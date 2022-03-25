Weekend Dos: Christina Devine sample sale, Earth Hour and more things to do

The first days of spring, unfortunately, came sidled with grey, foggy, plan-ruining skies. Sad! When you’re done twiddling your thumbs and hoping, wishing, with all ten fingers crossed, for sunnier days, make do with these things to do instead this weekend.

I’ll cut to the chase. Olivia Rodrigo’s driving home 2 u is premiering today, 25 March, on Disney+, but we (see: Olivia and I) will forgive you if you’d rather wait until Saturday evening to press play. You need the morning to re-memorise and re-feel “SOUR”! I get it. Same. Now, with Rodrigo heads sated, here are some other weekend things-to-do (and eat) if you’re out of ideas. No shame if you’re just going to re-watch driving home 2 u. I know I will.

Things to Do on a Rainy Weekend:

Turn off those lights for Earth Hour

There’s a lot we should be doing for earth. Recycle. Take shorter showers. Eliminate single-use plastics. Hold Big Oil accountable for their heinous contributions to the environment. This Saturday, do one nice thing for Earth by participating in turning off your lights at 8:30pm. It’s not much! But it is something.

Learn more about Earth Hour here

Say yes to a Christina Devine dress

Christina Devine, bridal-designer extraordinaire, is moving studios! Before the big move, the designer is hosting a sample sale of selected designs, from now through 5 April. Now, whether you’re a bride-to-be or just adore a swishy party dress, there will be something for you in Devine’s roster of stunning occasion-wear designs. Though, as with all good things, samples of selected designs are very limited so be sure to book an appointment sooner rather than later.

SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT HERE

Christina Devine, 10C Hollywood Centre, 77-91 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, + 852 6167 2289

Driving home to Olivia Rodrigo

The weather forecast is not looking pretty this weekend. In lieu of braving thunderstorm warnings, stay home instead and enjoy the making of “SOUR”, the debut album by TIME Magazine’s 2021 Entertainer of the Year, Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year (the first Asian-American to receive this honour) and Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u closes the chapter on the teenage superstar’s critically-acclaimed album, recounting Rodrigo’s memories of writing, feeling and, of course, driving through a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. And if you’re anxiously waiting for new OR tunes, the film comes with new live arrangements of Rodrigo’s songs and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album.

Watch OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u on Disney+ here

Indigo Living’s Cyberport pop-up for your discount redecoration needs

If the past weeks of staring at the four walls of your apartment has inspired something of an HGTV itch, there’s no better place than Indigo Living’s six-month pop-up residency in Cyberport — with discounts up to 90% off! — to make your Japandi Pinterest dreams a reality. Or, your mid-century modern fantasies. Or, whatever Joanna and Chip Gaines is currently peddling. Alongside marble coffee tables and plush velvet chairs, this Indigo Living pop-up features a “Cyber Corner” that showcases hi-tech gadgetry — like Digital Oasis’ Bingata Series Artwork Speaker AY-13 (HK$3,875) and TRIBE by Indigo Living’s Imago Rectangle Smart Mirror (HK$9,980) — to really make “smart living” work for you and your home.

Indigo Living Outlet Pop-up, Shop 312, Level 3, The Arcade, 100 Cyberport Road, +852 9662 9780

Header and featured images courtesy of Disney+ and Interscope Geffen A&M