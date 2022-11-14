Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 14 – November 20, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s take a look at the November horoscope for this week.
As the Moon begins to enter its final waning phase before it goes dark, Mars has gone into retrograde. On one level, this is an opportunity to work on letting go of the past. However, the temptation to act recklessly is high, and sometimes we can’t help but be swept up by the emotional tides. Nevertheless, we mustn’t fear, for the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
November horoscope for the week ahead
This is a week where you need to find the strength to pick up the pieces and move on ahead. There’s no point crying over spilled milk, nor is there any point in living in regret for all that’s happened in the past. Doing so will not do you any good because it’ll just cause you to remain attached to the past, losing any sense of clarity that can help you navigate through the present, in order to manifest a beautiful future. Rather than hold grudges, learn to forgive those who have harmed you, and find the strength to heal. It’s not an easy journey, but you have what it takes to navigate it successfully. Have faith that ‘The Universe’ has your back!
This is a week where the divine forces of ‘The Universe’ are blessing you with numerous opportunities that will allow you to shine your light. Yes, the world is a chaotic place, and many a times we aren’t able to find our way through all madness; however, you have the ability to not only be the guiding light of hope for others, but in doing so, you shall be able to find solutions and remedies to all that plagues you. The more you help others, the more you’ll find the help you’re looking for. Just make sure that your boundaries are clearly set and respected by others, as well as, yourself. This way, you’ll protect your energies without creating walls that block out blessings. Your generosity shall truly be rewarding. Trust!
This is a powerful week where things seem to play out in an eerie sense of ‘fairness’. The saying, ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’, almost takes a literal sense as you face the fruit of your past actions – recent, distant, and perhaps even from previous lifetimes. However, you don’t need to worry about it too much, as you’ve always had thoughtful and mindful actions based on well-intentioned decisions – right? Well, if you haven’t don’t worry, for the easiest way to escape the full brunt of those karmic consequences is to accept them, rather than fight them. Accept them with a humble heart and forgive all involved – including yourself, and you’ll find karma playing out in your favour. However, be sure not to accept injustices – those deserve to be fought valiantly!
This is a mighty week that brings with it transformative endings and new beginnings. Your ruler, The Moon, is now in its dark waning phase, ending a life cycle in order to prepare itself for a mighty new one. Thus, this is a powerful time for you to let go of all toxic patterns, relationships, habits, and behavioural patterns that do not serve your highest self and the greater good. If you truly wish to embark upon a powerful healing journey, you will find help and support from places and sources you least expected. Learn to open your heart towards accepting that help. Believe you deserve it, and everything else shall follow!
As much as you might want to charge full speed ahead, ‘The Universe’ wants you to take a moment to pause and ponder if this is the path you wish to follow. At least, be sure to look at the path ahead of you, making sure there aren’t any potholes or loose pebbles to cause you to trip and fall along the way – derailing all the effort you’ve put into things. Being excited for the journey is a good thing, but it’s always wise to be cautious about where you’re going. ‘The Universe’ is constantly communicating with you through subtle and mysterious ways. If you’re able to stay calm and pay attention to the world around and within you – you’ll be able to decipher these cosmic messages – making your journey all the more informed and successful. The journey can sometimes be far more rewarding than the destination.
Dear Virgo, you need to broaden your horizons, for there’s so much to the world than you’re able to perceive and experience. There are so many things that you’re unaware of, mainly because you’ve become so fixated by your own narrow views and perceptions. Not to say that you’re wrong in your beliefs – but more like they’re built upon a myopic point of view. Rather than going to the extreme of breaking those beliefs, let’s try to expand and enhance our basic understanding. This may perhaps cause you to question your past and all unwise actions. However, fret not – everything you’ve done has led you to this moment. Now you have the choice to rise above the base levels of your existence and embrace higher ideals and better-informed points of views that’ll spearhead your evolutionary journey.
Keep an open mind towards learning new things, for you’ll be surprised how valuable that information shall be in both – the immediate, and the distant future. This is a week where you need to observe and absorb all wisdom. For many of you, you may even discover aspects of your mind, body, and soul that were hidden and unexplored. Dive deep into those and delight in all that you shall discover about yourself and the world that you’ve created around and within you and use that wisdom in creating a future where you can manifest the life of your dreams!
You don’t need to battle it out all alone, Scorpio. There is no nobility in doing things the hard way. Nor is there any sense in punishing yourself for the sake of proving your grit and overall toughness. Doing so will only cause you to bring upon more damage to your soul, increasing the trauma within your life, making it all the more difficult to navigate through this already chaotic world. Learn to accept the help that’s being offered. It won’t make you weaker if you do. It will just allow you to open your heart and make it all the more receptive to the blessings that ‘The Universe’ has to offer. Just be sure that you express gratitude – it’s essential!
An unexamined life is not worth living, Sagittarius. By closing yourself off to the ‘truth’ of the situation, you not only block your mind from growing, but you also block your heart from giving and receiving love. It can be scary to accept the ‘truth’ of a situation – especially when it involves a brutally honest journey of self-reflection. However, if you bravely power through it, you’ll come out a wiser and more benevolent soul on the other side. Face your fears and experience a life of miracles!
Sometimes, gentleness can be far more powerful than harshness. No matter what you’re going through, the fact that you’re here and you’re still breathing, is a sign that there are powerful divine forces in ‘The Universe’ that are rooting for you. They want you to succeed because they see your potential to live a powerful life filled with love, joy, abundance and prosperity. Even knowing this fact is powerful enough to enable you to overcome harsh obstacles. Think of how powerful you can be if you believe this with all your heart! Don’t be afraid of asking for help – you’ll be surprised what a powerful act of self-love it can be.
Sometimes, you have to be the ‘bad guy’ in order to get things done. Not everyone has to like you all the time. Keep your boundaries strong and mighty. Make sure they are respected by those around you, as well as, by yourself. Those who accept your boundaries – they value and respect you. Those who don’t accept them – they are the ones who wish to bleed you dry off your vital life force like energy vampires. Keep them at bay. If possible, cut cords and walk away from them. Just remember, never compromise on your dignity. At the same time, remember that there are dignified ways of putting your point across without losing power.
There is nothing wrong in spending time with your emotions. It’s important for you to acknowledge, process, and value them. This way you’ll be able to flow with life all the more easily. However, you must remember that it our emotions can be incredibly addictive. There’s a danger of being completely swept up by them, and if we aren’t careful, we can find ourselves drowning in them. Thus, it’s oh so important to keep a mindful distance when it comes with our emotions. This way we remain in touch and value our emotions, but we remain safely grounded and secure.