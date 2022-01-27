No candlelit dinners this year! 4 stay-at-home Valentine’s Day date ideas

Home: where the drinks are free, the pours are heavy and the dress code is always casual.

Another holiday, another lockdown. While we continue to try and make the most of a pretty rubbish situation, Valentine’s Day feels like one of those occasions where getting dressed up for a fancy dinner is almost non-negotiable. While we may have to forgo tradition this year, there are still ways that we can feel the love — past 6pm, that is. If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong indoors this year, we hope these stay-at-home date ideas spark some inspiration.

Takeaway for two

Image courtesy of Unsplash

Government restrictions are dousing those candlelit dinner plans, but Hong Kong’s F&B jaunts are — yet again — getting creative. While some of our go-to restaurants are adapting and shifting their opening hours entirely, others are operating as takeaway only — which means our options are still widely open, and orders often met with a discount. All is not lost — your usual delivery apps (food and alcohol) are on standby.

Takeaway for two sounds like an obvious date night (and it is!) but eventually we need to embrace these slower evenings and make the most of a good Netflix binge. Maybe now is the time to pull the trigger on that Disney Plus account. Turn on those fairy lights, light your own damn candle and heck, even serve up your takeaway on the fancy plates — it’s Valentine’s Day, after all.

Spirits 101

Image courtesy of Pexels

Luckily we left Zoom quizzes firmly in 2020, but amidst another Hong Kong lockdown, we’re all for a virtual entertainment that promises a stiff drink. Founded by The Woods’ very own Victoria Chow, Sip Straight is a Zoom-led master class in spirits. Built for those to appreciate spirits, a tasting kit is sent to your door as you join Victoria in either a group or private session to “learn about how spirits are made, some fun facts about them, discuss their tasting notes and get tips on how to use them in cocktails.” All you will need is a tasting glass.



Alternatively, if spirits aren’t your tipple of choice – Le Nez du Vin® offers a rather extravagant tasting kit complete with 54 small vials of wine and 54 index cards explaining the real link between aromas and wine. Don’t have a spare three thousand dollars? Grab a few bottles of wine, build a cheeseboard and craft your own wine tasting (read: drinking session).

Cocktail hour

Image courtesy of Pexels

A perfect excuse to clear out your bar cart, do a quick Google search and see what cocktails you can make out of all those random bottles accumulated over Christmas. Turn it into tequila night in a battle of the margaritas, paired with a build-your-own taco bar. These cactus shot glasses are very much on theme. A rather great way to spend Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong, if you ask us.

A work of art

Image courtesy of Unsplash

Hong Kong has a great range of craft classes and creative courses, but if you don’t feel like spending Valentine’s Day in Hong Kong following an online stitching course, why not bring the creative flare home and host your own art jamming session? All you need is a blank canvas, paints, paint brushes and a bottle of red. Follow along to one of Bob Ross’ tutorials or simply let your artistic talent shine and go free-hand.