Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of January 15 – January 21, 2024

We cannot change our destiny, but we can definitely refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. Read on to see what the weekly horoscope says for each zodiac sign in 2024, and try to make the best of situations you are likely to face.

Horoscope for zodiac signs 2024: Weekly prediction for January 15 – January 21

Aries weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Nine of Pentacles represents success and security. You have worked hard to reach where you are, and you are in a very comfortable situation with your career and finances. Promotions are indicated for natives in job and big profits and growth for business natives. You will be very comfortable financially.

Health: Queen of Pentacles is the health card foretelling good and stable health. A very good omen for fertility and childbirth.

Relationships: The Sun Reversed does not indicate bad relationship but unnecessary escalated egos. Be open to your partners suggestions and needs and work towards improving communication. Family will be supportive. Try to be amicable and generous towards all the members, suggests weekly horoscope 2024.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Ten of Wands Reversed indicates overload of work. You will be struggling to meet the targets. At times, this card indicates a total burnout, and the advice is to relax a bit. All work and no play make jack a dull boy. Business natives might face some obstacles and will be struggling to make ends meet. Financially it could indicate some burden with extra responsibilities to cater for.

Health: Queen of Swords Reversed indicate emotional trauma. You need to focus on being positive and regain your emotional health by indulging in meditation and lots of physical activities.

Relationships: Five of Cups signifies sadness and remorse. At times, the best way is to move ahead with a clean slate. Do not let the past affect the present and spoil the future.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Cups denotes multiple opportunities and possibilities regarding your career, but the warning is not to get carried away and make sensible choices. Business natives are advised to give quality preference over quantity and to take mature decisions. Finances will be good and money will come from more than one source. The advice is to be extremely cautious while investing.

Health: Temperance Reversed denotes imbalance in your eating and exercising habits. Keep a balance in your food intake and exercising goals.

Relationships: Four of Pentacles Reversed denotes improvement in relationships. This card indicates letting go of resentment and advance towards a healthy one. You will be able to put a balm of understanding on the soreness and will be able to move ahead positively. Bury the unpleasantness if any amongst members and move ahead positively with family.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Four of Wands Reversed indicates some sudden hiccups at work due to negligence and recklessness. The advice is not to take shortcuts. Involve your colleagues in your efforts towards achievements. Businesspeople might incur some losses due to your own negligence.

Health: Ten of Swords Reversed indicates improvement in your health. If you have faced some health issues lately, you are all set to overcome them and enjoy robustness.

Relationships: Seven of Swords Reversed indicates a turning point in a relationship. With family members, you need to work towards bonhomie and strengthening the relationships.

Leo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Chariot indicates fulfilment of ambitions. You will be able to achieve almost everything with your hard work. Businesses are all set to prosper and you will move ahead at a fast pace. Travel will be fruitful and will get you good gains. You might have to work harder for the financial stability. You will get good returns on your past investments.

Health: Ace of Pentacles Reversed is your health card for the week indicating you are not following healthy goals. You need to streamline your exercising regime and be regular in order to keep yourself in shape.

Relationships: The Lovers is your relationship card indicating a perfect harmony among partners. You will share a good equation and enjoy intimacy with your partner. Family will bond well and will be at peace with all the members.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Wheel of Fortune indicates a change of fortune. Luck will favour you and your hard work will yield good results. You will experience a sudden increase of cosmic favours and things will start moving your way. Businesses will do well. Finances will be good, and you will get good gains from past investments.

Health: The Empress card indicates good health. Invest in a good health regime to stay healthy and maintain your good health. This card represents conception and fertility.

Relationships: Five of Pentacles Reversed suggests neglect in a relationship. You might feel ignored and unwanted. You will have to frankly communicate your feelings and make your partner aware of how you feel. Some arguments in the family might strain the relationship. You need to act in a mature way and sort out the issues amicably.

Libra weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Three of Wands indicates a lot of overseas travel with very lucrative outcome. You will be the shining star and might be up for a big raise. For business natives, there will be good chances of globalisation and expansion. Finances will be very good you will be well rewarded.

Health: Knight of Pentacles is your health card indicating good health. If you have been unwell lately, you are on your way to recovery.

Relationships: The Devil card indicates you need to discard your ego and not hurt near and dear ones. This card may indicate some addictions causing disharmony in your domestic life. Be respectful towards elders and understanding towards youngsters, according to weekly horoscope 2024.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Star Reversed indicates boredom or monotony in your current field of work. Some obstructions and delays are indicated. Be more enthusiastic and creative and plan new strategies. Business natives need better planning to execute their plans of expansion and growth. Finances will be good but you need to balance the income and outflow well.

Health: Queen of Wands is the health card indicating good health. You will be energetic and full of vitality. This card represents motherhood therefore, it is a good omen for people desirous of parenthood.

Relationships: Temperance is your relationship card suggesting that you should keep a balance in relationships. Everyone should be given their share of love, respect, and time. Try and not let your work pressures affect the harmony and peace. Be understanding towards family members.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Ten of Pentacles represents stability in your career. You will achieve a lot at work and your colleagues will look up to you and your seniors will felicitate you. Businesses will grow by leaps and bounds with good profits. Finances will be excellent and you will enjoy the fruits of your hard work to the hilt, according to horoscope for zodiac signs 2024 this week.

Health: Chariot Reversed indicates some ups and downs in your health. Try not to delay any medical attention or procedure. Take a second opinion for sure.

Relationships: King of Wands indicates security and stability in your relationship. Try to give space and respect your partner and work towards improving your sex life. It is a good time to make happy memories together. Elders in the family might be dominating and you need to learn to handle them without disturbing the domestic harmony.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Three of Cups card indicates success. Promotion is on the cards. Your superiors will be lavish with their praise, and you will be in a happy space. Businesspeople launching a new product or project, will be celebrating a fruitful outcome. Financially, it’s a good time. Increments and profits are indicated. It is a good time to invest and grow your money, according to horoscope for zodiac signs 2024 this week.

Health: Three of Swords is indicative of ill health. Your emotional health might be compromised, and you might feel a bit low and sad. The health of some near and dear ones might be the cause of anxiety.

Relationships: Ten of Swords Reversed is your relationship card indicating that any relationship issues you might have had lately are on their way to mend itself. The worst is over, and things will get better for you emotionally. If you have had a recent heartbreak, it is time to move ahead positively. Family feuds if any, will be sorted and you will enjoy cordiality, according to weekly horoscope 2024.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Ace of Cup Reversed indicates some dissatisfaction at work. Natives in job and business natives need to be alert at work as there are chances of some fumbling and stumbling. Some obstacles and hindrances are indicated, according to weekly horoscope 2024. Finances will not be as expected. Some disappointments are in store.

Health: Hanged Man Reversed is the health card indicating you must take out time from your busy schedule to devote to yourself. This card suggests neglect and that is what you cannot afford. Address your health issues and start a healthy eating and exercise regime.

Relationships: According to horoscope for zodiac signs 2024 this week, the Tarot card Queen of Cups indicates that natives will enjoy security and stability in their relationship. They will have a good time with their partner and might think of increasing their family. If trying to conceive, this week might see some positive results. Understanding between couples will be great and a good time with family members is also indicated.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Three of Pentacles Reversed shows lack of dedication and commitment. It can also indicate lack of cooperation from team members. Businesspeople need to be alert and focus on small details. You need to be mindful and alert towards monetary matters, according to horoscope for zodiac signs in 2024 this week.

Health: Seven of Pentacles Reversed indicates neglect towards health. You might have been busy at work and looking after your health has gone down your priority list. Health is the biggest wealth and you should make all efforts to stay fit and healthy.

Relationships: Eight of Swords Reversed indicates you need to let go of your worries and stresses. Focus on a carefree relationship with your loved ones. Be your true self and do not try to be someone you are not. Family ties might be strained. Try to be adaptable and caring.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock