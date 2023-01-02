Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of January 2 – January 8, 2023

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s look at this week’s January horoscope.

Happy New Year everyone! We made it through the challenges of 2022, and have successfully entered 2023 – excited to ride on this magical journey that our dear earth takes around the sun. This week, we shall be delving into the overarching themes of the year ahead. Rather than focusing on a new year resolution – which is rarely ever fulfilled – an annual theme enables us to focus and prioritise our energies so that we can navigate the year successfully. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

January horoscope for the week ahead