November horoscope 2023: What’s in store for the 12 zodiac signs?

The monthly predictions here are related to the sun signs, and transit of the other planets in relation to the Sun. The Sun being the centre of our universe affects our lives in more than one way. It is not only vital for astronomical purposes but also holds great importance as per Vedic astrology. Know how to make the best of this month by reading our monthly November 2023 horoscope.

The hurly burly of the planets this month is all set to reinvigorate the lives of some zodiac and create mayhem in some. The planet of discipline and hard work-Saturn is becoming progressive from 4 November rewarding the hard work of many. However, people having done inappropriate deeds might face the wrath of this planet of justice and this will affect the monthly horoscope 2023 for some zodiacs.

Jupiter retrograde in Aries will create new opportunities as it will no longer be in the axis of the nodes since Rahu, the planet of uncertainty, and suddenness has moved to Pisces. The king of the solar system – Sun will move to Scorpio on 17 November, out from debilitation creating new energies and growth. Combust Mars will move to his own house Scorpio and thus there will be a positive transit on 16 November. Mercury will move to Scorpio on 6 November and to Sagittarius on 27 November, thereafter. Venus will enter Earthy Virgo on 3 November making natives more practical and they are likely to re-examine their romantic decisions.

Everyone needs to brace oneself to accept the offerings of the universe with positivity this November 2023.

Here’s the November 2023 horoscope for all zodiac signs