It’s Playtime: The World Of Nickelodeon comes to Hong Kong this December

Your childhood is back, condensed into a two-month-long event that runs from December through February.

The World of Nickelodeon, a large-scale play event that has made rounds around the world including Singapore, is coming to Hong Kong for the first time. And I know, I know — this event is meant for kids, but I feel like it’d resonate with most of us ’90s babies as well. So what if we’re in our twenties? I wouldn’t say no to meeting my childhood idol SpongeBob SquarePants, would you?

Taking place in a 12,000 square feet site in KITEC, The World Of Nickelodeon Hong Kong is the first-ever Nickelodeon-themed entertainment centre in our city. It features 14 immersive games and meet-and-greet opportunities with all your favourite characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explorer and Bubble Guppies.

If you’ve ever wanted to visit SpongeBob’s Bikini Bottom or Paw Patrol’s Lookout Tower, now’s your chance. But maybe bring a few kids with you, so you can pose as their guardian and take part in the games.

The World of Nickelodeon Hong Kong will run from 16 December 2022 through 12 February 2023 at KITEC, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong. Tickets are available on Klook and Trip.com.