Weekend Dos: Sake Central’s blind-tasting series, virtual escape rooms and more things to do

So you were saving Bad Vegan on Netflix for this weekend, but you have no self-control and, instead, hurtled your way through it and you’re now twiddling your thumbs wondering why anyone who went to Penn would think making a dog immortal could be anything close to doable in this universe. This galaxy. This solar system. Same.

Rather than scream about beaches being closed, get creative. No, don’t make your own beach at home, the clean-up’s going to be impossible. Sand everywhere! There are F&B places to patronise, stay-at-home activities that aren’t boring — Does anyone remember Houseparty? What a time — and, my personal favourite, online shopping. Tell me you don’t love receiving an email with a tracking link and I’d tell you you’re lying. But let’s not fight — here’s this weekend’s line-up of things to do, for your consideration.

The Weeknd is Guest-Starring on The Simpsons This Weekend:

Find love at Sake Central’s SAKE LOVE IS BLIND blind-tasting series

Chances are, you’ll be drinking at home this weekend anyways. Why not make it a tipsy evening with a side of sake education? Do one better and spend this Saturday evening in the socially-distanced Zoom-screen company of Sake Samurai Elliot Faber, learning the ins and outs of sake (a bottle will be sent to you prior to the blind-tasting sesh), a slice of focaccia freshly baked by Sake Central head chef Vincent Ladislao and, soon, brand-new sake factoids you can add to your drinks arsenal. Tip one back for every “sake” I wrote. That’s six.

Tickets are priced at HK$310, inclusive of a bottle of sake, foccacia and a Zoom link come Saturday, 19 March, at 7:30pm. Get yours here

A long staycation at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, anyone?

There are staycations and daycations and many other variations of suffixed -cations the hospitality industry has yet to come up with. But for now, the most luxurious must be a long staycation — at the Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, no less. Because sometimes, three-days, two-nights is not enough. Because sometimes, you need an entire week with new walls to stare at; a new Foodpanda address to input. Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong’s long stay package (which, here, means seven days or more) has preferential rates of HK$1,400 per night, with a whole host of incredible benefits including a series of interactive online classes presented by the experts of the hotel — including sound-healing classes by The Mandarin Spa practitioners and learning how to shake and stir like a bartender from The Aubrey — a vailable from 21 March to 24 April for all in-house guests.

Make your reservation here

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 0111

Get in friends, we’re going shopping at FARFETCH

I’ve yet to find someone who hasn’t shopped at FARFETCH before, but if that’s you, you’re in luck. And please, call me. From now through 9 May, FARFETCH is tempting all newcomers with 15% off selected full-priced items. So that’s this adorable baby-elephant LOEWE raffia tote, 15% off. This, wear-forever The Frankie Shop blazer, 15% off. These cool cut-out Margiela jeans, 15% off. They say you always remember your first time…

Shop FARFETCH here

Get lost this weekend in LOST HK’s virtual escape rooms

If you’re anything like me, you’ll find the concept of escape rooms unbearably stressful. An all-knowing figure watching you fumble around, making mistakes? A timed puzzle you can fail extremely publicly, at the risk of losing your friends, family and loved ones? But I won’t yuck your yum. If you do partake in this genre of entertainment and is really missing it, LOST HK has come up with virtual renditions of their signature games, including Level 6, The Walled City, Stolen, Atlantis and Aokigahara, with a host to accompany each. So, pick a room, form a group of four-to-eight friends and get, well, lost. I hope you find your way out.

Entry costs HK$460 per four players. Book here

