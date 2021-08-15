Where to go surfing: The best spots and swells in Hong Kong

Water sports are in abundance come summer, and surfing is no exception. Whether you’re a total rookie in search of lessons, or just looking for a spot to get out to and ride a few waves, the city offers up some decent swells year-round. Here’s where to go surfing in Hong Kong…
Hero and featured image courtesy of Ting Tse Wang via Unsplash
Highlights: Arguably one of the most picturesque beaches in Hong Kong, Tai Long Wan also offers surfers some killer waves, even on an ‘off’ day. Although tricky to get to with a surfboard in tow, there are four beaches that make up this east Sai Kung peninsula – Ham Tin Wan, Sai Wan, Tai Wan and Tung Wan – with different areas churning out differently sized waves. For casual surfers and beginners, Sai Wan Beach, home to Surf Hong Kong, is somewhat tamer and offers classes and camps for all ages.
(Image courtesy of Wikipedia user TK under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)
Highlights: As the name suggests, this is the place to surf in Hong Kong if you’re on the hunt for, you guessed it, big waves. Easily accessible (albeit, busy!), Shek O’s Big Wave Bay has a number of facilities that offer post-surf refreshments as well as kiosks that rent out boards, should you not own your own. Beginners can beat the crowds and book in an early surf session with Surfing Hong Kong for a morning out on the water before soaking up the sun or hitting the barbecue pits.
(Image via Unsplash)
Highlights: Expect a smaller surf here than at neighbouring Cheung Cha beach, however its tamer waves and smoother swell means that Pui O is the perfect surfing spot for beginners. A short taxi trip fro Mui Wo ferry pier, those looking for some support in navigating a new sport can turn to Treasure Island’s Surf Camp for a few pointers.
(Image courtesy of Flickr user Roger Price under the Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic License)
Highlights: Typically less crowded than the island’s Big Wave Bay, but still offering decently-sized waves, Cheung Cha Beach is well equipped for a day out on the water with surfboard rentals and restaurants dotted across its stretch of sand. Get in touch with Hong Kong Surfing Lessons for, well, a few lessons should you need them.