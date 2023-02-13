Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of February 13 – February 19, 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s see what the February horoscope has in store for us this week.
As winter makes takes its final few bows before it gives way to spring – the world celebrates the festival of love by honouring St. Valentine and his efforts to help lovers in need. However, though the late saint’s spirit eternally helps those in love, the stars have a different plan for all of us – in and out of love. Venus is entangled between Neptune’s fishnet and Saturn’s rings, reminding us that just because there are plenty of fish in the sea, doesn’t mean we have to take the proverbial bait. Establishing boundaries is the way to go, for loving ourselves is the only way to grow. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
February horoscope for the week ahead
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
This is a week for you to establish a safe space of your own and build upon it so that it eventually becomes a haven of security. Whether it’s an entire home, or just a room, or even a corner – make sure that it’s a space that’s only for you – and no one else has access to it. Whenever you feel stressed, tired, or angry about anything, go to this safe space and spend time there, soothing yourself, till you’re ready to face the world again. Just remember, too much of anything can become toxic. Thus, make sure that your safe space doesn’t become a self-imposed prison.
2 /12
This week is all about being honest with yourself. As powerful a façade you’re able to create, as masterfully you’re able to mask yourself in front of others – at the end of the day – you still must live with your truth. Might as well focus on making it a peaceful life than a chaotic one. Running away never solves anything. The truth, however painful, will always set you free. Your heart has the strength to deal with all the consequences that come from revealing your truth.
3 /12
Lady Fortune’s wheel has spun, indicating fresh new starts, as well as opportunities to take mighty leaps of faith. However, rather than stress about all the risks involved, focus rather on the excitement that newness brings with it. We cannot change the past, nor can we completely determine the future. What we can do, however, is to make the most of the opportunities that come our way. That’s how the fortunate ones are known to the world as – ‘lucky’.
4 /12
This is a week to protect yourself and your loved ones from all possible sources of stress, pain, and anxiety. However, this doesn’t mean you need to become paranoid about the tiniest germs; nor does it mean you have to become a martyr and take on all their burdens. It just means you need to keep a watchful eye and suss out when things are getting out of hand and figure out ways to nip all problems in the bud.
5 /12
Sometimes we just must move on no matter what. We can’t keep extending the party to celebrate the good times. We also cannot keep mourning about the past, nor can we wallow away, pouting about things that didn’t work out for the best. Moving on is the only way we can experience all that life has to offer. It allows us to heal from the pain of the past, while simultaneously opening our hearts to receive blessings from the divine cosmic forces of ‘The Universe’ to build a beautiful future. Remember, you are loved and protected every step along the way.
6 /12
Secrets are powerful. Keeping them close to your heart is a sign of complete trust and confidence. However, not all secrets are meant to be kept. Those that are based on lies, deceit, and other unethical practices – can create untold pain, chaos, and havoc – the longer they’re kept hidden. It can be difficult to decide what you need to hide and what you need to reveal. In such moments, it’s best to listen to your heart, for it will always guide you right. Our mind plays tricks, and often justifies bad behaviour and bargains with toxicity. Our heart, however, knows what’s best for not just us, but for the greater good. Listen to it with complete trust!
7 /12
Sometimes, the best thing to do with things get heated up, is to just fly away. As fun as drama can be to watch, it’s oh so chaotic when you get sucked into it. We tell ourselves that we want to ‘enjoy the show’ from a safe distance, but before we know it – we find ourselves in the middle of it. Navigating out of it can sometimes even be tricker than escaping a trap of quicksand. Rare is it that the fly escapes when it’s tangled within a spider’s web. Yes, where there’s smoke, there is fire – but it’s not your job to put it out. Walk away, and don’t look back. Not your circus – not your monkeys.
8 /12
It takes time for the seeds we sow to grow into trees. It takes a lot of patience to carefully nurture those seeds. We need strength to surrender our efforts to the greater forces of nature and ‘The Universe’, who have pre-determined the path of those seeds’ journeys. However, what we can do is be gracious enough to know which seeds are growing healthy, and which ones are duds that are just draining the soil of all its nutrients. No point having dreams if pursuing some of them can be toxic and parasitical. Be patience, but don’t be a doormat!
9 /12
When we try to protect all that, we love, eventually we end up bearing the scars that come from doing so. The question we must ask ourselves is, are those scars worth it? If the answer is ‘yes’ – then we need to begin taking care of ourselves so that we become stronger and way more resilient. If the answer, however, is ‘no’ – then we need to ask ourselves, why are we willing to get scarred in the process? What is stopping us from moving on to something (or someone) who is worthy of our time and efforts. Is it even healthy to be scarred in the name of protecting others? Who is protecting us in return? Take your time answering those questions. It could possibly alter the course of your life!
10 /12
Yes, there are those who are envious of you. Yes, there are those who will let their jealousy get the better of them and target you in ways. As hard as it can be to deal with – you must understand that this is the first sign that you’re doing something right. If you weren’t people will ignore you. The fact that you’re shining is the reason why you’re casting such a great shadow. Do not take any of the negativity of others personal. Nor should you let it affect your growth and progress. Burn your flame fabulously!
11 /12
Hope is what keeps us alive. It’s what enables us to rise from the darkest depths of despair, make our way through the most cryptic labyrinths, and eventually bask in the glory of our success. It is hope that keeps a lone candle flame burning through a mighty storm. It’s hope that allows us to look forward to a beautiful spring after an ice-cold winter. To lose hope, is to lose that divine spark that keeps us alive and motivates us towards achieving our dreams. Hope isn’t just for the optimistic daydreamers. Hope is that powerful a force that it can even allow miracles to occur even in the most negative and profane spaces. Never lose hope. You will make it!
12 /12
Nothing in the world is permanent. Some of the mightiest empires and even entire civilisations have crashed and burned when it was their time to perish. However, this also means that eventually all sadness and despair come to an end, leading to moments of light and joy. The key to surviving this chaos of destruction and impermanence is through practicing the art of detachment. It’s all about enjoying everything while it’s there and making peace and moving on when it perishes. It can be hard, but like all powerful skills – it takes patience and a lot of practice.