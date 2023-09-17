Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of September 18 – September 24, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. It offers us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the path of our life. With guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are a lot of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from September 18 – September 24, 2023.
The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists. The celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy. The movement in the universe is constant. Hence, the energies are changing every moment. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to read these energies, see your darkest secrets, and sense your fears, and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – September 18 – September 24, 2023.
The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck have complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That’s why, a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment. Tarot guidance raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.
Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week and make the best of situations you are likely to face this week, from September 18 – September 24.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for September 18 – September 24
Career and Finance
Five of Pentacles card generally indicates loss. Arians need to be vigilant and careful towards their profession. The advice is to be extremely careful this week. Postpone any important decisions at work and have a positive attitude. Businesspeople need to guard themselves against financial losses. Finances will be average this week.
Health
Eight of Pentacles Reversed does not indicate bad health but suggests you need to work towards maintaining your well-being by putting in the right efforts in a balanced way.
Relationships
The Lovers Reversed is the relationship card indicating strife in relationship among couples. You might have grown apart, but this card indicates you are compatible as partners when it comes sex. You might be having some communication gap with family members thus causing misunderstanding.
Career and Finance
Eight of Swords Reversed indicates liberation. It could indicate you have found your comfort level at work or decided to move to a new place to fulfill your creative desires. Businesspeople might feel holed as they might be unable to realise their goals due to certain unavoidable restrictions. Finances will not be a cause of concern this week.
Health
Eight of Cups indicates lethargy and lack of interest to work towards good health. Work towards maintaining and improving your health.
Relationships
Three of Swords is indicative of a dysfunctional relationship. Change your attitude, discard your ego, improve your behaviour and make an effort towards a happier sex life. You need to decide being healthy alone is better than being sick together. You need to introspect and be caring and loving towards your family members.
Career and Finance
Ace of Wands indicates new positive professional beginnings. A new role in the present organisation or a new job of your liking is foretold. Businesspeople will get new opportunities to expand with new projects coming their way. Finances are set to increase considerably. This card often indicates a new source of income. Your investments of the past are likely to get you high returns.
Health
Three of Pentacles indicates good health. Your efforts towards improving and achieving your health targets will bear fruit and you will feel more energetic and fitter. This is a good card to get if recuperating or trying to stabilise your health parameters.
Relationships
Nine of Wands indicates your efforts towards amicable relationships. You might have had issues in the past and your endeavour now is to move ahead with improved ties. You value the relationships and are willing to put in your best. Family will be supportive and appreciative of your efforts.
Career and Finance
Ace of Swords indicates that your mental alertness and ideas will reap rich dividends. A new project or new job is on the cards for you. Businesspeople will be prosperous, and their new ideas will get them good returns. Try to move ahead as a team. Financially, this is a good week.
Health
Seven of Cups is the health card indicating you are too busy in various activities neglecting your health. This card strongly advises to make time for yourself and invest in healthy living.
Relationships
King of Swords is the relationship card indicating a very regimented and regulated life. Try to loosen up and add spice to life. Although this card shows stability in a relationship but indicates dominance also. Try to improve your sex life. Your relationship with family will be average.
Career and Finance
Eight of Wands Reversed suggests satisfaction at work. You are making the right moves towards your career and your determination and efforts are giving good results. Businesspeople will be happy with their progress and financially this will be a good week.
Health
Knight of Swords Reversed suggests some mental health problems. The advice is to keep yourself positively occupied and not to dwell on small issues. Adapt a healthy exercising regime and focus on healthy eating. Try to meditate and manifest peace and calm in your life.
Relationships
Two of Swords Reversed is the relationship card suggesting an emotional struggle. You might be anxious regarding certain issues and the advice is to address them frankly and openly. Do not be blind to the problems and instead of ignoring them find solutions before they snowball into something unmanageable.
Career and Finance
Queen of Pentacles indicates good professional achievements and a good balance. You might have your hands full with work but you always manage to find time for loved ones and also self-care. Growth and work satisfaction are indicated this week. Finances will be good you will make wise investments and enjoy your success.
