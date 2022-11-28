Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 28 – December 4, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let’s take a look at the last few days of November and the first week of December horoscope here.
The powerful new moon has begun an illuminating cycle of the Moon who shall undergo her final life this year. This blesses us all in powerful ways, as the Moon not only rules our mind, but also our emotions, our memories, as well as our ability to process life as a whole. During her final life cycle in the year, we have a chance to cleanse ourselves off the past, and plant seeds to sprout up the future life of our dreams. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
December horoscope week for the ahead
Jump To
This is a powerful week for you to charge full speed ahead in pursuit of your goals and opportunities. Remember, you have all that it takes to achieve all that your heart desires. Just make sure to be mindful along the way. A lone stray pebble, if unnoticed, can make one trip and fall – creating much needed delays and frustrations. There may be forces beyond our control that seem to pull us in opposing and conflicting directions. Make sure to remind yourself that at the end of the day, you’re the one in the driver’s seat – thus, you have the power to make situations work for you, rather than be enslaved by them.
This is a week where you need to examine your life without any bias or ‘selective viewing’. As much as vision and ambition are powerful qualities, it’s important you ask yourself if you’re the master of your goals, or are you enslaved by them. Furthermore, it’s important for you to determine whether those very ambitions are yours to begin with, or have they been imposed upon you by others? Most importantly – ask yourself if they align with your highest self and your greater good. If the answer is a resounding ‘yes’ – carry on merrily. If it’s a ‘no’, or there’s an element of doubt anywhere – then it’s time for you to make much needed changes – major, as well as, minor.
Not all the seeds we plant become mighty trees. Not all the fields we painstakingly plow are fertile enough to give us a bountiful harvest. That’s okay, you don’t need to regret the time and energy you’ve spent. After all, what is success, but a grand result of hundreds and thousands of failures? Thus, do not be consumed with the anxiety of ‘coulda-woulda-shoulda’. Going down that rabbit hole might cause you to get trapped in the quicksand of self-doubt and humiliation. Instead, take a step back and analyse everything from the beginning to figure out what went wrong, and what can you do differently next time around. Then, take a breath, keep calm, and carry on.
This is a lovely week for you, Cancer, as your ruler, The Moon, is waxing away to glory – increasing its light and illuminating the night sky daily, as it prepares for its final full moon of the year. This is your time to shine on and allow yourself to experience joy to the fullest without any traces of guilt, shame, or fear. Understand that even though ‘happiness’ is a fleeting emotion – we must allow ourselves to experience it to the fullest whenever we get a chance. Doing so will empower us to navigate through tougher times and come out of them victorious in ways we could never imagine!
Sometimes, we need to remember that not everything will go our way. For that to happen, we would need to be masters of the divine forces of the cosmos. Calm down, you may think you are, but that’s not true – at least for now. Thus, it’s important that you learn to not take it too personally when life takes you down paths that do not make narrative sense in the slightest. Just trust that there is a powerful force in ‘The Universe’ that’s guiding you to your greater good that will be in alignment to your highest self.
Yes, Virgo, we all know how capable you are of being completely self-sufficient and self-reliant. However, sometimes we need a little ‘disruption’ to give us a much-needed refreshing shake. Those of you who are in a relationship, find ways to include your partner into your day-to-day activities. Even if you find them boring or mundane, your partner needs to know these things, for it’ll enable them to fall deeper in love with you. Those of you who are single, all ‘The Universe’ is asking you to do is keep an open heart and an open mind. You never know who could arrive with a bunch of ‘pleasant disruptions.’
Keep your guard up, Libra. There are too many who underestimate you and are looking for moments of weakness to be used against you – do not give them that satisfaction. Be careful of whom you share secrets with. Even if what you share isn’t so ‘secretive’, it’s still vital information – that can be twisted and manipulated to make you come across as ‘The Villain in the story.’ Keep your eyes sharp, like that of an eagle, but keep your demeanour cool and collected, like a seasoned diplomat negotiating terms. Allow your charm and overall sweetness to flow profusely, yet make sure others can not only see your boundaries, but also honour and respect them.
It’s so important for you to realise that isolating yourself may not be the most effective way to heal and recover. Sure, it may help temporarily soothe your wounded soul, but to isolate oneself can be quite addictive an experience. If you’re not ready to step out without your guards restrictively up (with established boundaries, of course), then find ways to let people who love you and genuinely care about you in. Sharing all that troubles you – no matter how big or small they may be – can be quite a powerfully therapeutic experience. You’d be surprised how powerful this will be – especially when it comes to your own personal healing.
This is a week where it’s best you take a step back, and carefully observe the situation. As much as, you may enjoy being front and centre in the midst of all the action – it would be wiser for you to take a deep breath and sit back and relax. This way, not only will you be able to get the much-needed rest you need, but you’ll be able to see things for what they truly are. All truths can be discovered if we allow ourselves time to relax and breathe to just be in the moment. The thing you need to ask yourself is whether you’re open to learning about those ‘truths’ or whether you are happy being blissfully ignorant. Whatever your answer may be, act accordingly!
This is a powerful week for you, dear Capricorn. The smallest spark has enough power to illuminate the darkest skies for an eon – provided it’s nurtured well. Allow yourself to be open to new ideas, and give yourself the loving support, to see these ideas to fruition. Do not be afraid if these ideas, goals, dreams, or even ambitions are lofty and seemingly ‘impractical’ in any which way. Remember, you have a powerful divine support system that’s not only keeping an eye on you but is willing to use all the power that ‘The Universe’ has to offer to make your dreams come true. All you have to do is ask, and trust that it’ll all be taken care of.
This is a week where you need to allow yourself the luxury of feeling your emotions deeply. Yes, that can be incredibly scary for some of you, especially when most of you are baffled by human emotions in general. However, this week it’s vital that you do not try to brush aside, or intellectualise, or suppress your feelings. We’re almost approaching the end of the year, and this year has truly tested you in ways that only you know. Share that journey with your friends and loved ones. Allow yourself to be emotionally vulnerable. Doing so is important for your own personal, as well as spiritual evolution.
Dear Pisces, you cannot forever be enslaved by the past. You must remember that even though your past haunts you deeply, you have the power to take back your autonomy and empower yourself to move on with your life. Yes, it’s oh so much easier to give in to the sepia-tinted nostalgia drenched memories of the past. However, it’s important you understand that doing so can be incredibly addictive, and can cause us to squander away our present, as well as, preventing us from manifesting the life of our dreams. Cut cords, end toxic patterns, and move on! It’s truly possible for you to heal from the past. Start by believing that you can!