We’re extremely lucky to be surrounded by beautiful beaches and mountainous terrain, but did you know that conservational efforts have also coined six marine parks in Hong Kong? With a good portion of these parks available to the public to explore, we’ve put together a quick guide of highlights and how to get there.

In an effort to conserve and maintain unique ecosystems and marine life, there are a total of six designated marine parks and one marine reserve in Hong Kong. Although only four are actively accessible to the public to explore, the parks span over an incredible 4050 hectares of ocean. Teeming with colourful corals and a huge array of fish, you most likely have already dipped your toes in some of the most popular marine parks in Hong Kong; however, if you’re looking for a new adventure, read on to learn about those not so well known.

Featured and hero images courtesy of Taylor Simpson via Unsplash

The best marine parks in Hong Kong: