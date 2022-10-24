Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 24 – October 30, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us, but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. Let’s take a look at October horoscope for this auspicious week.

Happy Diwali everyone! Diwali is a powerful time for it not only is a powerful celebration of light winning over darkness – but it also signifies the beginning of a prosperous new chapter within our lives. Perhaps that’s why many cultures consider it a ‘new year’ celebration of sorts. However, the day post Diwali, eclipse season begins with a powerful solar eclipse and will culminate two weeks later with a powerful lunar eclipse. During this time, we go through a period of intense ‘karmic fast-tracking’, where we get a chance to speed through karmic lessons, and clear them off as soon as possible. However, it’s oh so important that we don’t get carried away by the rush of it all – less we wish to trip and stumble along the way and land right back at karmic square one. Don’t worry, the stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.

October horoscope for the week ahead