Weekend Dos: Daycation with Dayuse, M+ museum’s virtual film programme and more

What’s that? Sunshine? After a dreary, bone-chilled week of huddling by space heaters and feeling like you’ll never, ever, ever feel warm again, a grand ol’ sunny day is certainly cause for celebration. Thank you, sun! And to celebrate, please hoist your booty from that one spot that’s all yours on the couch and starting doing things this weekend. Quickly, now. Before the world ends.

Let’s be honest: there’s really not much to do right now. Yes, you can eat to your heart’s content, but three square meals a day is only, really, three things to do. Get your steps in this Saturday and do some strolling to Times Square, where you can tick off even more meals at Calioo x Omni Seafood’s marketplace. Or try a daycation! What’s that? You’re just going to have to scroll down to find that one out — right alongside a couple more ideas for things to do this weekend.

Weekend Do-Do-Do-Do-Do-Dos (In the tune of “Baby Shark”):

Sick of staycations? Try a Dayuse daycation

We’ve all collectively accepted the word “staycation” into our everyday vernacular since the early days of… this. Learn a brand-new portmanteau this weekend: Daycation. It’s a concept pioneered by Dayuse and it’s exactly as the name implies — a hotel stay in the light of day. Because maybe a sunrise soak in a free-standing tub is just what this gruelling week ordered. Maybe you just need to get away from the four walls of your teeny-tiny Hong Kong apartment-slash-office. Or maybe you want to WFH (work from hotel, duh).

Dayuse’s roster of hotels include the likes of The Pottinger, Kowloon Shangri-La and The Langham here in Hong Kong, with day rates up to 75% less than overnight stays. And, surprise, you can dine-in after 6pm in the comfort of your own room! What a luxury in this day and age.

Book your Dayuse daycation here

Calioo x Omni Seafood’s ‘The Green Blessing’ marketplace

Still trying to make good on those “eating well” new year’s resolutions? You’re in luck: Calioo — Hong Kong’s first-and-only app that connects you to local vendors and their specialty, handcrafted food — makes it that much easier from now through 6 March with a pop-up marketplace in Time Square, held in collaboration with Omni Seafood. Go early for limited-supply tote bags and go hungry, because there will be freshly baked pastries, local Chinese delicacies and exclusive bites featuring Omni Fillet, Omni Golden Fillet and OmniTuna for new and returning Omni lovers alike.

Calioo x Omni Seafood’s ‘The Green Blessings’ Marketplace, B1, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Celebrate Cookie Smiles’ first storybook release, Matcha Moon, at The Upper House

[Editor’s note: This event has been postponed to the end of April. More details to come.]

Smile, for there are cookies in your near future. Smile, even more still, for the release of Cookie Smiles’ first children storybook, Matcha Moon, which tells the story of two cookie-loving siblings and their friend who embark on a mission to bake cookies and help the less fortunate along the very delicious way.

On 27 February, stop by The Upper House from 2–6pm with your little ones (ages 6 and up) in tow for story-telling sessions and watercolour classes, alongside mini-me manicures, photo-op opportunities and a cookie decorating workshop at 2pm and 4pm. Entry is priced at HK$150 per person, which each ticket entitling the holder to their very own copy of Matcha Moon.

If you can’t make it to Admiralty this Sunday, Matcha Moon bundles can be purchased online and picked up at Petit Bazaar’s Central store.

The Upper House, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 2918 1838

Watch and chill with M+ museum’s virtual film programme

Wait — don’t press send on that “Netflix and chill? winky-face” text. We’re better than that. Classier than that. M+ museum, currently closed due to pandemic restrictions, has launched a virtual film programme entitled “Watch and Chill: Streaming Arts to Your Homes” — a travelling moving image exhibition curated by M+ in collaboration with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design in Manila and MAIIAM Contemporary Art Museum in Chiang Mai — so you can really impress your date with everything you’ve just learned on a quick Google search about Asian contemporary art.

Access “ Watch and Chill: Streaming Arts to Your Homes” here

Header and featured image credit: ‘My Mother and I (Vacuum Ⅲ)’, Kawita Vatanajyankur. 2021. © Kawita Vatanajyankur and M+ museum