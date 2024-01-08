Twins return to Hong Kong Coliseum for 22nd Anniversary Concert: Extra tickets available on 12 January

After nine years, Cantopop duo Twins are back together at the Hong Kong Coliseum. What song do you want to hear the most? The TWINS SPIRIT SINCE 2001 LIVE IN HONG KONG concert will be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum from 21st January to celebrate the duo’s 22nd anniversary. Don’t worry if you haven’t gotten a ticket yet, because they just announced that they would be holding two more shows on 5 and 6 February with tickets going on sale next Friday.

The original plan was to organise six sessions, but due to the overwhelming response, Twins added two more on 22 November and four more in early December. Last Friday, Twins announced that they would add a final two shows, making a total of 14. This notably breaks Twins’ previous record of five concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum.The two stars are currently rehearsing for the concert and they are confident that they will show their fans a great performance.

Twins’ songs have a unique style that seems to take you back to Hong Kong at the turn of the millennium, with its youthful ignorance and lively spirit. While listening to their songs, it takes you back to the feeling of having a crush during high school. Ahead of the shows, the 22nd anniversary theme song “Double Happiness”雙喜樓 has been released, which serve as an anniversary gift from Twins to their fans.

Tickets to the upcoming shows will go on sale next Friday, 12 January at URBTIX.

Twins Concert 2024｜TWINS SPIRIT LIVE IN HONG KONG SINCE 2001

Date: 21-23, 25-29 Jan 2024 & 1-6 Feb 2024

Time: 20:15

Venue: Hong Kong Coliseum

Address: 9 Cheong Wan Road, Hung Hom Bay, Hong Kong

Images: @twinshk/Instagram