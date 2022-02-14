For Him, For Her: A last minute Valentine’s Day gift guide for every kind of lover

It’s the thought that counts, right?
So you forgot it was Valentine’s Day. Big deal! Blame “supply chain issues”, blame a momentary lapse in all knowledge of passing time in Newtonian space or just blame your big ol’ head. It’s okay! If they love you, they’ll understand. Order them a nice dinner tonight — or better yet, make it yourself. Then, attach a confirmation email of you having bought one of the sweet, sweet gifts below, and AirDrop it over dinner. Love isn’t always about grand gestures; it’s about doing the best we can every day. And a gift arriving on the 20th of February? Just shows you care — well beyond Valentine’s Day.
It’s Better Late Than Never, Lover:
Preloved Rolex Day-Date
Here’s a fun, scandalous story for you. On the evening the sultriest rendition of “Happy Birthday” was crooned into life, Marilyn Monroe left U.S. President John F. Kennedy, her alleged, longstanding lover, another gift: a gold Rolex Day-Date, with the inscription “JACK, with love as always from MARILYN, May 29th 1962”. The watch, never worn — along with a longing poem penned by Monroe — eventually re-appeared at auction and sold for US$120,000 (approx. HK$936,091). Get your own, scandal-free version on Watchfinder & Co. — but maybe skip on the torrid love affair.
Bea Bongiasca’s Baby Vine Tendril Ring
Jewellery for Valentine’s Day? Blasé. So pedestrian. Unless the jewellery in question comes from Bea Bongiasca, from which fine, fine stones and diamonds get spun into fun, playful designs no one would ever call boring. And let’s be honest, she doesn’t need another dainty white-gold piece that hijacks words like “classic” and “timeless” to, really, mean “boring”. Go for an enamelled piece that looks like climbing vines! Squiggles that dangle from ear lobes! Something inspired this Valentine’s Day, please.
Canada Goose’s Cypress Vest
There’s a time and a place for “safer” choices when it comes to colour, but occasion outerwear is not it. Now’s the time for a bright magenta; for the limiest green your eyes have seen. This down-padded Cypress vest from Canada Goose is perfect for Valentine’s Day not just because it’s pink. It’s also warm. And also says: “When this is all over, let’s go skiing in Hokkaido.”
MOHLIA’s Valentine’s Day Advent Calendar
Advent calendars are not just for Christmas — we’re seeing more and more brands using calendars as a way of highlighting their latest collections, all-time cult favourites and simply as a way of introducing new customers to their products. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love opening a little gift each day? Known for their gorgeous preserved flowers, founder of MOHLIA, Simran Mohinani, created her own version in a 14-day countdown to Valentine’s Day highlighting artisan-made, locally sourced products. The gift that keeps on giving, get to know brands like Social Baos, Eternity Jewels, Munchin Chocolatier, Crystals for Night and, of course, MOHLIA itself. If shopping local is something you’re keen to do more of in 2022, this one gets a big ‘ol tick from us. And yes, we know this Advent calendar starts on the first — that just means 14 gifts to rip open right away!
Sonos’ Arc
Unfortunately, we’re staring down yet another prolonged period of time spent at home. You can spend the months pouting, or you can spend the months not missing the cinema with Sonos’ Arc soundbar. Or do both! The Arc packs premium, dynamic, utterly immersive Dolby Atmos sound in a tight package, with easy controls via remote, app, voice control or Apple AirPlay 2 so you never, ever have to go fish remotes out between couch cushions ever again.
Yes, you can now binge Inventing Anna as Shonda Rhimes would’ve wanted you to hear it, but beyond your television, consider music, movies and gaming experiences all audibly upgraded.
We-Vibe’s Chorus
Long gone are the days where vibrators stand as the butt of jokes; as a last resort for the loveless and the jilted. No longer! We-Vibe’s Chorus — touted as the “most intuitive couples vibrator” — takes two to, well, tango. Water-proof, touch-sensitive and controlled with a “Squeeze Remote” that exchanges pressing fiddly buttons for intensity that changes with the intensity of your grip, Chorus doesn’t change the game you’re already used to — it just adds on to the fun. Learn more here.
Celine’s Logo Printed Skateboard
Don’t say “See ya later, boy” to your skater boy. For new hobbyists or old timers with drawers full of Tony Hawk T-shirts from Hot Topic, skateboarding is back in a big kind of way. This black, unassuming Celine skateboard is a love letter to Hedi Slimane’s fascination with the world of skating — and would make a killer V-Day gift for someone who loves skateboarding, loves fashion, or just loves cool branded things to resell on Grailed.