Health
The Empress indicates robust health and vitality. It’s a good card for fertility and childbirth. If wanting to conceive, this is one of the best cards to get.
Relationships
Two of Pentacles Reversed indicates you are struggling to maintain a healthy balance in your relationship. Time and effort are required for a relationship to grow, and you need to find it.
Career and Finance
Three of Wands indicates new opportunities coming your way. You will have to work very hard but the results will be outstanding. Work-related foreign travel is very much on the cards, and you are likely to win accolades overseas. Business natives might get collaboration or oversees assignment which will take your business to new heights. Money will be in abundance, and you will be investing a lot.
Health
Nine of Pentacles denotes excellent health. Any health goals you have set for yourself like body building or losing weight will be achieved.
Relationships
Page of Cups indicates you will be more emotional and passionate this week and your partner is going to love it. You will share a good bonding with your mate. It’s a good card for proposals and commitment if you are single. You will have a good bonding with the family, especially the youngsters.
Career and Finance
Four of Pentacles Reversed indicates you need to be vigilant at your workplace. Your kindness and generosity towards your colleagues might backfire and they might take advantage of you. Float your ideas and recommendations carefully. Businesspeople need to invest carefully. Financially, try not to spend too much and be careful with your money.
Health
King of Pentacles indicates good health. You are likely to enjoy vitality and a general well-being, but you need to keep working towards maintaining this gift of nature.
Relationships
The Hierophant is your relationship card indicating commitment and stability in a relationship. You will enjoy harmony and peace on the domestic front. The only thing you need to work on is increasing your libido for a better sex life.
Career and Finance
Four of Swords indicates mental and physical exhaustion. Take a break and go for a vacation. Try doing meditation. Restore yourself. Businesspeople need to start saying no to excess workload as it might burn you out. Financially, you are fine. Get over the greed for more.
Health
Six of Wands Reversed indicates physical and mental exhaustion. You need to really work towards your well-being and care.
Relationships
The Emperor is your relationship card indicating stability and discipline in a relationship. It can be stifling at times to be in a regimented life. Let your guard down sometime and display your emotions to the fullest. Try to be more demonstrative and work towards improving your sex life. Family will be satisfied with your commitment towards them but fun and frolic with the members will be appreciated.
Career and Finance
Eight of Swords Reversed suggests a lot of anxiety and stress due to non-performance at work. You really need to retrospect and plan your career well. Businesspeople need to work towards being more creative and achieving more. Finances will be average but not a cause of concern.
Health
Seven of Cups Reversed indicates poor lifestyle choices. It is indicative of addictions like smoking and drinking. You need to work towards giving up the vices and adapting a healthy lifestyle with lots of physical activities.
Relationships
Ace of Cups Reversed indicates that your overemotional behaviour might be choking your partner. You cannot live in the past. You need to take the reins of your life in your hands. Family will be supportive, but you are responsible for your own life.
Career and Finance
Page of Wands indicates that your creativity will be at its best you will have a lot of lucrative ideas and you are enthusiastic to put them to use but you lack the drive and commitment. You have the opportunity you need to actively work towards reaching your goals. Business people will lack the enthusiasm to turn their dreams into reality. Financially good gains expected, give in more to get more.
Health
Ace of Pentacles Reversed indicates you have been neglecting your health. The advice is to focus on a healthy lifestyle. If recuperating, this card is a warning. A lax attitude might delay recovery.
Relationships
Wheel of Fortune Reversed indicates your relationship is going through a down phase and you require all the effort and patience to get it on track. Some feud in the family might upset your mental frame. A positive attitude and effort can turn around things for you.
Career and Finance
Seven of Pentacles indicates good progress at work. You will be exceptionally motivated to perform and achieve and the cards foretell success. Use this favour from the universe to the best of your ability to shape and advance your career. Businesses are all set to increase. Finances will be excellent.
Health
King of Wands is the health card indicating a good mental and physical frame of mind. You will be full of vigour and enthusiasm. The advice is to use your energies positively.
Relationships
Knight of Pentacles Reversed indicates an inconsistent relationship. There are ego clashes and imbalance in your relationship and it oscillates from the best to the worst. You need to work on it. Set some rules and work toward amicability.