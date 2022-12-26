Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of December 26 – January 1, 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s see what the last week of December horoscope holds for us.

As the great year comes to an end, the heavens above are celebrating this time of merriment. The divine forces of ‘The Universe’ are allowing us to successfully close many chapters within our lives, so that we may begin exciting new ones. However, Mercury, the trickster, is back to being mischievous as he begins his naughty retrograde path, causing unexpected moments of chaos and confusion. Yes, unfortunately, there’s always a ‘catch’ in such blessed times – alas, that’s part of Mercury’s twisted sense of humour that’s part of his charm. Nevertheless, fear not, for the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

December horoscope for the last week of the year