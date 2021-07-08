Beat the heat and take to the ocean; we’ve rounded up the best water sports to try in Hong Kong this summer.

Featured and hero image Anita Leung via Unsplash

Water sports to try this summer:

Surfing

If you’re a seasoned surfer and simply looking to hire a board and get going, head to Big Wave Bay in Shek O, Tai Long Wan, Cheung Sha Beach, and Pui O for some of the best waves rolling in just out of the city. Those looking to get started however can opt for beginner lessons with one of several surf companies taught by professionally certified surfing instructors. Surfing Hong Kong located in Big Wave Bay is great place to begin if you’re looking for both private and group lessons.

Wakesurfing

Similar to wakeboarding, where the surfer rides the wake of the boat, a wakesurf board, however, isn’t attached by a rope and instead allows for a slower pace of ride and more opportunities to play around, have fun and try out a few tricks. The first company in Hong Kong to coach wakesurfers, Tai Tam based Wake Surf Hong Kong, has two expert instructors happy to take you under their wing and set you up for an exciting surf.

Scuba Diving

If you’ve stuck to snorkelling and yet to try your hand at scuba, SPLASH HK not only offers lessons to help you get PADI certified, but also ‘Fun Diving’ and ‘Splash Days’ that typically run most weekends and include boat dives, equipment rental, lunch and cold beers for the way home.

Kayaking

Image courtesy of Nadim Merrikh via Unsplash

With plenty of great kayaking spots in Hong Kong, renting a kayak for the day will be pretty straightforward and ready to embark from the shores of most beaches. An extremely popular kayak spot is Hoi Ha Wan, where the waters are crystal and the waves calm. Other go-to’s include Stanley (Aqua-Bound Water Sport Centre is on the main beach for easy rentals) and Cheung Cha Beach. If you’re looking for a tour, Wild Hong Kong offers beginner and advanced guided tours around Hong Kong GeoPark and A Team Adventures is the company to enquire with for unique night kayak offerings.

SUP

Image courtesy of Andrea Junqueira via Unsplash

Based out of Sai Kung, the The Hong Kong Surf and Stand Up Paddle Board Association offers private and group lessons to those looking for Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) support. Those with a good centre of gravity on their side however, can find these boards easily for rent across various beaches in Hong Kong; outdoor enthusiasts looking for something different can check out Lantau’s Breatheasy, a unique SUP yoga combination that offers both classes and rentals.

Flyboarding

Those seeking a shot of adrenaline can enquire with Flyboard Hong Kong, an extreme water sport that combines both sea and sky, propelling you up to 15 metres in the air. A one hour flyboard experience will cost you HK$2,000, however those looking to kick those calmer waters up a notch won’t regret forking out for a few lessons.