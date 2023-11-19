Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 20 – November 26, 2023

We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With our 2023 weekly horoscope’s guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. The mystic and clairvoyant with their expertise read the cards and foretell what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect everyone differently, and being able to interpret their effect through these cards is a specialised job done by an occultist. Read on to know what are the horoscope predictions for the next week.

Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules and that is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of the occultist to read and express them.

Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac in our weekly horoscope 2023. Try to make the best of situations you are likely to face this week.

Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for November 20 – November 26

Aries weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Justice card indicates that if you have been committed and honest towards your profession you will be getting good rewards. Your hard work will be suitably rewarded. If you have been unethical and neglected your work, the result might not be favourable. Finances will be good but the advice is to be judicious with your money and avoid extravagance.

Health: Eight of Pentacles Reversed indicates bad health. It also suggests you need to work towards maintaining your well-being by putting in the right efforts by way of exercising, meditation, and healthy eating.

Relationships: Three of Wands indicates positive changes in your love life. You will be spending more time together and strengthening the bonds of love and understanding. A romantic and fulfilling holiday is on the cards. Familial bonds will be harmonious and progressive.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Six of Cups Reversed foretells that some issues from the past will resurface. Be mindful of not repeating the mistakes which caused you stress and losses in the past. Obstacles are catalysts for development. Some losses are expected, and finances might be stressful.

Health: Four of Pentacles indicates that you are comfortable and are enjoying good health. Maintaining your well-being is important and you need to work towards setting health goals for yourself.

Relationships: King of Cups indicates stability and maturity in a relationship. You will enjoy intimacy with your mate. There will peace in all your relationships. Family members will bond well and you will enjoy harmony at the domestic front.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Five of Pentacles indicates that this week might be stressful as things will not work out as expected and there might be some major upheaval relating to your job or business. Be cautious about the decisions you take and do not sign any documents without proper consultation. The expenses will skyrocket, and the inflow might be less.

Health: Two of Swords Reversed indicates anxiety and stress-related health issues. Things might not be smooth, but nothing is worth your health. You need to work towards your mental and physical peace.

Relationships: Nine of Wands card indicates your effort towards amicable relationships. You value your relationships and are willing to put in your best. Family will be supportive and appreciative of your efforts and you will achieve domestic harmony.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Ace of Swords indicates your mental alertness and ideas will reap rich dividends. A new project or new job is on the cards for you. Businesspeople will implement new ideas. Try to move ahead as a team and give credit where it is due. Financially, this is a good week. You will gain money from different sources. The advice is not to lend any money as it is unlikely to be returned.

Health: Eight of Pentacles Reversed suggests you should work towards self-care. You might be overindulging yourself. A healthy diet and exercise are a must for the well-being of the mind and body.

Relationships: Three of Pentacles indicates a good relationship but not without effort. Your efforts will yield good camaraderie with your mate. A little more effort towards improving your intimacy will get you near perfect relationships. Family will be supportive and you are likely to spend some joyous time together.

Leo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Two of Pentacles indicates disorganisation and chaos. You need to bite what you can chew. Over-commitment leads to failure. Businesspeople are advised not to compromise on the quality. The advice is to move in an organised and systemic way towards your goal. Some losses might be the result of your disorganised approach towards work.

Health: Four of Swords indicates stress and overload. You need to stay calm and get away from your work for some time. Nothing is more important than health. Focus on healthy eating and practicing yoga. Some introspection and ‘me’ time are a must for good health.

Relationships: Seven of Cups Reversed indicates a lot of unresolved things between partners. Small things escalate to big problems. The advice is to tackle them upfront rather than brushing them away. Family life might be dull. Add some excitement in order to bond better.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Page of Swords indicates that your creativity will be at its best and you will be innovative and contribute lavishly towards your job and business. You will flourish financially, and this is a good time to invest. Take proper advice before you bequeath your money.

Health: The Fool card in a health reading indicates that you will be full of energy and vitality. You will be prone to accidents so be careful. It also indicates carelessness towards your health. Be mindful and do not neglect your health.

