Between ducking in to air conditioned shopping malls and wearing out the batteries in our hand fans, we’re looking for weekend activities that’ll cool us down sharpish. Yep, summer is in full force.

If frequent dips in the sea don’t quite cut it and water sports are more your speed, we’ve rounded up where to kayak in Hong Kong.

The best spots to kayak in Hong Kong:

Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark

Image courtesy of Wikipedia user TK under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license

If you’re looking for clear waters and unexplored beaches, Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark located in the East and Northeast New Territories is the place to kayak in Hong Kong. With plenty to explore in the area, book in for a guided tour with WILD Hong Kong or Sea Kayak Hong Kong, which will better introduce the area and ensure that you experience the best of these remote islands. From the Geo Park’s volcanic caldera to Sharp Island and expansive caves, you’ll cover around 14 km’s of this unique heritage site.

Clearwater Bay (Sheung Sze Wan)

Image courtesy of Sheung Sze Wan Kayak Hire

In no need of an introduction, the stunning waters surrounding Clearwater Bay are top choice for those looking to hop in a kayak for the afternoon. Not easy to get to however, Sheung Sze Wan Kayak Rental is quite remote and best found by taxi from directly from Hang Hau MTR. Worth the trip, you’ll find kaykers making their way over to “Green Egg Island” and more experienced seafarers exploring Tiu Cheung Island.

Stanley Main Beach

Image courtesy of Wikipedia user Prosperity Horizons under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license

Perhaps a more popular destination for those not able to venture far, kayaks are a plenty just minutes from Stanley Main Beach and can easily be rented from St. Stephen’s Beach Water Sports Centre. This sought-after Southside spot is more than markets and makes for a laid-back day out kayaking in Hong Kong.

Tai O

Image courtesy of Indre Velaviciute via Unsplash

One of the more intriguing areas to kayak in Hong Kong, the old fishing village of Tai O is best explored with the professionals who know exactly where to paddle in hopes of seeing pink dolphins. A Team Edventures offer day trips from Nam Chung village and a closer look at the famous “pang uk”, or stilt houses, as well as stunning nearby waterfalls.

Hoi Ha

Image courtesy of Wikipedia user Chong Fat under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

Known for its 60 types of coral and 120 species of fish, Hoi Ha is not only a snorkelling haven, but top spot for kayaking, too. Not far from Sai Kung Pier, its calm waters make for a relaxed paddle around the remote marine park spotting sea life. WILD Hong Kong offer tours around the area, but if you’re keeping it casual there are plenty of places to rent a kayak from in Hoi Ha village.

Featured and hero image courtesy of Lisa Shivel via Unsplash