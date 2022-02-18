Weekend Dos: Shady Acres’ gin launch, tulips in bloom at Lake House and more

Finished binge-watching Inventing Anna and feeling a building, inescapable sense of dread and loss of faith in humanity? Same. Put down your screens. Go outside and stand in socially-distanced pairs this weekend; no scams, no hustlers, no grown woman throwing insane tantrums.

Is it getting colder or is it just me? Well, all the more reason to dig out your once-a-year coat for some Saturday and Sunday activities this weekend that doesn’t include curling up by a space heater like a cat and WhatsApping your groups about how cold it is. You’ve been doing that all week! Soak in some Vitamin D beside meadows of tulips out at Lake House and swig some G&Ts at Shady Acres. You need this. You deserve this. Then, on Sunday evening, pad back to that indented spot on the couch to watch the Winter Olympics’s Closing Ceremony. And moon tang’s brand-new music video for “lately“, too, while you’re at it.

Your Weekend Forecast:

Shady Acres’ Underdog Gin launches with a dog obstacle course

Your favourite Peel Street watering hole is launching their very own gin! This Sunday, stomp your way over for four special, just-for-this-day cocktails shaken with Shady’s brand-new Underdog Gin by Applewood Distillery. But don’t just bring a two-legged date; bring a four-legged one, too, to compete in Peel Street’s first-ever obstacle course for pups. If Rover proves it’s no underdog, you can stand to win a bottle of the gin in question — and something much more precious: eternal bragging rights. And even if you don’t win, you still get to drink excellent G&Ts and pet dogs, so, really, we’re all winners here.

Shady Acres, G/F, 46 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9176 7500

Shop local at kapok’s “Made in Hong Kong” showcase

kapok has always been a treasure trove for brands you might not have heard of; for brands without stockists in Hong Kong. Finding inspiration this time a little closer to home, kapok’s “Made in Hong Kong” campaign, in-store through 30 March, highlights homegrown brands like Oddity Studio, Naya, Falab, Mono Skincare and more to celebrate the creativity that exists in our very own backyard. To celebrate the initiative, master calligrapher Yeung Kai was invited to launch an exclusive “Made in Hong Kong” capsule collection of T-shirts and baseball caps — all available to purchase at kapok stores.

kapok, various locations, including 8 Sun Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2549 9254

Holland Tulips in Hong Kong

Actually travelling to Holland is but a pipe dream at the moment for most of us here in Hong Kong, so make excellent use of your imagination at Lake House’s Holland Tulip Festival out in Tai Po Kau, featuring impressive fields of red, pink and yellow tulips in bloom. And before you venture out there, make sure to practice your very best lost-in-a-meadow poses — you’re going to need it for your ‘gram.

Lake House, G/F, 2 Hung Lam Drive, Tai Po Kau, Hong Kong, +852 2657 6013

THE SHOPHOUSE presents Cityscape Resolution by YOSHIROTTEN feat. Daido Moriyama / Wing Shya

YOSHIROTTEN is one of Tokyo’s most prolific graphic artist who, like most creative types, exist as a multi-hyphenated creator. As an artist; as an art director at YAR; as a music person as YATT. Cityscape Resolution, YOSHIROTTEN’s first solo exhibition in Hong Kong, draws inspiration from every facet of his creativity, first with curated sounds by TAKAKAHN, the partner of the artist’s music unit YATT, sounding through the ambient space at THE SHOPHOUSE. From composite imagery and videos occupying the ground floor and collaborative pieces with Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation and Wing Shya on the second and third floors, YOSHIROTTEN’s Cityscape Resolution is a three-story experience all with the central thesis of projecting fragmented, re-worked visions of various cityscapes.

Make a reservation to visit here

THE SHOPHOUSE, 4 Second Lane, Tai Hang, Hong Kong

Header image courtesy of Lake House | Featured gif courtesy of THE SHOPHOUSE / YOSHIROTTEN