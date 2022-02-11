Weekend Dos: Sake Central’s book launch, We-Vibe’s Scavenger Hunt and more

Yes, Valentine’s Day lands on a Monday this year, but that just means a weekend-plus-one day’s worth of love-filled celebrations. Actually, count Friday in too — why not.

You’re probably pretty laser-focused on getting those last-minute V-day gifts and lunch-dinner reservations and staycation bookings sorted right now. Well done. But if you’re cruising ’round Singles Town and in need of some weekend ideas for things to do, I’ll cut to the chase: There’s a scavenger hunt that promises a year’s worth of free sex toys happening this Saturday. That plus a screening of Netflix’s infuriating Tinder Swindler will really get you in the mood. An anti-Valentine’s Day mood.

Workin’ For The Weekend:

Find free sex toys worth HK$77,000 at We-Vibe’s Scavenger Hunt

Let me reiterate, in case that was unclear. It’s HK$77,000 dollars worth of sex toys. 77 racks worth of Super Fun Times. And all you need to do is find the five Chorus toys hidden somewhere in Hong Kong with the following clues this Saturday, 12 February, and send your photos to scavengerhunt@wevibe.com to claim a year’s worth of pleasure.

The Hong Kong-specific clues:

The only place in Hong Kong where you can hang your love locks on the fence in the centre of a heart Put your middle finger inside… the diamond rings Use the red key near the harbour to open the door to a land of pleasure and love Happy Together! Find his handprint and get it imprinted on yours Miss Sally and their intimate stylists are more than happy to explore different possibilities of pleasure with you

Extra! Extra! Read all about Sake Central’s brand new book

So, other than slinging sake, heading up AWA AWA and, incredulously, eating marshmallows while it’s on fire, Sake Central’s founder Elliot Faber can now add yet another checkmark to his growing laundry list of accomplishments: Author. And of course, an exclusive sake tasting is the only appropriate way to celebrate the launch of SAKE: The Histories, Stories and Crafts of Japan’s Artisanal Breweries and Distilleries. Tickets (HK$888) include said sake tasting, an autographed copy of the stunning coffee table-worthy book, caviar treats by NOMAD Caviar, snacks from chef Vincent Ladislao and more.

Sake Central, PMQ – Showcase, S109 – S113, Block A, 35 Aberdeen Street, Hong Kong, +852 2656 6552

Show your smarts at The Globe’s Saturday Quiz

At this point, I do not think I’m smarter than a fifth grader. Which isn’t the point. The point, though, is: The Globe has moved their trivia games to Saturday afternoons at 2pm. There are no themes (so, please set aside those Harry Potter novels), no participation fee (more for drinks and their MMMs Awards-winning burger) and plenty of shots. We’d recommend washing down any embarrassing losses with Pat’s Fierce Bloody Mary. Hell, wash down all the wins with Pat’s Fierce Bloody Mary, too! They’re the best in town.

The Globe, Garley Building, 45-53A Graham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2543 1941

Last chance to catch Carnaby Fair x The Stallery’s SUB9TURE exhibition

The Plumber King 4. Oil on art paper with white colour frame. 52 x 42.5cm (Image courtesy of artist and The Stallery)

If you haven’t already had the chance to stop by, The Stallery x Carnaby Fair’s collaboration exhibition — making waves as Hong Kong’s first ‘CAP-ART’ exhibition — ends 13 February. Every artist showcased at the show (including The Stallery’s own Ernest Chang, Plumber King and more) has their pieces printed onto caps, T-shirts and NFTs courtesy of Carnaby Fair, with all proceeds then donated to V Cycle, a Hong Kong social enterprise that supports poverty alleviation and COVID-19 stress relief.

Go buy some merch! Make it a date! And say hi to Ernest for me.

The Stallery WCH, G/F, 82A Stone Nullah Lane, Wanchai, Hong Kong, +852 2771 3800

