Women’s Day 2023 sales in Hong Kong: Best offers to grab right away!

International Women’s Day is right around the corner and the city of Hong Kong is brimming with fancy shopping deals and offers for all incredible women out there. Major fashion and beauty brands have rolled out online and on-ground sales to celebrate the occasion, spoiling you for choice without burning a hole in your pocket.

From brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, and Crocs to one-stop-shop outlets like ZALORA, each platform has a wide range of products at lucrative prices. So, make sure to stock up on all your wardrobe essentials and fill your beauty baskets before the offers run out. Check out our guide to the best Women’s Day 2023 deals in Hong Kong!

Best Women’s Day 2023 sales in Hong Kong

Fashion Brands

1. Tommy Hilfiger

The leading designer label is running an offer you can’t skip. Revamp your wardrobe with Tommy Hilfiger’s ‘BUY 1 GET 1 30% OFF’ deal.

CHECK OUT THE TOMMY HILFIGER SALES HERE

2. ESPRIT

Get your hands on the latest trends in fashion with ESPRIT’s quirky collection. Enjoy 20% off on full-price women’s and unisex items.

CHECK OUT THE ESPRIT SALES HERE

3. Crocs

Shop an amazing range of clogs, shoes, sandals, boots, flats, sneakers and more on Crocs‘ online store. The brand is running a ‘Buy 2 get an extra 10% off’ deal on selected items.

CHECK OUT THE CROCS SALES HERE

4. Zalora

Shop the best of top local and international brands across categories on Hong Kong’s leading shopping destination Zalora. There are huge discounts on all sports items as well as a clearance sale on men’s and women’s apparel on their website. Make sure to grab your pick in time!

CHECK OUT THE ZALORA SALES HERE

5. YOOX

Discover a wide array of products from top international brands at YOOX. The platform is running a 30% off sale on selected items from brands like Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent, Chloe, Dolce & Gabbana and more. Hurry up because the sale ends on March 8 at 10 am HKT.

CHECK OUT THE YOOX SALES HERE

6. Nike

Nike Air Force, Nike Dunk or Nike Air Max, grab your favourite pair of sneakers at highly discounted prices on the brand’s website. Enjoy more than 50% off on select items this Women’s Day.

CHECK OUT THE NIKE SALES HERE

7. Adidas

Another brand for all your sportswear needs, Adidas also has lucrative deals for all Hongkongers. On buying two or more selected regular-priced women’s apparel or footwear, you can grab a free Adidas baseball cap.

CHECK OUT THE ADIDAS SALES HERE

8. Farfetch

If you’re scouring through Women’s Day offers, do visit Farfetch’s website as they’re offering 20% off on new-season pieces from iconic brands. With only a couple of days left for the sale to end, we suggest you curate your wishlist right away.

CHECK OUT THE FARFETCH SALES HERE

9. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The notable public university in Hong Kong is also holding an International Women’s Day flash sale, wherein you can purchase everything from hoodies and shirts to bottles and towels.

CHECK OUT THE HKUST SALES HERE

Beauty Brands

1. Sephora

The magical land for all things personal care and beauty products, Sephora is holding a sale from March 8 at 12 am HKT. Enjoy 15% off on all makeup products and makeup tools as well as up to 50% off on selected items from brands like Anastasia, Huda Beauty, Benefit and more.

CHECK OUT THE SEPHORA SALES HERE

2. Lancome

The French luxury perfumes and cosmetics house is holding its ‘VIP DAYS’ sale till March 14. Get triple member points on any purchase or buy two value sets to get hold of their skin brightening trial kit.

CHECK OUT THE LANCOME SALES HERE

3. LOOKFANTASTIC

The luxury beauty paradise is offering up to 50% off on your favourite brands including Elizabeth Arden, PIXI, Olaplex and more. If you spend HKD 1,490 sitewide, you’ll be given a free beauty box worth over HKD 925.

CHECK OUT THE LOOKFANTASTIC SALES HERE

4. Mannings

From personal care and haircare to beauty products, Mannings has some brilliant offers going on their website to mark International Women’s Day.

CHECK OUT THE MANNINGS SALES HERE

(Hero image credit: Markus Spiske/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Max Fischer/ Pexels)