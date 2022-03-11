Weekend Dos: Sotheby’s online auction, LOEWE x On at Belowground and more

From art shopping at Sotheby’s to shoe shopping at LOEWE x On’s Belowground pop-up, there’s a lot of damage that can be done to your wallet this weekend.

If you’re not a Twitter Person, there’s an excellent Twitter account named @CraigWeekend that does one, single gif-tweet — Daniel Craig introducing The Weeknd onto the SNL music stage — every Friday evening with “Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd.” Taken out of context, it’s James Bond welcoming the weekend every week. Like the best kind of clockwork. In Hong Kong, it comes about Saturday morning, which is how I often start my weekends. Now, ladies and gentlemen: your Weekend Dos in Hong Kong.

Another Week Done. Well Done, You:

Run! LOEWE x On’s luxury-athleisure capsule is now at Belowground

LOEWE and On’s capsule collection has flooded my Instagram feed — and likely yours too. Now, maybe you’re in need of brand-new performance trainers cast in a sick blue-white gradient. Maybe this cool Japanese sashiko-stitch print is calling your name. Maybe you just needed a retail-fuelled reason to go running again. Whatever your “why”, the LOEWE x On collab is now staged at LANDMARK’s Belowground. (I’m spying some Bless cold-pressed juice in that fridge, so that can be your reason why, too.)

LOEWE x On, Belowground, B49-B52, B55-B56, B59-B61, Basement, LANDMARK ATRIUM, Central, Hong Kong

Start a bidding war on some Hong Kong art

Monkey Kingdom

Est. 2021

Diamond Baepe #1044 Mulan

Lousy

b. 1980s

Electric Ladyland

Monkey Kingdom

Est. 2021

Monkey Kingdom #1325 Guapi Mao Wukong

Well, looks like we’re going to be staying in for a bit longer. Might as well dress those four blank walls up with something a little more interesting than white paint. Don’t sit on it, though, you only have four days left to bid on something special at the first edition of Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Online Auction before lots begin closing on 15 March. Maybe this Lousy Electric Ladyland piece, for fans of figurative line art? A Frog King original? And if your walls are currently fully populated, a Monkey Kingdom NFT — the first Asian PFP NFTs to be auctioned at Sotheby’s — will take up no physical space at all.

Scroll through and place your bids here

Is it too late to get quarantine bangs?

If you’re one of those people who’s spent the last few weeks wondering if you can pull off a shaggy ‘do, purchasing hair-cutting shears off Carousell “Just” “In” “Case” and resignedly learning how to bleach overgrown roots from YouTube, chances are, you’ve already queued for an express trim yesterday as hair salons, surprisingly, reopened. But in case you needed a reminder to pay a visit to your barber, here’s your sign from the universe.

Apologies to those with overgrown gel nails, though. Nail parlours are, apparently, very different from hair salons. Time to learn how to do it yourself.

Sweat it out with PURE’s complimentary live-streamed PURECAST classes

PURE’s “Countdown to a Stronger HK” campaign opens up the fitness chain’s PURECAST live-streamed classes to all Hong Kong residents through 21 April, no membership needed. On the roster are 9am yoga and fitness sessions at 20-minutes a pop, so there are now no excuses for not getting your sweat on. It’s the length of a single Simpsons episode! The length of time it takes to up-keep your Animal Crossing island! Take the time to be good to your body this weekend, please.

PURE cardholders can register through the PURE360 app, and non-cardholders can register here

Header and featured images courtesy of Sotheby’s and respective artists