Weekend Dos: Cooking classes at Hotal Colombo, a virtual adoption day and more

Things are feeling a little grim lately. Plans are being cancelled; events, postponed; weekends, blank slated; the season finale of Euphoria, aired. If you feel better staying at home right now, please continue doing that. But if you need some outside time to ward off cabin fever, there are still some things on here in Hong Kong.

Look, hold off on bee-lining to your local supermarket to, once again, send blurry pictures to your WhatsApp groups about how empty the shelves are. We get it! People hate skimmed milk and pomegranates! But if you’ve already finished Netflix’s Worst Roommate Ever and need some fun-and-fresh palate cleanser that doesn’t involve deceit, murder and serial squatters, head out for a cooking class at Hotal Colombo! A cheeky (free!) ice-cream bao at Little Bao upon purchasing their limited-drop cap! Or, just stay home and look at adoptable puppies!

Just Little Weekend Things:

Cook up a Sri Lankan patta meal at Hotal Colombo







Have you ever chowed down on kothu at Hotal Colombo and thought, mid-bite, “Man, I wish I knew how to make this at home”? Well, now you can, with Chef Gizzy’s “punch-you-in-the-face” food adventure that explores Colombo and the very places that inspired the fiery, fragrant, utterly decadent dishes at the hotal. The cooking class costs HK$788 per person for a maximum of six per class, and runs from 3pm on 5 March and 19 March. More dates are presumably coming if you unfortunately miss these first slots.

Making your booking here

Hotal Colombo, 31 Elgin Street, Soho, Hong Kong, +852 2488 8863

Welcome a furry pal to your family at Suppaw x PGRS’s Virtual Adoption Day

Once upon a time, I lived a hairbreadth away from Whiskers & Paws at Horizon Plaza, which meant many, many Sunday afternoons playing with HKDR puppies and trying my very best at convincing my family to — please! — bring one, or two, home. Exacerbated by the times we’re living in, animals in need of a home that could’ve met their one true family may no longer have the opportunity to do so, with these event cancellations and all.

A safer alternative, online adoption platform Suppaw and local NGO Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter (PGRS) is launching their first collaborative “Virtual Adoption Day” event this Sunday from 2-4pm, where tips on adopting and fostering will be shared alongside an online fundraising booth and, the star of the show, a virtual “adoption area” with dogs and cats for you to consider — no, really; it’s a lifelong commitment — taking home.

Register for Suppa x PGRS’s Virtual Adoption Day here

kapok’s Future Classics and Little Bao launches special-edition cap

Merch gang, this one’s for you. In continued support of homegrown businesses and in continued proliferation of collaborative, symbiotic ventures (see: ‘Lab Report), Chef May Chow’s Little Bao and Hong Kong multi-brand retailer kapok is launching a limited-drop cap.

From now through 2 April, buying this cap will get you:

A free ice-cream bao from Little Bao; 10% off at Little Bao and/or kapok by showing your receipt at the respective cashiers; And, well, a cool baseball cap you can show off.

Get your Future Classics x Little Bao cap (HK$390) here

kapok, various locations, including 8 Sun Street, Wan Chai⁠⁠⁠, Hong Kong, +852 2549 9254⁠⁠⁠⁠

Little Bao, various locations, including 1-3 Shin Hing Street, Central, Hong Kong

Header and featured images courtesy of kapok, Little Bao and Hotal Colombo