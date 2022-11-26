December horoscope: What’s in store for all the 12 zodiac signs

Horoscope is a diagram or map based on the position of the Sun, Moon, other planets and the rising sign of the zodiac. The orbits of Moon and the planets lie entirely within the zodiac and the zodiac is a belt around the heavens extending 9° on either side.
Ecliptic is the plane of Earth’s orbit and the Sun’s apparent annual path in the zodiac. The 12 astrological signs of the zodiac are each considered to occupy 30° of this Ecliptic. The Sun sign is another way to refer to a sign of the zodiac that can be divided in to 12 sections.
The position of the sun in a particular portion of the zodiac at the moment of a person’s birth is thought to correlate with their personality, and the relative positions of heavenly bodies at that time influence human behaviour and events. This astrological year starts in late March when the Sun enters Aries, and changes the zodiac sign every month. The rising sign at the time of the birth is known as the ascendant . The placement of Moon in the zodiac determines your moon sign.
Signs indicate the trend and the quality of the human mind. House denote the environment, circumstances and conditions of human life. Each house has its own specialties. Each sign is content, and each house is a receptor. This content when put into the receptor gives a special quality to it. Read the horoscope to know what the month of December has in store for you.
December horoscope: What’s in store for all the Sun signs
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Aries December horoscope
- Taurus December horoscope
- Gemini December horoscope
- Cancer December horoscope
- Leo December horoscope
- Virgo December horoscope
- Libra December horoscope
- Scorpio December horoscope
- Sagittarius December horoscope
- Capricorn December horoscope
- Aquarius December horoscope
- Pisces December horoscope
1 /12
Career and Finance
You will put in great efforts at work and reap rewards accordingly. Your seniors will be happy. If wanting a career change it is likely to happen. If in a transferable job, then you should start packing. In the beginning of the month you might face challenges regarding finance and hence you will need to control your expenses. But as the month progresses, things will keep getting better.
Health
You may face health problems during early half of the month ~ some stomach related issues and lethargy but 16th of the month onwards, you will feel active and robust.
Relationships
You need to be cautious with your relationships during the first half of the month. Some misunderstandings might crop up but they are likely to clear by mid December. Avoid usage of any harsh words, think before you speak, and maintain discipline.
2 /12
Career and finance
You might get the job of your choice this month. Business people will reap rich dividends but finances might fluctuate. Avoid ego clashes at any cost.
Health
Health wise, its a challenging month. Health might deteriorate when Sun enters Sagittarius on 16th December. You need to be over cautious.
Relationships
Bachelors may tie the knot. In general you will enjoy good relations with all. If wanting to have a baby this is a good time. Children will be a source of happiness. Some strife with family members is indicated towards the later part of the month, you need to be patient.
3 /12
Career and finance
This month you will be successful in your career. You may be promoted and your colleagues and bosses will be very supportive and look up to you .You will gain financially but be careful of wasteful expenses. Avoid making any sort of investment.
Health
Health this month might not be favourable. Pay special attention to your food and eating habits.
Relationships
Do not engage in arguments and observe patience this month. If in a relationship, propose later this month. Married people may have some differences with their spouse, but the second half of the month will be pleasant. Family members might not be very cooperative and cause stress but as the month progresses things will settle amicably.
4 /12
Career and finance
Career-wise, the month is going to be good for you. If you are looking for a job change, the beginning of the month will provide you with all the opportunities. This month will be favourable and you will progress in your career. Court cases if any will be in your favour. Good money gains indicated, especially after the 16th of December.
Health
You will enjoy good health, However eat cautiously and engage in physical activities to stay fit.
Relationships
You will enjoy good relationship with your partner. Love and understanding will increase and it is a good time for romance and marriage. There will be harmony among family members and relationships will strengthen.
5 /12
Career and finance
The month is going to be progressive for your career. Stay away from any sort of controversy. You will have to work hard to achieve your targets and goals. Business people need to have patience, the business will flourish in the second half of the month. Keep an eye on the expenses.