Relationships: The Lovers Reversed indicates strife in relationship among couples. You might have grown apart, but this card indicates you are compatible sex partners. You must work towards making your understanding better. You might be having some communication gap with family members. You should work towards sorting out issues.

Libra weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Ace of Wands indicates new positive beginnings. A new role in the present organisation or a new job of your liking is foretold. Businesspeople will get new opportunities to expand and grow. Finances are all set to increase considerably. This card often indicates a new source of income. Your investments of the past are likely to yield high returns.

Health: Seven of Swords Reversed is a warning bell for your health. If you have been neglecting your health, the repercussions might be unpleasant. It is a good week to get a thorough health check-up done. You must focus on self-care.

Relationships: The Star is the relationship card, and it indicates a satisfying relationship among partners. Keep nurturing and the love will keep blooming. You will share a good bonhomie with your mate and a satisfying sex life. Family members will be caring and you will spend some special and joyous moments with them.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Five of Pentacles indicates loss. You need to be vigilant and careful towards your profession. Things might go wrong upsetting your stability, and it can mean loss of honour at times. The advice is to be extremely careful this week. Postpone any important decisions at work and have a positive attitude. Businesspeople need to guard themselves against financial losses.

Health: Queen of Swords Reversed indicates neglect towards health. Focus on your health and spend time towards self-care and well being. Do not neglect symptoms and address the problems if any. Pregnant women need to be very mindful.

Relationships: Ten of Pentacles indicates stability in relationships. You will have a satisfying and exciting mental and physical relationship with your mate. Some celebration in the family will be exciting and get the members closer.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Chariot is a good card to get for career and finance. You are moving up the ladder at a fast pace. Keep up the hard work. You will overcome all the obstacles and win accolades. A fruitful trip is on the cards. Businesses will be progressive and growing. Finances will be good.

Health: Knight of Swords Reversed suggests some mental health problems. The advice is to keep yourself positively occupied and not dwell on small issues. Adapt a healthy exercising regime and focus on healthy eating. Try to meditate and manifest peace and calm in your life.

Relationships: Ace of Wands Reversed indicates a dull and boring life with your partner. You need to spend more exciting time together like a hobby class together. Good relationships are a result of genuine efforts.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Queen of Pentacles indicates achievements and a good work-life balance. You will have your hands full but despite that you will manage to find time for your loved ones and self-care. A good growth and work satisfaction are indicated this week. Finances will be good, and you will make wise investments and enjoy your success.

Health: The Empress indicates robust health and vitality. It’s a good card for fertility and childbirth. If wanting to conceive, this is one of the best cards to get.

Relationships: Sun Reversed card advises you to pay attention to your partners. Prioritise your time and give due attention to your mate and family members. Exhibit more warmth and love towards your partner. Family will be wanting more time from you, and you need to strike a balance.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Eight of Wands Reversed suggests satisfaction at work. You are making the right moves in your career and your determination and efforts will yield good results. Businesspeople will be happy with their growth and progress and financially this will be a good week.

Health: Seven of Cups Reversed indicates poor lifestyle choices. It is indicative of addictions like smoking and drinking. You need to work towards giving up the vices and adapting a healthy lifestyle.

Relationships: The Hierophant is your relationship card indicating commitment and stability in a relationship. You will enjoy harmony and peace on the domestic front. The only thing you need to work on is increasing your libido and improving your sex life.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Three of Wands indicates new opportunities that are coming your way. You will have to work very hard but the results will be outstanding. Work-related foreign travel is on the cards, and you are likely to win accolades overseas. Money will be in abundance, and you will be investing a lot.

Health: Sun is the health card indicating good health. It is the best card to get for health-related reading. Healthy eating and exercise will help you maintain your good health.

Relationships: The Emperor indicates stability and discipline in a relationship. Try to be more demonstrative and work towards improving your sex life. Family will be satisfied with your commitment towards them but some fun and frolic with the members will be appreciated.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock