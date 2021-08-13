Water World Ocean Park – “Asia’s first all-weather, year-round waterfront water park”– is set to open to the public on 21 September 2021.

Whilst we wave goodbye to some of Ocean Park’s much-loved thrills at the end of August, a new adventure is on its way! Originally set to open in 2017, Hong Kongers have been eagerly awaiting the opening of Water World Ocean Park – and that day is almost here. Spanning across more than 55,740 square metres and offering 27 different water attractions, tickets are now on sale with doors said to open on 21 September 2021. Hoping to bag yourself a ticket? Here’s what you need to know upon booking…

Here’s what we can expect from Water World Ocean Park:

Water World Ocean Park will open to the public on 21 September 2021, four years after it was set to open in 2017.

How can I book Water World Ocean Park tickets? How much will they cost?

The online ticket booking portal is now open and can be booked directly from the website. Water World Ocean Park’s ‘grand opening offer’ prices entry at HK320 for adults and HK$225 for children, however this will be subject to seasonal adjustments. The elderly and those with disabilities will be able to buy tickets for HK$150.

It is worth noting however, that the park will first open at half capacity, allowing 4,500 visitors at first. There will also be a shuttle bus service from Ocean Park MTR Station, which will take approximately 15 minutes.

Rainbow Rush

What rides can I expect to find at the park?

Guests will be invited to explore five different themed zones: ‘Splendid Reef’, ‘Torrential River’, ‘Hidden Village’, ‘Adventure Coast’, and ‘Thrill Valley’. Within these zones there are over 27 indoor and outdoor attractions to experience, including Hong Kong’s first surf simulator, Surf Striker, and nine adrenaline-fueled water slides, indoor and outdoor wave pools, lazy rivers and kids area.

Rainbow Rush

Vortex!

Cyclone Spin

Skyhigh Falls

Riptide

Thrill seekers will love the twist and turns found in Thrill River and Torrential River, while those looking to kick-back and soak up the atmosphere on a sunny day can experience Adventure Cost at their leisure – with a refreshment or two. Guests will also be treated to special day and night entertainment on the performance stage over at Horizon Cove.

Keyless lockers can be rented from HK$20 (mini storage locker) – HK$280 (jumbo storage locker) for full day use and are available to access at any time throughout your rental period, available on a first-come-first-served basis.



Will I need to be vaccinated before visiting Water World Ocean Park?

Whilst vaccination against Covid-19 is not compulsory to enter Water World Ocean Park, it will be encouraged. Visitors will not be required to wear a mask when riding the water slides or enjoying the attractions, but will be asked to wear one when not on rides. The water quality will be consistently monitored and tested to ensure the quality is up to international safety and health standards, and guests will be required to walk through a water curtain and foot bath prior to entering playing zones of the waterpark.

All images courtesy of Ocean Park Hong Kong