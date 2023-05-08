Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of May 8 – May 14, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination used by mystics and tarot readers worldwide since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny but we can definitely refocus and redirect the paths of our life, with guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are many factors we cannot change but several factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. On that note, let’s see what this week’s May 2023 horoscope holds for all the zodiac signs.
The universe is vast, it includes the earth, where human beings live and everything else exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and more. The energies of the cosmos have a different effect on each person. Everything that exists has energies, each person has his own energies, and the clairvoyant utilises all these energies along with their own to find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provide you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck has complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.
Mars, the planet of courage, boldness, and energy, will move to its debilitation sign Cancer from Gemini on 10 May. Mercury, the planet of intellect, communication, and currency, will rise on 10 May, affecting the cosmic energies differently for different zodiac signs.
Read on to know May horoscope for this week
Career and Finance
The card for the week is Lovers Reversed, indicting conflict and disharmony at work. Try to be cordial at your workplace. Keep your communication frank and honest. Instead of covering up, make amends if something goes wrong. Do not take any impulsive decisions related to your finances.
Health
The health card is Ace of Wands indicating good health. If recuperating, your recovery will be fast.
Relationships
The relationship card is Queen of Cups Reversed indicating you to give space to your partner and work towards improving the relationship. Be careful not to upset your family members.
Career and Finance
A Ten of Swords indicates a dead end in the career. You need to look for new avenues or projects or even start a fresh one with positivity and gusto. Financially, you need to be cautious. Some losses are indicated.
Health
The Four of Wands Reversed is your health card, warning you to be careful regarding your health. Take a break and focus on yourself. Include yoga and meditation in your daily routine.
Relationships
The Eight of Wands is your relationship card for this week indicating you need to rekindle the spark in your relationships. Romantic outings, endearments, and gifts are a good idea. Pamper your family members.
Career and Finance
Your career card Hermit shows some dissatisfaction at work. Job change or a change in profile at work is indicated.
Health
Judgement is the health card indicating good health, but you need to look after yourself. Eat healthy and keep your body fit by exercising.
Relationships
The Seven of Cups indicates distractions. Someone from the past might catch your interest again, and if single you might be in luck with options and choices. Spend quality time with family.
Career and Finance
The Eight of Swords is the career card for Cancer natives indicating obstacles and pressure at work. You need to work harder and smarter and change your strategy and things could work out well for you. You need to be innovative to increase your income.
Health
The Queen of Wands shows good health and vitality.
Relationships
The Seven of Swords generally indicates deception and cheating. It can also mean you need to be honest and truthful in your relationships.
Career and Finance
The Moon Reversed indicates work-related anxieties. You might lack creativity and drive. You need to concentrate and work towards achieving your career and financial goals.
Health
The Knight of Pentacles is the health card for Leo natives which indicates good health. Keep a healthy routine of balanced diet and exercise, and you will enjoy robust health.
Relationships
The Devil card indicates you need to discard your ego and not hurt near and dear ones. For singles, it is a warning not to give wrong impressions to your partner.
Career and Finance
The Five of Wands Reversed is the career card for Virgo natives for this week indicating a difficult situation at work and the advice is to diffuse the situation as early as you can, and you are capable to do so.
Health
The Knight of Sword indicates you need to slow down your pace and spend some time and energy towards self-care.
Relationships
The Justice is your relationship card indicating you to get ready to receive what you gave in the relationship. If you have been loyal, you will have a devoted partner. Be kind and generous towards family.
Career and Finance
Hierophant is the career and finance card for Libra Sun sign natives which denotes success in your endeavours. Do not be ambitious while making investments and handle your finances very conventionally.
Health
The health card is Justice which indicates good health. You should work towards a healthy lifestyle.
Relationships
The Ten of Wands is the relationship card for you revealing some tough emotional moments for you. You need to relax and share your anxieties with your loved ones.
Career and Finance
The career and finance card is Chariot indicating work-related travel, which will be fruitful. You are focused and determined to achieve and you shall. A change of job or promotion is on the cards. Be careful with your expenses.
Health
The Eight of Pentacles is the health card indicating good health. You put in a lot of effort towards your health. Keep working towards maintaining it.
Relationships
The King of Wands Reversed indicates that one of the partners is overbearing and if you want the relationship to be pleasant and amicable you need to tackle this in a mature manner. Give space in your relationships.
Career and Finance
The Eight of Cups Reversed indicates fear and anxiety about work stability. You need to focus and work hard to achieve your goals.
Health
The health card is the King of Pentacles indicating stable and good health. You need to work towards your well-being. Eat healthy and indulge in some physical activity.
Relationships
The Five of Pentacles is your relationship card that shows rejection and abandonment in a relationship. Have patience, and do the best you can.
Career and Finance
The Six of Swords is the card for career and finance for Capricorn natives. This indicates delayed projects and some lapses on your part. Travel might be fruitless this week.
Health
Relationships
The Four of Cups Reversed indicates new beginnings in relationships. You need to respect your partner and move forward with no grudges. It can also show the end of one and the beginning of another relationship.
Career and Finance
The Seven of Pentacles is your career and finance card. You will win the admiration of colleagues and seniors. You might get a dream job offer this week. Financial abundance is indicated.
Health
The Three of Pentacles Reversed suggests you need to focus on your health. Take proactive steps towards keeping yourself fit and healthy.
Relationships
Page of Swords Reversed indicates some insecurity in a relationship. The best way is to be frank and open about your concerns.
Career and Finance
Page of Pentacles is the finance and career card for Pisceans this week. This is a good card in terms of career. Be on the lookout as opportunities galore are coming your way. Increments and good profits are indicated.
Health
The health card is the King of Wands Reversed suggests you need to relax and take time off to nurture your health and well-being.
Relationships
The King of Cups is your relationship card indicating maturity on your part in a relationship. Your partner might be frivolous. It is okay to go along sometime but the advice is to be direct and open in what you think and want.