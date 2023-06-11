Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of June 12 – June 18, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. Read on to know the 2023 horoscope for the last two days of May and the first week of June.
The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy, and each person has his own energy that the clairvoyant utilises. All these energies along with their own help find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck has complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.
Sun, the king of the solar system is in the Gemini zodiac sign and as usual, the Moon will change its zodiac after two-and-a-half days. Mars and Venus, the celestial lovers are together in the Cancer zodiac sign, while Saturn is in Aquarius, and is comfortable in its own ‘Mooltrikone’ house. It’s starting its retrograde motion at the end of this week on 17 June. The planet Mercury is moving to earthy Taurus on 8 June. Jupiter is happy in his friend’s house in Aries. This congenial alignment of planets indicates a harmonious week for all zodiacs.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for June 12 – June 18
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Career and Finance
Nine of Pentacles Reversed is the card for Aries sun sign natives this week. The card often indicates boredom and neglect of important issues at work. You need to get involved and committed at work. Financially, it indicates overspending and can also mean some added burden and responsibility.
Health
The Hanged Man shows neglect towards health. The advice is to start eating healthy and following a proper exercise regimen. Do not ignore any persistent symptoms regarding health.
Relationships
King of Wands indicates security and stability in your relationship. Try to give space and respect to your partner. Singles are likely to meet interesting people and can also think of marriage.
2 /12
Career and Finance
Three of Pentacles is the card that indicates new projects coming your way, and new lucrative deals are likely to be signed. This is a good card for partnerships and expansions. Your finances will be good.
Health
Strength Reversed is your health card that indicates insecurity and weakness. This card does not indicate ill health. You need to just focus on good eating and practicing yoga.
Relationships
Four of Swords indicates moving forward in a relationship after a trying time. You need to put in effort to maintain harmony. For singles, it can mean a breakup also.
3 /12
Career and Finance
The Empress card indicates abundance and prosperity. You will be at your creative best and you will be an inspiration for many and win accolades. Financially, you will excel this week. Big raise and profits are coming your way.
Health
Ten of Pentacle Reversed is the health card for Gemini sun sign natives. This card often indicates some health-related hereditary problems which might surface soon. The tarot advice is to get a thorough check-up.
Relationships
The Fool is the relationship car for Gemini natives. This card indicates an exciting carefree relationship. You need to nurture your relationship. For singles, an exciting and enjoyable time is indicated.
4 /12
Career and Finance
Nine of Swords is the tarot card for Cancer natives this week. This card indicates stress and anxiety relating to your career. Challenges must be faced with strategic thinking and positivity. Finances might be a cause of concern.
Health
The Empress is the health card for cancer natives indicating good health. Invest in a good health regime to stay healthy. This card represents abundance and fertility.
Relationships
Five of Wands Reversed is the relationship card. This is indicative of some stress and conflict in relationships. Communication can solve all problems. For singles, the advice is to accept people as they are and not try to change them.
5 /12
Career and Finance
The Hierophant is the career and finance card for Leo natives. This card indicates success. Teamwork will make you achieve success and get good appreciation. Do not take risks and follow the conventional ways. Finances will be good but refrain from extra expenses.
Health
King of Wands is the health card for this week indicating good health. Do not lax in your physical exercise regime and maintain a balanced diet.
Relationships
The Star is the relationship card for Leo sun sign people. This card indicates the strengthening of the relationship. Your understanding and camaraderie with your partner will improve and you will enjoy marital bliss. For singles, there is an indication of meeting your soulmate.
6 /12
Career and Finance
Seven of Swords Reversed indicates work pressure and overload. This card can denote some deceit and underhand dealings. Natives of this sun sign need to be careful of their dealings and signing of documents.
Health
Knight of Wands is the health card indicating good health. You will be energetic and enthusiastic.
Relationships
Wheel of Fortune Reversed is the card for relationship foretelling sudden fallout among partners. Two individuals living together keep having differences of opinion. The tarot advice is to give space to each other. Singles might also have differences of opinion and some ups and downs in their relationship.
7 /12
Career and Finance
Ten of Pentacles indicates a promotion. You will be comfortable in your position at work. Your bosses will be appreciative of your work and you will be handsomely rewarded. Financial gains and a considerable increase in income are indicated.
Health
Three of Swords is not indicative of good health. Your emotional health might be compromised and you might feel low and sad. The health of some near and dear ones might be the cause of anxiety.
Relationships
The Moon is the relationship card for Librans foretelling miscommunication and insecurity. In some cases, it can denote cheating and infidelity. For single Libra natives, it indicates insecurity and uncertainty.
8 /12
Career and Finance
The Devil card indicates an overload of work. Managing too many things together might make you lose focus on your goals and make you unhappy.
Health
Seven of Pentacles Reversed card often indicates neglect towards health. Health is the biggest wealth, and you should make all efforts to stay fit and healthy.
Relationships
The High Priestess Reversed indicates stress in relationships. Your busy schedule might not permit you to spend enough time with your partner. Lack of time and a decrease in libido might make your partner feel neglected.
9 /12
Career and Finance
Five of Wands card often indicates stiff competition at work. Some strife among colleagues also may arise. You need to be careful dealing with your seniors lest you rub them the wrong way.
Health
The Hanged Man indicates neglect in health-related issues. It often indicates physical discomfort. If you are recuperating give more time to recover.
Relationships
Page of Wands Reversed indicates a dull and boring time with your partner. You need to make amends and spice up your relationship. Singles might be feeling unsure of their partners, and it is advised to be sure before moving ahead.
10 /12
Career and Finance
Four of Cups card is indicative of dissatisfaction and preoccupation. Set realistic goals for yourself and work with positivity. Financially you might be dissatisfied, but it does not indicate a financial crunch.
Health
The Magician is the health tarot cart indicating good physical health. You will feel active and full of energy.
Relationships
King of Cups Reversed card indicates dominance by the partner or self-causing an imbalance in the relationship. For harmony and peace, you need to respect each other and support each other emotionally.
11 /12
Career and Finance
The Chariot is a positive card indicating fulfillment of ambitions. With hard work, you will be able to achieve almost everything. You might have to work harder for the financial stability you strive for.
Health
Eight of Wands Reversed indicates that you need to work towards maintaining your health. Exercising and eating healthy is a must for you.
Relationships
Nine of Cups indicates good relationships all around. You will be content and experience fulfillment with your partner. For people wanting to get married, this is the right time.
12 /12
Career and Finance
The World Reversed card indicates dissatisfaction at work despite professional achievements and success. You might feel your potential is not being utilised to the fullest and you have not met your career objectives.
Health
Four of Pentacles Reversed indicates good physical and mental well-being. You are relaxed and energetic, but to stay so, keep working towards it.
Relationships
Eight of Swords Reversed indicates you need to let go of worries and stresses relating to your relationships. Focus on a carefree relationship with your loved ones.