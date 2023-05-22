Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of May 21 – May 28, 2023

Tarot is a means of divination, derived from the Latin word ‘divinaire’ which literally means the art of foretelling the future by interpreting energies. It is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to our questions. The pictures on the cards reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly and to bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to a situation. On this note, let’s see what this week of May 2023 says when it comes to the horoscope.
There are many factors we cannot change but several factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us a guide to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards, used by numerous mystics and tarot readers for greater spiritual development and self-understanding by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies, and the native’s energies to find solutions. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy. It is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in India and across the globe.
This week is quite static in terms of planetary movements. Except for Moon changing its zodiac signs, there is no consequential transit of planets. There is no noteworthy celestial events taking place as well. Shall we say it’s the lull after the storm?
Read on to know May horoscope 2023 for this week
Career and Finance
The career and finance card for Arians is Six of Pentacles indicating prosperity. Your colleagues will look up to you. Your seniors will be very generous. You will gain position, and power, and enjoy good finances.
Health
Tower is the health card for you and it indicates a sudden onset of illness. It can also indicate accidents. The tarot advice is to be careful while driving and otherwise.
Relationships
Eight of Cups Reversed indicates a specific relationship is not working out right for you. You might be feeling claustrophobic and suffocated in it. You need to think carefully about what you desire and decide accordingly.
Career and Finance
The Three of Pentacles Reversed reveals a lack of dedication and commitment. It can also indicate a lack of cooperation from team members. If in partnership, some strife is indicated between partners.
Health
The Two of Pentacles is your health card, and it is indicative of robust health. It is a balance card suggesting you maintain a good balance in life. You must take out time for yourself.
Relationships
The King of Wands Reversed suggests an overbearing and controlling relationship. Respect each other and give space.
Career and Finance
The Queen of Cups is the career card for the week. This is a positive card and indicates your gentle and compassionate behaviour at the workplace. People will admire you for your nature and behaviour at work. Good finances are indicated.
Health
The Hanged Man Reversed is the health card indicating you must take out time from your busy schedule to devote yourself. Start a healthy exercise regimen.
Relationships
The Ten of Pentacles Reversed shows some marital discord and disagreement mostly over finances. For singles in a relationship, the tarot advice is to think again.
Career and Finance
The Three of Wands Reversed is the tarot card this week for Cancerians indicating regret in choices you made in the past which did not work out too well. You cannot reverse the clock thus you need to move ahead positively.
Health
The Eight of Swords indicate recovery from some health problems. It indicates phobia and some stress-related issues. Meditation and yoga are the best treatments.
Relationships
The Seven of Swords generally denotes betrayal. It does not necessarily mean infidelity, but some deception is indicated. Be wary of friendships, and do not get carried away with sweet talks.
Career and Finance
The Eight of Wands indicates fast movement and growth. New projects are coming your way and quick success is anticipated. You need to control your expenses.
Health
The Ace of Cups is the health card for you. This is a good card as it indicates good health and vitality. Past health issues will get sorted and you will enjoy good health this week.
Relationships
The Ten of Cups is indicative of a celebration time with family and friends. You will bask in the warmth of love and affection with family and friends. It is a good time to tie the knot.
Career and Finance
Fool Reversed is the card for Virgo Sun sign natives this week. It indicates good opportunities coming your way. You need to concentrate on your performance. Use your money carefully and judiciously.
Health
The Page of Wands shows good health, but also a warning to not be inactive. Be proactive in maintaining your exercise regime.
Relationships
The Knight of Swords Reversed is a warning for you to nurture your relationship. Love, respect, and understanding are key factors for any relationship to progress. If single, do not rush into marriage. Take your time and be sure before you propose.
Career and Finance
The Three of Cups is the card this week and it indicates success. Good gains are indicated.
Health
Queen of Pentacles is the health card indicating good health. You are health conscious yourself and like to eat well and exercise.
Relationships
The Knight of Swords is the relationship card and swords indicate some discord in relationships. Do not be fixated on your ideas. Give space to near and dear ones.
Career and Finance
The Ace of Pentacles denotes a progression in career. Job offers or amelioration of the old one is on the cards. Investments of the past will also yield rich dividends.
Health
Temperance is the health card indicating balance is the key to good health. Work towards your physical and mental wellness. Control your temper and learn not to overreact.
Relationships
The relationship card is Devil indicating some bullying by the partner. This card can denote negative feelings and emotions towards near and dear ones. It might be a good idea to go in for some counselling.
Career and Finance
Judgement is the card for natives of this sun sign indicating you are due for a promotion or raise, and you need to put in your best efforts. Financially you need to be wise and think carefully before investing.
Health
The health card is Fool indicating a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Be warned against accidents.
Relationships
Ten of Swords indicates problems in relationships. It is an indication to start afresh on a positive note and bury the unpleasantness of the past. If in a relationship, you need to decide if you want to move ahead or make amends.
Career and Finance
The Magician Reversed warns not to neglect small issues regarding your career. Address them before they escalate to irreparable heights.
Health
Knight of Cups Reversed indicates neglect and abuse in health-related matters. You need to spend time on self-care. Physical activities are a must.
Relationships
Five of Pentacles is the relationship card foretelling neglect and abandonment. You need to spend enough time making your near and dear ones comfortable emotionally as well as financially.
Career and Finance
The Four of Pentacles Reversed is the card for Aquarius natives. Try not to take impulsive decisions regarding your career. Be open to change. Try not to perform work and business-related chores alone. Some losses are indicated.
Health
Five of Cups indicates anxiety and a depressive attitude. It can also indicate grief and sadness. You need to work hard on achieving positivity and a happy state of mind.
Relationships
Seven of Pentacles is the relationship card indicating peace and harmony in relationships. It denotes the strengthening of the bonds and bonhomie among family members.
Career and Finance
The Ten of Wands suggest overburden. You might be struggling to keep pace. The advice is to share your workload rather than compromise on the quality. Expenses will be high.
Health
Ace of Pentacles Reversed indicates persisting health issues. You need to address them and not neglect your health. Spend time and energy in healing yourself.
Relationships
Queen of Cups is your relationship card indicating emotional stability and harmony between couples. It also indicates solidarity among family members. Friendships will grow and be pleasurable.