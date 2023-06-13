Westlife is heading to Macau for a two-night concert this November

In case you missed Westlife’s Valentine’s Day show in Hong Kong or if you just want an encore, there’s some good news for you. The boy band is performing in Macau for a two-night concert on November 18 and November 19!

The stop at the city is part of their The Wild Dreams Tour, which kicked off in July 2022. The same month, the hitmakers are also heading to Taipei before Macau. Read on to find out how you can meet Westlife (again)!

Westlife concert in Macau: What you need to know

The concert will take place in the arena of the newly opened The Londoner Macao. Ticket prices start at MOP 688 (Zone B), MOP 1,288 (Zone A), and MOP 1,688 (VIP) on Livenation.com. Pre-sale for Live Nation members starts on June 20 at 12 pm. Meanwhile, general ticket sales will be available on June 21 at 12 pm.

Register for a Live Nation account and follow the activation instructions sent to your email. Then, subscribe to Live Nation Hong Kong newsletter and save your preference. When you subscribed successfully, you can proceed to click the link under “Live Nation Presale”.

Get ready to be serenaded by the Irish quartet—Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne. Just like the previous shows of the tour, the pop band will be performing their latest hits as well as a string of old-time classics.

One of the legendary boy groups

Westlife was formed in 1998 and 25 years later is still performing and touring. They have sold over 55 million records and received numerous accolades. Fans and casual listeners alike remember classics such as ‘You Raise Me Up’, ‘My Love’, and ‘Uptown Girl’.

When the group reunited in 2018, they released ‘Spectrum’ the following year. Their most recent album is ‘Wild Dreams’ with the lead single, ‘Starlight’.

Don’t miss the chance to see the Westlife concert in Macau!

Featured image credit: westlife/Instagram