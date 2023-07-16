Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of July 17 – July 23, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. Here’s looking at this week’s July 17 – July 23, 2023, horoscope.
Everything that exists has energy, and each person has his own energy that the clairvoyant utilises them to find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck have complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – July 17- July 23, 2023.
Sun, the source of energy enters Cancer zodiac sign on 17 July. The motion of planets, their combustion, retrogression, and aspects keep changing and affect everyone differently. The energies of the universe are never constant hence change is the only constant in life which reflects on the cards and with their expertise the occultist can offer guidance to natives according to their situation and resources. Read on to see which energies are positive for you and which ones create a challenge for different sun signs this week.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for July 17 – July 23
Career and Finance
Page of Pentacles is the tarot card for Aries natives. Good news relating to your career is on the way. A promotion, an appreciation, a growth opportunity, an award – expect it all! Businesspeople are likely to expand and make good profits. Financial gains are expected.
Health
Two of Pentacles Reversed is the health card indicating you need to relax and take it easy. Handling too many things at one time can cause stress. How much ever involved you are in work you must take out time for self-care.
Relationships
Empress is an indicator of love and abundance. You will be enjoying marital bliss. Couples will enjoy each other’s attention and will be enjoying their sex life as Arian passion will be at its peak. If planning a child, this is the best time for fertility and conception. Singles are likely to find their soulmates and will be happy in their newfound love. Natives in love will have it good and will want to tie the knot.
Career and Finance
Nine of Cups shows satisfaction and comfort. Things are moving in the right direction for you. The energies are favourable and you might just get your dream job. A big increment is a possibility. Businesspeople should make the most of this week.
Health
Wheel of Fortune indicates good health. If you are recovering from an illness or surgery, the recovery will be very fast. Keep taking care of your health and do not lax.
Relationships
Three of Pentacles indicates a good understanding with your partner. Singles can prepare for a special friendship to begin and natives in a relationship can propose and move towards permanency.
Career and Finance
Nine of Swords Reversed card indicates a release of pressure. Strategise and organise your work. Financially, things will improve. You need to just manage your expenses well.
Health
Star Reversed indicates good health. Do not take your wellbeing for granted. Work towards maintaining your energy levels and enthusiasm.
Relationships
Justice Reversed indicates you sow what you reap. So, if you have been caring and nurturing in your relationship you will be cared and loved in return. Singles should enjoy their freedom. Natives in relationship should give space to their mates.
Career and Finance
Nine of Pentacles Reversed indicates lack of effort and commitment towards work. If the work does not excite you enough, it is time for a change. Take quick decisions and do not brush things under the carpet. Business natives should look for lucrative options. Do not be hesitant to change.
Health
Six of Pentacles Reversed indicates neglect towards your health. Do not ignore symptoms and take medical advice immediately.
Relationships
Six of Swords indicates betterment in relationships. The advice is to focus on present and forget the past. Singles might be holding on to past memories. Give self-healing time and get into commitments once free of emotional bondage.
Career and Finance
Knight of Swords Reversed shows a fast pace at work. For success, teamwork is very important and your attitude towards your teammates determines their cooperation. Working towards achieving your goals, needs a lot of planning besides hard work, therefore Leo natives need to strategise. Financial gains might be lesser than expected, therefore the expenses need to be kept to a minimum.
Health
Four of Pentacles shows good health. Your body is geared to tackle small issues on its own so do not freak out on small issues. Have a positive mindset.
Relationships
Page of Swords is your relationship card indicating trivial squabbles between partners. Small issues only escalate into bigger ones. You should find a mid-path and let go of small things. Give space to each other and do not nitpick.
Career and Finance
The Devil card indicates that your eagerness to achieve your goals often lands you in a situation where you must struggle with work overload. It is good to be hardworking, but you need to start saying no. Financially, it’s not a good time.
Health
Queen of Cups indicates good health. You are well looked after and cared for, but you need to make exercising and eating healthy a routine.
Relationships
Temperance is the relationship card showing a good harmony and commitment between partners. Singles might be disappointed in their love life and they will need to set realistic expectations. Natives in love need to learn compassion and tolerance.
Career and Finance
Fool Reversed indicates some immaturity and recklessness towards work. You have tremendous potential but you are not able to project well. You often rub your superiors the wrong way, you need to learn not to be reactive, and diplomacy is what works best commercially. Financially you will be in a comfortable position but invest wisely.
Health
Eight of Pentacles Reversed is the health card indicating neglect towards health you need to focus and work toward maintaining and achieving your health goals.
Relationships
Three of Cups Reversed indicates some misunderstanding between couples. Have a clear communication and do not harbour any doubts. Clarification is advisable. Singles might meet someone interesting. Take your time and go slow.
Career and Finance
The Sun indicates great success and achievements. You will achieve beyond expectations. Businesses will flourish and good gains are indicated.
Health
Eight of Swords is the health card indicating stress and you will do well to share your anxiety with well meaning people. An eye check-up might be a good idea.
Relationships
Nine of Pentacles indicates support from your partner. They will be encouraging and supportive in all your endeavours. Singles will meet lot of interesting people and their search for a soulmate might end. Natives in love will enjoy.
Career and Finance
Four of Wands Reversed indicates a stressful work environment. Colleagues will not be cooperative and there will be backbiting and bickering among workers. Work is going to suffer as the entire focus will be to dissolve the tensions and this can result in some losses. Concentrate on work and try to do the best from your side. For business people income will be less and losses are indicated.
Health
Eight of Wands is the health card for Sagittarians. You will be physically and mentally so occupied that you will not be paying heed to small health issues. Your health will be more or less fine.
Relationships
King of Pentacles indicates security and comfort in relationships. This card indicates a rock-solid bonding. You will nurture all other relationships well. You will be a good partner, a good friend, an excellent child, and an even better parent this week. Singles are advised to enjoy their single status and natives in love might want marriage and will look forward to settle down.
Career and Finance
Eight of Cups indicates monotony at work. You might like to change your job or even a change of place is a possibility. Businesspeople might be tempted to change the line of work. Both are advised to think carefully before taking the decision. Finances will be okayish.
Health
King of Swords indicates you will be full of energy and enthusiasm and enjoy good health. The advice is to work towards maintaining your health by including exercises and yoga in your daily routine.
Relationships
Four of Pentacles indicates possessiveness in a relationship. Space is important, so do not suffocate your partner. Do not be over controlling and respect your partners opinion. Singles and natives in love need to learn from their past experiences and be adaptable.
Career and Finance
Page of Cups indicates that you will be full of ideas. You need to set realistic expectations for yourself and work with commitment and enthusiasm. Finances will be good, but you will be dissatisfied.
Health
The Emperor is your health card indicating you need to focus more on your health. You might be taking a lot of responsibility and compromise on your health.
Relationships
Two of Wands indicates dissatisfaction among partners. No one is perfect and no relationship is ideal. A lot of effort is required to make a relationship workable. Singles might be finding it difficult to decide from the options they have at the moment and natives in love might be having second thoughts.
Career and Finance
Strength card indicates tremendous potential for professional growth. Financially, this week will be good, but your expenses will be very high. Businesspeople will make good profits.
Health
Six of Wands indicates good health. If you are recuperating, this card is a good omen for recovery. You need to work towards maintaining good health. Inculcate good eating habits and include lots of physical exercises in your daily routine.
Relationships
King of Pentacles Reversed indicates that your partner will be reckless and unsupportive this week. Singles might be attracted towards older people.