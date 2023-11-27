Feng Shui tips and lucky plants for the New Year 2024

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice that focuses on optimising energy flow in living areas and establishing harmony with the surrounding environment, leading to a better quality of life. It places a lot of importance on various types of lucky plants to ensure that the surroundings are filled with positive energy, which in turn brings health, wealth and abundance to a human being. Here are a few Feng Shui tips to implement for the New Year of 2024, which is also the Year of the Dragon.

What is the significance of the Year of the Dragon 2024?

In 2024, the Year of the Dragon, specifically the Wood Dragon, according to the Chinese calendar, will span from 10 February 2024 and end on 28 January 2025. The dragon, recognised as one of the luckiest zodiac signs, symbolises power, success and wisdom. And, the year represented by the dragon is also associated with abundant blessings and prosperity.

To maximise the new year’s potential, complementing the ancient wisdom of Chinese astrology with Feng Shui principles is recommended. Introducing the wood element into your personal space can activate growth and harmony in the family. And, some Feng Shui plants, believed to bring luck and gains, can support you in achieving your goals.

Following are some plants that you can add to your abode to attract peace and progress, especially for 2024.

Lucky plants according to Feng Shui tips in 2024

Rubber plant

This plant’s soft, leathery leaves are said to attract wealth and prosperity. They are a symbol of abundance and fortune, and therefore, they are highly recommended for homes.

Snake plant

The long, pointed leaves of this succulent have several health benefits. They are natural air purifiers that help keep the environment clean from all the toxins. Feng Shui tips suggest that this plant shields its owners from negative energy and protects their inner serenity.

Basil

Regarded as sacred in many Asian cultures, this plant holds significant spiritual value. It is said to promote a calm and collected temperament, making it an ideal addition to the vicinity while meditating. Holy basil is thought to cultivate a clear mindset, aiding individuals in attaining their life goals.

Lucky bamboo

In Chinese, this plant is called Fu Gwey Zhu. Fu means ‘fortune,’ Gwey means ‘honour and power’, and Zhu means ‘bamboo.’ The green shoots and small leaves of this plant are considered very lucky for anyone who is aspiring for financial abundance and influence.

Money tree

This is different from the money plant and is usually recommended to be kept in the southeastern corner of the house to get rid of all financial burdens. It is strictly an indoor plant and needs to be kept away from sunlight. In Feng Shui, it is believed that the family who plants this tree will never have a dearth of money.

Jade plant

One of the most visually beautiful succulents, thanks to their beady green leaves and thick stem, it is also considered a great plant to have around for unprecedented financial growth of the owner and their family. It is important to ensure that these plants have moist and well-drained soil and a sunny environment to thrive in.

Rosemary

Not necessarily a house plant, rosemary tends to grow in a bunch. Its small needle-like leaves are believed to bring well-being and create a mindful, peaceful home. It can be planted in a wide container as an indoor plant, too. Though commonly used in cooking, Feng Shui considers this a lucky plant.

Conclusion

Lucky plants, according to home Feng Shui, not only aid in attracting wealth and success but also reduce stress and purify one’s aura of impurities. These plants also generally help restore mental balance and improve the clarity of mind. Hence, trust the spiritual and manifestation powers of lucky Feng Shui plants and begin the new year with newfound vigour and enthusiasm.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Huy Phan/Unsplash)