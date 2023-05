June horoscope 2023: What’s in store for the 12 zodiac signs

Zodiac is like a belt around the heavens extending 9° on either side of the ecliptic. It is the plane of Earth’s orbit and of the Sun’s apparent annual path among the constellations. The orbits of the Moon and of the principal planets also lie entirely within the zodiac. The 12 astrological signs of the zodiac are each considered to occupy 1/12 (or 30°) of its great circle. Each zodiac sign arises from the eastern horizon in succession every 2 hours depending on the Sun’s position. For instance, if Sun is in the Cancer zodiac sign, the 1st sign to arise at sunrise will be Cancer, then Leo, and so forth. On that note, let’s see what the horoscope holds for us in the month of June.

Astrology is an ancient method that utilises planetary bodies, zodiac signs, and houses to communicate guidance correlated to human behaviour and events. Sun and Moon are also considered as planets in astrology besides Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Mercury and the nodes Rahu and Ketu are also considered as shadowy planets. Your star sign is your sun sign. There are two other signs which form your identity – these are known as your rising sign and your moon sign.

The Sun sign is your identity – your outer self. It is the vital force that drives you and your expression. Moon sign is your heart and soul your emotions, your inner self. The rising sign is your social personality. It is your physical body and outward style.

For the moon sign we need an accurate time date and place of birth which is specific for everyone.

Sun stays in a particular sign for a month therefore very detailed specification is not required and the star sign/sun sign horoscope is a general guidance for people born in a particular month when the sun is in a particular place in the zodiac. For accurate predictions, all three signs are considered.

The monthly predictions here are related to the sun signs, and transit of the other planets in relation to the Sun. The Sun being the center of our universe affects our lives in more than one way. It is not only vital for astronomical purposes but also holds great importance as per Vedic astrology. The movement of the Sun from one astrological sign to another can reveal a lot about your future. Read to find out what’s in store for the month of June 2023.

Here’s the June 2023 horoscope for all zodiac signs