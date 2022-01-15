Weekend Dos: Lane Crawford’s PANGAIA pop-up, The North Face XX KAWS and more

Second week of 2022, done and dusted. Well done, everybody. Pats on the back. Treat yourself to some fresh air, Vitamin D — and maybe a brand new PANGAIA hoodie from Lane Crawford.

We know, we know. You have lunch reservations! You’re reserving the fair few hours of daylight seated in a restaurant, drinking Bloody Marys and willing 6pm to never come. We get it! But between breakfast and lunch and lunch and early dinner, get those steps in at these spots-to-hit-up this weekend. Or just plug those AirPods in and tune in to Hong Kong’s newest girl group, Collar. Whatever you wish! The world is yours! Until 6pm, that is.

Empty Weekend? Not Anymore:

Get up close and personal with innovation at Lane Crawford’s PANGAIA pop-up If you’re not already familiar with PANGAIA’s range of retina-bright cut-and-sew staples, you will be now. But don’t call them a fashion label — PANGAIA (Pan, meaning “all-inclusive”; Gaia, meaning “Mother Earth”) answers to “materials science brand”. As they should! The three fabrics they’ve brought along to their Asia debut at Lane Crawford are C-FIBER™, PPRMINT™ and organic cotton — but the list of fibres and materials and treatments already in the pipeline is much, much more extensive. Coming soon to Hong Kong, hopefully! Get a feel for the innovative materials in person with your entire family in tow (yes, of course PANGAIA is gender-neutral). There are kids sizes available, too, so your CNY photo-op can really be beautifully colour coordinated, easy to wear and, of course, responsibly made. Shop PANGAIA at Lane Crawford here Lane Crawford, various locations, including ifc mall, Podium 3, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2118 2288

Tune in to Hong Kong’s newest girl group, Collar Image courtesy of @hkharbourcity If you’ve stepped foot in Hong Kong at all in the past 12 months, there’s a good chance you know the name Mirror. You probably also know the name Keung To. And Anson Lo. And Anson Kong. And the rest! Just look around, in store fronts, tram wraparounds, billboards — you can’t miss ‘em. You might even know Error, their comic foil. Well there’s a new group in town for you to get to know — Collar — made up of Marife Yau (Marf), Garie Shum (Gao), Day Hui (Day), Li Sum-ling (Sumling), So Ching (So), Winka Chan (Winka), Candy Wong (Candy) and Ivy So (Ivy). An all-girl group assembled from King Maker, the same Viu TV music competition as Mirror, it’s a safe bet we’ll be seeing a lot of Collar in 2022. You can get-get-ready by checking out their first single, “Call my Name!” on Spotify here.

Cosy up at The North Face XX KAWS’ pop-up

We love a puffer coat here in Hong Kong, especially when temperatures drop to what other countries might consider a day for a “light jacket”. Not us; we want to be submerged in feather-down quilting. No brand is, perhaps, as synonymous with the puffer coat than The North Face. And no brand is as synonymous with themes of exploration and discovery than a brand with a Landmark Atrium mountain-peak installation and a basecamp settled in at BELOWGROUND. The North Face XX KAWS’ collaborative winter collection takes the former’s signature silhouettes — think the Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket and the Freeride collection — and reinvents the familiar with KAWS’ out-of-the-box patterns and colour palettes. Get in before 23 January.

The North Face XX KAWS, BELOWGROUND, Basement, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong

Try your luck at Harbour City’s Lucky Lantern Pathway

If it’s a CNY-themed IG photoshoot you’re after, Harbour City’s waterfront pathway has now been decked out for the upcoming festivities with wooden-plaque blessings and 108 lanterns swinging above-head to, hopefully, manifest some luck for the incoming Year of the Tiger. And if you’re here for some good ol’ fortune telling, have a scan of the pillars’ QR codes for Dr. Lee Shing Chak’s exclusive tips for a prosperous year ahead — there’s a different one for every Chinese Zodiac.

(Header and featured images courtesy of PANGAIA and Lane Crawford)