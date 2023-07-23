Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of July 24 – July 30, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we must overcome these obstacles. Here’s looking at this week’s July 24 – July 30, 2023, horoscope.
The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy, and each person has his own energy that the clairvoyant utilises. All these energies along with their own help find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck have complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – July 24 – July 30, 2023.
Celestial bodies are in constant motion, and this causes the energies to change constantly. Change is the only constant in this universe and every situation eventually ends. All individuals follow a certain destined path, let’s see what path the universe directs us to follow this week.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for July 24 – July 30
Career and Finance
Knight of Pentacles is the card for this week indicating success in all your endeavours. You need to work hard and be focused on your goal. Move ahead with proper planning and strategy.
Health
Nine of Pentacles Reversed indicates neglect and overindulgence. You need to make a conscious effort to modify your lifestyle. Maintain your health and fitness. This card also indicates infertility and miscarriage. Therefore, pregnant women need to be overcautious.
Relationships
Justice Reversed is the relationship card indicating disagreements in relationships. Your partner might not be caring towards you but you need to introspect if your contribution towards the relationship has been fair. You reap what you sow and the advice is to work towards betterment and harmony.
Career and Finance
Seven of Cups is the card for natives of Taurus sun sign indicating opportunities and choices relating to your field of work. You need to be clear and focused as to what you actually want. Weigh the pros and cons properly before moving forward. Businesspeople are likely to expand.
Health
Queen of Pentacles Reversed indicates neglect towards health. Regulating your eating and exercising habits is the road to good health. Make sure you get adequate rest and sleep.
Relationships
Queen of Cups is the relationship card indicating emotional satisfaction and stability in relationships among partners. Family will be loving and caring. Single natives will enjoy a good week with lots of opportunities to meet new people.
Career and Finance
Page of Cups Reversed indicates professional success. This card indicates you lack in action sometimes. You set high standards and targets for yourself which are quite unrealistic. Businesspeople should focus on the present and not overthink about future. Your finances will be good, but you will strive for more.
Health
Queen of Swords Reversed indicates that your health needs attention. A thorough health check-up is recommended. You might be lax in taking your medication and the advice is to adhere to your medical regime.
Relationships
Six of Wands is the relationship card indicating peace and harmony among couples. This is a victory card and indicates all positive things in relationships. Singles are likely to bond well and find a partner of their choice. Couples in love might tie the knot soon.
Career and Finance
The Hanged Man indicates monotony in terms of your profession. You yourself are not sure of your goals and are feeling feel restless. The advice is to take some time off, define your goals, be sure of what you want and then work towards achieving them. Businesspeople need to introspect to find their niche. Your finances will be average this month.
Health
Ten of Wands indicates a struggle to maintain good health. You need to make health a priority and work towards achieving your health goals.
Relationships
Two of Cups is the relationship card indicating a beautiful and satisfying relationship between partners. Singles will meet likeminded people and might move towards permanency. Couples in love might want to tie the knot soon.
Career and Finance
The Magician card indicates success. This is one of the best cards to get in a career reading. People in job or business will be overachieving this week. Be prepared for a pat on the back. Your finances will be good and satisfactory. Enjoy the favours of the universe this week.
Health
Five of Pentacles Reversed suggests that you will adopt a good regime for your health and feel energetic and robust. If you are going through some health problems, expect recovery. Maintain your exercise schedule and eat a balanced and healthy diet.
Relationships
King of Cups indicates stability and maturity in a relationship. You will enjoy intimacy with your mate. There will be peace and harmony in all your relationships. Singles might be attracted toward an older person and natives in love will enjoy emotional fulfilment.
Career and Finance
Ten of Pentacles denotes stability in your profession. You will be in a comfortable position in your job or business. Good financial gains are indicated. There is a possibility of a windfall or an inheritance. Your past investments will fetch you gigantic profits. Family run businesses will do extremely well.
Health
Two of Swords Reversed indicates anxiety and stress-related health issues. You need to work towards your mental and physical peace.
Relationships
Seven of Wands Reversed shows discomfort and discontentment in a relationship and your struggle to make things work. Address the issues upfront and be prepared for the consequences. Singles might be lonely and natives in love might be having second thoughts about their relationship.
Career and Finance
The Hermit Reversed indicates you need to move ahead with your team. Learn to delegate and involve your colleagues. Businesspeople need to be open to advice. Financially, a good time is indicated.
Health
Eight of Pentacles Reversed suggests you should work towards maintaining your health. A healthy diet and exercise are a must for the well-being of the mind and body.
Relationships
Judgement indicates disagreements between couples. Try not to hold on to past grudges have an honest communication. Singles should not be in a hurry to lose their single status and natives in love should give more time to their relationship.
Career and Finance
Five of Pentacles suggests this week might be stressful as things will not work out as expected and some major upheaval relating to your job or business is a possibility. Be cautious about the decisions you take. The expenses will skyrocket the inflow might be less than expected.
Health
Knight of Swords indicates you will take your health seriously and work towards improving it.
Relationships
Knight of Wands indicates a good relationship among partners. You will have a good time with family members. Singles might meet someone during their travel, and natives in love will enjoy their relationship and might move towards commitment.
Career and Finance
Page of Swords indicates your creativity will be at its best and you will be innovative in your job and business. Financially, you will flourish. Take proper advice before you bequeath your money.
Health
Ace of Swords Reversed indicates exhaustion and stress. Try to focus on your well-being. Take time out to follow a healthy regime.
Relationships
Nine of Pentacles Reversed suggests that partners should re-establish their equations. Singles will want a casual relationship with no attachments and natives in love will be striving to spend more time together.
Career and Finance
Magician Reversed indicates lost opportunities in your profession. Do not feel under confident or dejected. You have the potential to make things work in your favour. Financially, things might not go as expected but with patience and perseverance, you will be able to sustain.
Health
King of Wands suggests good health and vitality. Use this towards your profession and relationships. Value your health and take necessary measures to maintain it.
Relationships
Seven of Cups Reversed indicates lots of unresolved things between partners. Singles will not be able to make up their minds as to what they want and couples in love will be uncertain and confused.
Career and Finance
Nine of Wands Reversed indicates fatigue and monotony at work. Take a break and revitalise yourself. Giving your best at work is mandatory to move forward but not at the cost of your health and relationships.
Health
Four of Pentacles indicates you are enjoying good health and are in a comfortable zone. Maintaining your well-being is important and you need to work towards setting some health goals.
Relationships
The Star indicates a satisfying relationship among partners. Keep nurturing and the love will bloom and prosper. For singles, it can be indicative of total healing from past breakup. Natives in love will be blissful and might think of commitments.
Career and Finance
Justice card indicates good rewards. Your hard work will be suitably rewarded. If you have been unethical and neglected your work, things might be unfavourable. Finances will be good but the advice is to respect money and be wise with it.
Health
Queen of Swords Reversed indicates neglect towards health. Focus on your health and spend time on self-care and well-being. Do not neglect symptoms and address the problems if any.
Relationships
Three of Pentacles indicates a good relationship but not without effort. You work hard towards maintaining camaraderie with your mate. Singles might meet someone at work and the relationship might blossom. Couples in love need to give some more time to be sure.