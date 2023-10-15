Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 16 – October 22, 2023

The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards. Each card has different pictures on it representing the different parts of life which the mystic and clairvoyant with their expertise foretell. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the path of our life. With guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. Here’s looking at the weekly horoscope from October 16 – October 22, 2023.
Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of the occultist to read and express them.
Cosmic energies affect everyone differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist. The placement and motion of the celestial bodies affects the energies of each individual living on the earth differently. The practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain the insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards by utilise their own energies, the cosmic energies, and the native’s energies to find solutions. This method of divination has become quite popular and recognised in India and across the globe. Check the weekly horoscope – October 16 – October 22, 2023.
Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week. Make the best of situations you are likely to face from October 16 – October 22.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for October 16 – October 22
Career and Finance
Eight of Cups Reversed indicates dissatisfaction at work. You might not be able to find a lucrative option for some time. The advice is to make the best of your present situation. Businesspeople might be wanting a change, but it is advised to hold on for some time. Finances will be average, but you will be insecure.
Health
King of Swords is the health card showing a good, disciplined lifestyle. You will enjoy good health this week. Keep working towards maintaining it.
Relationships
Knight of Swords Reversed indicates arrogance in your behaviour. You need to mend your demeanour and mind your tongue. You will have to work hard towards amicability and a better sex life otherwise the atmosphere will get very toxic and impair the harmony. Family might be weary with your misconduct and withdrawn because of your sharp tongue.
Career and Finance
Queen of Cups Reversed indicates overload of work and mismanagement of time. It could mean a lack of focus towards work. Work-life balance is important, and you need to find time for other activities. Businesspeople will have to work very hard to achieve their goals and targets. Financially, the inflow will be okay, but the outflow will be bothersome. Some losses are indicated.
Health
Six of Pentacles Reversed is the health card indicating neglect toward your health. A health check-up is a good idea.
Relationships
Six of Cups Reversed indicates that you are living in the past and are not able to get over the grudges of the past. Past is gone but you can do nothing about it except learn from it. Family will be caring but do not hold past grudges against them.
Career and Finance
Seven of Swords indicates you are dealing with a lot of things at the moment – for one your co-workers might be trying to discredit you. This is a do-it-yourself week for you. Do not place too much trust on anyone, you might be deceived. Businesspeople are advised to be totally involved and foresee all major aspects of work. Finances will be enough but extra expenses might cause some tense moments. Fraud and cheating cannot be ruled out.
Health
Knight of Pentacles Reversed indicates that your priority this week will be your personal development and physical well-being.
Relationships
The Magician Reversed indicates a negative attitude towards your mate. The cosmos gives us all the pieces to put together, but has left it on us to put them together to complete the jigsaw of happiness. You need to work on your sex life as it is a stark barometer to measure happiness. Familial bonds will be average.
Career and Finance
Knight of Cups Reversed indicates some lost opportunities in your career. You need to put your act together. You make a lot of plans, but do not actively work towards achieving it. Businesspeople might lose to their competitors due to the lax attitude. Finances will not be good.
Health
Chariot Reversed is the health card indicating average health. You need to actively work towards your health goals. Do not ignore minor problems as there is a likelihood of them escalating to bigger ones.
Relationships
Queen of Swords Reversed indicates a scornful attitude of your partner or self. No one is perfect and respect in a relationship is more important than love, therefore, respect the opinions and wishes of your partner. Nasty and hurtful remarks can demolish the trust and love and finish a relationship. Family will stand by you, but do not hurt them by being disrespectful.
Career and Finance
Ten of Pentacles Reversed indicates some strife amongst colleagues creating a disharmonious work environment. You might be expected to do certain assignments which you do not enjoy at all. Businesses run in partnerships will face some upheavals and collaborations might fall through. Financially, this card represents loss and a sudden big expense.
Health
Five of Wands Reversed indicates you are struggling to keep in good shape. Relax and give your best towards fitness and recovery in terms of effort and time.
Relationships
Judgement is the relationship card indicating a stagnant relationship. You need to boost it with good communication for one and togetherness as this card indicates separation not necessarily because of disharmony but maybe work keeps you apart. Try to work on bridging the distance and differences as the case may be.
Career and Finance
Ace of Cups is the career and finance card for Virgo sun sign natives indicating a new position or a new challenge in your work life. This card is a positive omen and your career is all set to grow. Businesspeople might be adding new projects and grow in their field of work. Financially, it indicates good health you might be investing in new areas.
Health
Lovers Reversed indicates some addictions which you need to work on. You might be a health freak, but your body might be requiring rest and repair. If you are indulging yourself with excessive eating or drinking, you need to work towards getting out of this habit.
Relationships
Three of Pentacles indicates you and your partner are making necessary efforts to improve and grow your relationship. There is nothing you cannot achieve with effort and right attitude. If you have some adjustment issues, going to a counsellor is not a bad idea. Quality time spent with the family is likely to improve your relationship with the members.
Career and Finance
Five of Swords Reversed indicates an improvement in your work environment. The petty squabbles amongst colleagues will get sorted out and your patience and perseverance will yield good results for you at work. This card also indicates exposure of dishonesty and restoration of peace and amicability. Businesspeople need to be alert towards dishonesty and cheating. Do not trust blindly. Your finances are all set to improve.
Health
Two of Cups is the health card indicating a good balance in your life. You are focusing on your health besides other things, and you will be enjoying a robust health this week.
Relationships
Empress Reversed indicates you are compromising a lot emotionally for your partner and an imbalance might start to reflect on your mental well-being. The advice is not to keep giving in. Discuss with your companion and set certain ground rules. This card can indicate infertility and difficulty in conception.
Career and Finance
Ace of Wands indicates creativity and enthusiasm towards your profession. You will be full of ideas and will implement some of them this week and win accolades. You will be recognised for your work and will be rewarded. You might win a prestigious award. Businesspeople will implement new projects and your work is all set to grow and prosper. The inflow of cash is all set to escalate.
Health
Justice Reversed is the health card indicating a lax attitude towards your health which might cost you dear. Invest time and money towards your well-being and health.
Relationships
Queen of Swords advises you to respect each other’s space as a couple. Too much of nitpicking will spell disaster. You will be having a good time in between the sheets. Trust and honesty are very important in a relationship. Value these.
Career and Finance
Page of Wands indicates fresh ideas and enthusiasm towards fulfilling them. You might get promoted and the new role might give you immense pleasure and satisfaction. You are all set to climb up the ladder of success. Businesspeople will excel in business putting their creative ideas into practice and are likely to rule over their competitors. Money will pour in from more than one source and you will enjoy this cosmic jackpot. The advice is to start saving and be judicious with extravagance.
Health
Six of Pentacles indicates improvement in your general well-being. This is a good card for recovery and recuperation. You need to make efforts, set, and follow a good diet and health regime to boost your immunity.
Relationships
Three of Cups is the relationship card indicating a good relationship. These cards foretell joyful moments approaching. It can mean the birth of a child for couples. Your relationship is all set to strengthen and grow. Family will be happy, and some celebrations together will get you closer.
Career and Finance
Seven of Cups indicates a lot of opportunities and choices in your career. Businesspeople will have a lot of options but be careful with your choices. You will have multiple opportunities to make money but be cautious regarding your investments. Do not speculate.
Health
Three of Pentacles is the health card that indicates good health. All your efforts towards achieving your health goals and targets will be fulfilled.
Relationships
Queen of Swords Reversed indicates an insecure and manipulative partner. You need to tackle your partner with utmost care and build you relationship on trust and honesty. This could indicate an older women trying to interfere and create problems. You will need to work hard to achieve affability. This card indicates a good sex life. The women in your family might be demanding and interfering.
Career and Finance
Knight of Wands Reversed indicates lack of stability in your job. Businesspeople might be undecided as to what they actually want to do and might be changing lines frequently. Financially, this month will be average no major gains or losses.
Health
Ten of Wands Reversed is the health card showing you are struggling to maintain your health and achieve your health targets. The advice is to focus on self-care and make your well-being a priority.
Relationships
Six of Pentacles indicates a satisfactory relationship. You and your mate will share good vibes with each other. Your spouse will provide you with economic and emotional support. You will enjoy a good sex life and might want to increase the family. Family will be kind and compassionate and you will enjoy domestic harmony.
Career and Finance
Eight of Pentacles card indicates success in your career endeavours, but it will come with a lot of hard work. Your skills will win you accolades and get you good remunerations. Businesspeople will excel and their hard work will be rewarded. You will be reaping all the rewards of your efforts and will be comfortable with money.
Health
Eight of Swords is the health card indicating stress affecting your mental health. You need to learn to relax and practice some yoga and meditation. Some eye infection might bother you this week.
Relationships
Four of Pentacles Reversed indicates you are advancing towards a healthy relationship. You should learn from your past mistakes and be positive towards your future. Try to improve your sex life as it is the solvent for all marital discords. Be patient and understanding in all your relationships. You will share a good bonding with family members they will be caring towards you.