Health
You are advised not to neglect even a minor health related problem as health might be fragile. Discipline yourself.
Relationships
There are chances of misunderstandings with your partner. Keep your communication clear and manage things calmly and lovingly. If wanting a child, the stork is likely to pay the visit soon. There will be mutual understanding and happiness among family members.
6 /12
Career and finance
The Virgo natives will have an average month career wise to start with. The movement of the Sun in Sagittarius on December 16 will strengthen your position at the workplace. You will be delivering your best at your workplace. Those in business will have a very good month. Regular and good flow of money indicated but you will spend it all.
Health
You can have some related skin problems. Be cautious while driving.
Relationships
Trust and understanding between partners will increase. Friends will be helpful, and your bonding with them will increase in this respect. Single people have chances of getting married. Good and happy times with family are indicated.
7 /12
Career and finance
It will be a favourable month career-wise. Favourable results in the workspace, and good remunerations are expected. However, you might feel overburdened and anxious. You might travel abroad for work. Financial gains are expected.
Health
The Libra natives need to pay heed to their health this month. You may require some small surgery. Pay heed to your mental health also and be cautious while driving.
Relationships
This month will be average in terms of love life. Try to avoid arguments with loved ones, have patience and stay calm. Family might be distraught because of your work commitments.
8 /12
Career and finance
You must stay away from egoistic behaviour, or it may create obstacles in your work. When Sun enters Sagittarius on 16th December, government employees will attain great success. The month will be full of ups and downs for the businessmen. Financially it will be a good month.
Health
Health might be a little delicate and fragile. Look after your mental and physical well being.
Relationships
If in a relationship, it is a good time to propose marriage. If single, someone might knock on your door. The time will be favourable for conceiving a child. Expect contentment with family especially younger siblings and children.
9 /12
Career and finance
This month will be favourable from a career point of view. You will have to put in extra efforts at the beginning of the month, but the Sun’s entry to Sagittarius will strengthen your luck. You might get promotion, honour and respect in the workplace. Your finances will be good especially after 16th December.
Health
The health will be good but you might suffer from insomnia.
Relationships
Relations with your partner will be good and love and intimacy among the partners is likely to improve as the month progresses. Your family life will be happy and there will be peace and harmony.
10 /12
Career and finance
You might not get the results you expect. You will have to work hard to achieve and take well thought after decisions. You might establish good contacts with some important people which will be beneficial.
There will be an increase in your income, but your expenses will increase too. Right time to make investments.
Health
This month can be little difficult health-wise for the Capricorn natives. Small health issues might bother you; take care of yourself to lead a healthy life.
Relationships
Increased romance in your relationship will strengthen the bonds of love. However, there may be stress regarding children. Family will be loving and cooperative.
11 /12
Career and finance
This month will be favourable and you will earn a good reputation at the workplace and improve your position. There are chances of promotion and increment. Business people need to exert caution. Avoid taking big decisions, and no major investments should be made especially till 16th of December. Gains from property are expected.
Health
When Sun enters Sagittarius your health will benefit, you will get rid of all your aches pains and leathery. Meditate and exercise for good health.
Relationships
This month will be favourable for love relationships. You will have a memorable time with your partner. Conflicts may arise, towards the later part of the month, maintain peace and stay calm. There will be harmony in the family life.
12 /12
Career and finance
This month will be favourable for career. You will increase your self-confidence and efficiency. People in business will be expanding their business. Your financial condition will be good this month. Your investments will yield good dividends.
Health
The health of the Pisces natives will be good during this month. Maintain a good exercise regime.
Relationships
This month will be favourable in love-related matters. For single natives marriage is possible during this time. This month will be very good for the couples in love. Dissatisfaction and disharmony with family members in the beginning of the month might upset you a bit, but as the month progresses things will get better.