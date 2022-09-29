Raise a glass on World Sake Day with a global kanpai

Since 1978, World Sake Day has been celebrated every year in October. The Japan Sake Brewers Association chose this day to mark a point where they harvest most of the year’s rice, and breweries restart production for the year. But, did you know that Hong Kong boasts the most significant number of sake consumers per capita and the most sake industry professionals?

KIN Food Halls is hosting the event

This year, Hong Kong is taking this 44-year-old tradition up a notch with the WSD Global Kanpai! Sake Central is collaborating with Hong Kong’s OSAs, FJSIHK, and venue partner KIN Food Halls to celebrate the joy of sake worldwide. In addition, the entire sake community has been invited to participate in the World Sake Day celebrations.

Hong Kong’s innovative KIN Food Halls will host the milestone event. A large projection screen will broadcast all 300 feeds while guests enjoy a sake tasting and a selection of KIN’s food offerings. In addition, a host of restaurants, bars, importers, educators, sake breweries, and fellow sake fanatics will connect through worldwide recognition of Japan’s national beverage. If you are in Hong Kong, WSD Global Kanpai will provide you with sake and limited edition ochoko to raise your glass. If you are in another country, don’t hesitate to contact WSD Global Kanpai.

Raise a glass with thousands of sake lovers

Wish to be a part of the fun? Hear us out! On October 1, from 18:00-21:00 HKT, join one of 300 live feeds of industry professionals and passionate nihonshu consumers and raise your limited edition World Sake Day Ochoko Sake Cup with a global audience of fellow sake lovers! The live feed will run for three hours. So, log in with your friends, raise a glass and join thousands of others worldwide.

Are you a restaurant, bar, importer, brewery, media partner or educator who wants to join the World Sake Day Global Kanpai? Contact elliot@sake-central.com to find out more and register to join the party!

Register for the event here.