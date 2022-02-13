Unique Hong Kong inspired gifts and farewell souvenirs

Bidding adieu to the concrete jungle, or know somebody who is? Pick up one of these Hong Kong gifts from our favourite local artists and homegrown brands.

Leaving Hong Kong or hoping to gift a souvenir to a friend that is? Pay homage to this incredible city that we’re lucky enough to call home (if only for a little while) with a unique farewell gift that will undoubtedly hold fond memories.

The best Hong Kong gifts and homegrown souvenirs

Image credited to A New Lead Jewellery

A New Leaf Jewellery, 24K Gold Plated Chinese Fan Necklace, HK$410

SHOP HERE

Image credited to Tiny Island Maps

Tiny Island Maps, Hong Kong Towel, HK$490

SHOP HERE

Image credited to The Lion Rock Press

The Lion Rock Press, Double-sided 1000 Piece Puzzle: Celebrating Hong Kong, HK$280

SHOP HERE

Image credited to May N. Kasahara via Bamboo Scenes

Bamboo Scenes, Sai Ying Pun, Dina Print by May N. Kasahara, HK$1,400

SHOP HERE

Image credited to Pinyin Press

Pinyin Press, Dumpling Salt & Pepper Shakers, HK$233

SHOP HERE

Image credited to 852 Prints

852 Prints, Pop Art Dumpling Tote, HK$169

SHOP HERE

Image credited to DEE GOGH

DEE GOGH, The ‘Homesick’ Pendant, HK$1,250

SHOP HERE

Image credited to Eleanor McColl

Eleanor McColl, Pushing On Print, HK$2,400

SHOP HERE

Image credited to Bookazine

Bookazine, Sunset Survivors: Meet the People Keeping Hong Kong’s Traditional Industries Alive, HK$288

SHOP HERE

Image credited to Patinova

SHOP HERE

Image credited to King & Country

King & Country, Streets of Old Hong Kong: The Victors Dragon Boat Set, HK$3,565

SHOP HERE

Image credited to Kapok

Kapok, The Line, HK$450

SHOP HERE

Image credited to Pandora

Pandora, We Love Hong Kong Charm Collection, HK$1,597

SHOP HERE

Image credited to A Spark of Madness

A Spark of Madness, Asian Vegetarian and Vegan Cookbook, HK$240

SHOP HERE

Image credited to Ginger Jar Lamp Co.

Ginger Jar Lamp Co., ‘Hong Kong Homage’ Ginger Jar Table Lamp, HK$2,500

SHOP HERE

Image credited to The Wee Bean

The Wee Bean, Organic Bamboo Dim Sum Swaddle, HK$169

SHOP HERE

Image credited to MINT

MINT Hong Kong, Letterboxes, HK$280

SHOP HERE

Image credited to BOOKNITURE

BOOKNITURE, Lion Rock Diffuser, HK$630

SHOP HERE

Image credited to Grew from Hands

Grew From Hands, Egg Waffle Purses

SHOP HERE