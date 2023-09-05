Beyoncé birthday and birth chart: How it makes her an earthy, creative and intelligent star

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is hailed as a goddess by her fans for her music, superb performances and the aura of a diva both on and off stage. Therefore, one cannot help but wonder what contributes to the star’s immense fame and personality. While several things have led her to become the icon she is, Beyoncé’s birth chart — drawn from her birthday date, place and time — maps out her journey so far. Here’s how the stars have worked in the making of this most-awarded Grammy winner who started her Renaissance tour in February 2023.

A star is born: Sun, moon and rising sign’s contribution

This ace performer who is currently on the Renaissance World Tour was born at 10 am on 4 September in Houston, Texas. Hence, her sun sign is the stable yet flexible earth sign of Virgo. It is denoted by the Maiden or the Virgin and is known as the Goddess of Wheat. The sign is associated with earthiness, productivity, discipline and perfection in general. Well, these are just some words to describe Beyoncé’s most apparent personality traits that have manifested in making her a phenomenon in the music world.

Virgos are said to be the perfectionists of the zodiac, very detail-oriented and particular about everything they do in their personal and professional lives. They are dedicated to their families and are loyal, committed, giving and loving partners. Their modality is mutable; hence, they do well in the material world and are in touch with their inner emotions.

Beyoncé’s moon sign is the intense water sign of Scorpio. While the moon sign is all about one’s inner self as well as intrinsic and private nature, this pop star is truly blessed to have an intuitive and powerful sign in this placement. This zodiac, denoted by a scorpion, makes her secretive about herself to the public. She also has a passionate and sensuous persona, owing to her moon’s influence. There is a balance of practical and emotional intelligence in Beyoncé’s nature because of the equal power of the earth and water signs in her birth chart.

The third most important factor is the Homecoming star’s rising or ascendent sign. This depicts how other zodiacs perceive this person. She has a Libra rising, which explains why she is such a significant trendsetter and fashion influencer. This air sign denoted by a weighing scale is ruled by the planet of love, beauty and money: Venus. Thus, they are very aesthetically sharp and display charming characteristics that make other zodiacs fall in love with them instantly. They love symmetry and avoid conflict of any kind.

Beyoncé birthday: Planetary positions

Not just her rising signs, but two of Beyoncé’s most potent planets, Mercury and Venus, are in the house of Libra. This shows up in the way she communicates with the world and gives a lot of insights into her celebrated public image and personal life.

Mercury is the planet of travel and communication. Hence, it has ensured that Beyoncé handles that part with grace and maturity. Additionally, there is a certain likeability attached to her, thanks to the pleasant Libran traits. Librans seek long-term personal relationships and her marriage to Jay-Z stands testimony to this belief.

When Queen Bey experiments with her look, it becomes a style statement — be it her fabulous silver fashions or edgy sartorial sense. Even the most famous fashion critics approve of her choices, and it is all because of this intelligent air sign ruling her Venus.

Planet Mars in a person’s birth chart defines their ambition and drive. The “I Am…Sasha Fierce” star’s Mars is in the fire sign of Leo. This fixed sign denoted by the lion is known for its regal, large-hearted and magnetic attributes. A lot of her royal stature comes from this facet of her birth chart. Leos are always spoiled with attention and have a consistent fan following. Since Mars is the planet of motivation, Beyoncé has king, nay, queen-sized goals!

Her partnership with Jay-Z

Her long-standing association with her husband and collaborator has not been without its challenges. His sun sign is a fire sign of Sagittarius, which creates an aspect of conflict with Beyoncé’s birthday sign Virgo. This makes them both strong personalities, which may cause friction and tension between them.

Jay-Z’s moon sign is Libra, which compliments beautifully with his partner’s Scorpio moon. The intelligent and sociable air sign makes a deadly combination with the intense and intuitive water sign of the ace performer. Together, they are more focused on building wealth for themselves and astrologically, their union spells good fortune for both.

Their combined creativity, ambition and focus have made them a wealthy power couple and have helped them conquer their differences and ultimately win at life.

The X factor: What makes Beyoncé’s stars so unique

The “Lemonade” singer has a mirror-cracking personality. One of the most influential public figures in the world, she has successfully reached her world domination goal. The astrological reason for this is that her sun, moon and rising signs are a balance of earth, water and air signs. While the Virgo makes sure that Beyoncé focuses on material growth, Scorpio in her birth chart takes care of her emotional intelligence and the Libra rising makes sure that she maintains her social image well.

She will continue to make great strides on the work front this Virgo season and mesmerise her fans on the ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

(Hero and main image: Courtesy of Beyoncé/Instagram)