system, with adult tickets priced between HK$320 to HK$460 depending on seasonality and days of the week.
Purchase tickets here.
Ocean Park Water World, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, +852 3923 2323
If you celebrate, Happy Mid-Autumn Festival! If you don’t, enjoy the free day off…
Mid-Autumn Festival 2021
When: 21 September
Hello, moon!
For those who celebrate, it’s time to lean our faces skyward and bask in the glow of a full moon alongside riddles, candle-lit lanterns and delicious mooncakes — here’s where to get the best ones, by the way.
If you’re keen for a slice of heritage…
Central Market
If you’ve ever walked towards ifc on the covered overpass, you would have noticed the construction, the white plastered walls and the redirected pathways — all work-in-progress offshoots of the construction and restoration efforts of the brand-new Central Market.
Now open, the Central Market is a sprawling retail-cum-dining space spread across three floors, rife with indoor and outdoor areas. Kennedy Town-staple SLOWOOD sits on the top-most second floor, alongside a laundry list of eateries and boutiques like Perfume Trees Gin, I-O-N Café Bistro and Pimary.
Central Market, 93 Queen’s Road Central and 80 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3618 8668
If you’re missing Japan and Don Don Donki just isn’t cutting it anymore…
KIOSK by Sake Central
When: Through 20 September
Sake Central has always existed in salute to the idiosyncrasies of Japanese culture, from its namesake sake to umeshu, sandos and now — through the month of September — the grab-and-go snack stations populating the country’s train platforms.
Our order at KIOSK by Sake Central? We’d most likely go for a Classic Katsu Sando (HK$88) — always a delicious bet — with a slice of Basque Umami Cheesecake (HK$188), soaked through with sake kasu from the shop’s own NOTO 88 limited sake; a sweet-meets-savoury-meets-umami show-down. Throw in a merch T-shirt, too.
KIOSK by Sake Central, Shops B49-52, B55-56, B59-61, 15 Queen’s Road Central, LANDMARK, Central, Hong Kong
If you want to feel good about your consumption habits…
TiNDLE x ecoSPIRITS x The Pontiac’s Get Clucked #forgood pairing menu (HK$100)
When: 4-5 September; 3-6pm
Beyond the chorus of an especially thoughtful chart-topper, nothing is as immediately satisfying, as feel-good, as the perfect first bite of a delicious meal. Embodying the idea of feel-good both sensorially and sustainably, TiNDLE, ecoSPIRITS and The Pontiac have joined forces with Katsumoto Sando, creating a limited-time menu — consisting of either a TiNDLE “KFT” Fried Karaage or the TiNDLE Tsukune Slider paired with The Pontiac’s Plantation Pineapple Cocktail — that leads to real, tangible impact.
Each Get Clucked #forgood pairing menu (HK$100) served will save 31-litres of water, eliminate 150-grams of carbon emissions and plant one native tree in the Kalimantan rainforest in Borneo, Indonesia.
The Pontiac, 13 Old Bailey Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2521 3855
If you’re a lover of classic films and classic watches…
Jaeger-LeCoultre and Golden Scene Cinema Present: The Timeless Stories of Hong Kong Cinema
When: 9-15 September
We’re now, for better or for worse, accustomed to watching films on 13-inch screens but there will always be an irreplaceable sense of occasion to a silver-screen viewing; a communal experience soundtracked by ambient sounds of popcorn munching, scattered laughter and frowned-upon whispers.
In celebration of the 90th anniversary of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso timepiece, a limited-time release of iconic movies — namely: The Spring River Flows East (1947), A Better Tomorrow (1986), C’est La Vie, Mon Cheri (1993) and Flowers of Shanghai (1998) — will be shown exclusively at Golden Scene Cinema. Also on-location is Spacetime, an installation by American artist Michael Murphy, an exhibition of Reverso timepieces dating from the 1930’s and a collection of cakes and pastries created by Nina Métayer.
Register for complimentary tickets here. Be hasty, though, as tickets — all free! — are allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
Golden Scene Cinema, 2 Catchick Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, +852 2151 1226