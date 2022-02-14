For Him, For Her: A last minute Valentine’s Day gift guide for every kind of lover

Sonos’ Arc

Unfortunately, we’re staring down yet another prolonged period of time spent at home. You can spend the months pouting, or you can spend the months not missing the cinema with Sonos’ Arc soundbar. Or do both! The Arc packs premium, dynamic, utterly immersive Dolby Atmos sound in a tight package, with easy controls via remote, app, voice control or Apple AirPlay 2 so you never, ever have to go fish remotes out between couch cushions ever again.

Yes, you can now binge Inventing Anna as Shonda Rhimes would’ve wanted you to hear it, but beyond your television, consider music, movies and gaming experiences all audibly upgraded.