Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 31 – November 6, 2022

Yes, there’s no point in crying over spilled milk, Capricorn. However, it’s important that we allow ourselves to process and make peace with the past – no matter how recent or distant it may be. It’s all the more important that we acknowledge all that has happened and seek a sense of closure. If need be, seek the help of your loved ones, or even qualified professionals to help you make peace with the past. No matter how much you’ve lost, you must remember that you have a lot in the present. Honour that is currently with you and express gratitude for them. You have every right to live a beautiful life without the burden of the past weighing you down.

There is no need to suffer alone, Sagittarius. There is no nobility in taking on pain by doing things the hard way. After all, you’re so good at bringing much needed joy and optimism in the lives of others – why deny yourself the pleasure of your usually sunny disposition? There are many who truly wish you happiness and are rooting for you to succeed. You’ll be surprised how willingly they’ll come to you in your hour of need. All you need to do is ask. Beyond your loved ones, you must remember that you have an entire divine army of angels, guides, and guardians in the cosmos, who are eagerly awaiting your signal to come into your life and manifest miracles in subtle and obvious ways.