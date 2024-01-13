Weekly love and relationship horoscope: A tarot reading of January 15 – January 21, 2024

Love is a playful dance for you this week, Gemini natives. Keep the conversation flowing, and watch the magic unfold. For Aquarians, the cosmos predict an amazing love life this week. Keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Know the January weekly love and relationship horoscope 2024 to know what it’ll be like for your zodiac sign.

Love quote for the week – ‘There is no remedy for love but to love more’.

January 2024 weekly love horoscope

Aries love horoscope

Couples: Aries natives will have to be mindful of their ego this week, according to love and relationship horoscope 2024. You need to be mindful of your partner’s likes and dislikes and value their opinions and suggestions. You need a better mental and physical communion. Family will be supportive. Do not let small unnecessary things spoil the equations.

Singles: Singles will meet a lot of like-minded people but might not succeed in finding a partner. You need clarity in your thinking as to what you want in a partner but remember that no one is perfect, and tailor made. Natives in love will need more time to be sure and ponder well.

Taurus love horoscope

Couples: Taurus sun sign natives might experience some remorse or sadness about the events of the past. The best way is to move ahead is with a clean slate. Let the past not tarnish your present and spoil the future. Respect your elders and love the youngsters without umbrage.

Singles: New beginnings are foretold for singles. You should be receptive and open to new people. Natives in love might face some ups and downs in their relationship. You need to set, find new, and amicable equations and solutions.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples: Gemini natives will enjoy improved relationship this week according to love and relationship horoscope 2024. Resentment and hurt from the past if any will start to fade and you will enjoy a healthy liaison with your partner. Intimacy is the best solvent to dissolve any strife. You need to put a balm of understanding on the soreness if any of the past and move ahead positively when it comes to your family.

Singles: Singles recuperating from breakup will be able to get over their past. The advice is to move ahead cautiously learning from your past experiences. Give time for the equations to develop. Natives in love will not be sure of their relationship.

Cancer love horoscope

Couples: Cancer natives are likely to face a turning point in their relationship. New equations will be formed – it can also mean exposure of infidelity and deceit or rebuilding of trust and new beginnings in life. Whatever might have been the reason of discord, you are likely to sort out issues and move ahead. With family members, you would need to work towards strengthening the bonds.

Singles: Singles need to be careful about the intentions of their dates. A background check is advised before you fall hopelessly in love. Prevention is always better than cure. Natives in love might face some adjustment issues. Address them frankly and see if a long-term solution can be found.

Leo love horoscope

Couples: Leo sun sign natives will share a good bond and harmony with their partners and enjoy good bed pleasures. Your equation is all set to improve, and your camaraderie will strengthen and grow. You will enjoy good time with the family and will be at peace with all the family members.

Singles: Singles will be in luck and are likely to meet someone special with whom they will bond well and their bonding will grow towards permanency. Natives in love will feel a spiritual connect with their partners and fall deeper in love and will be all ready to tie the knot. It is a good time for proposals and nuptials, according to love and relationship horoscope 2024.

Virgo love horoscope

Couples: Virgo sun sign natives might feel neglected and ignored by their partner. You need to frankly communicate your feelings and make your partner aware of how you feel. At times it is nothing more than people taking each other for granted. Set new equations and both the partners will require effort to move ahead positively. Some arguments in the family might strain the relationship. You need to act in a mature way and sort out the issues amicably.

Singles: Singles might be left high and dry by their partner. You need to tackle the situation with poise and maturity. Be cautious and do not get involved in any kind of scandal. Certain things are meant to be. Accept what is beyond your control and move ahead with positivity. Natives in love might just fall apart. Remember what is yours, will find you.

Libra love horoscope

Couples: Libra natives are likely to be overly egoistic this week, according to love and relationship horoscope 2024. Be cautious lest it becomes a habit. If you are facing any addiction issues like alcoholism or even irritability and aggression, you need to seriously work on yourself. Counselling is also a good option. Be patient and tolerant with your family.

Singles: Singles will be socialising a lot but the advice is not to give wrong impression about yourself to your partner. Be what you are. Relationships built on an honest foundation are likely to grow and last. Natives in love will be yo-yoing between yes and no. You need to give yourself time and commit only when sure.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples: Scorpio natives need to find balance in their relationship, according to love and relationship horoscope 2024. Do not be the one giving in always. Give love, respect, and time not only to your partner but to all the members of the family. At times, the work pressure makes it impossible to give everyone the due they need but you need to start balancing.

Singles: Singles might be pressurised with work or other commitments and might not be able to find the time for socialising. If this is an occasional affair, it is okay, otherwise you need to work towards getting a balance in your life. Same is the advice for natives in love.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples: Sagittarius sun sign natives will enjoy a stable and secure relationship. Try not to be dominating. Give space and respect to your partner and work towards improving your sex life. It is a good time to make happy memories together. Elders in the family might be overbearing and you need to learn to handle it without disturbing the domestic harmony.

Singles: Singles might be pressurised with work or other commitments and might not be able to find the time for socialising. If this is an occasional affair, it is okay, otherwise you need to work towards getting a balance in your life. Same is the advice for natives in love.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples: Capricorn sun sign natives will move towards improving your relationships. Any past issues will be settled amicably and you will find emotional stability. Your carnal pleasures will increase and so will your bonhomie with your partner. Any misunderstanding or family feuds will get sorted out and you are likely to enjoy improved relationships.

Singles: Singles will get over their past breakups and will be ready to move ahead positively, according to weekly love horoscope. You are likely to meet someone you gel well with and your relationship is all set to grow. Natives in love will be happy with their partners but will not be ready for marriage yet. It is advisable only to move ahead when sure.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples: Aquarius native will enjoy domestic peace and harmony, according to weekly love horoscope 2024. They will have a good time with their partner and might think of increasing their family. If trying to conceive, this week might get you some positive results. Understanding between couples will be at its peak. A good time with family members is indicated.

Singles: Singles will be in luck and are likely to find their soulmates. Enjoy the favours of the cosmos in your love life. Natives in love will be content and satisfied in their relationship and will be ready to say I do. This is a favourable time for commitments.

Pisces love horoscope

Couples: Pisces sun sign natives need to let go of worries and stresses relating to their relationship, according to weekly love horoscope 2024. Focus on a carefree relationship with your loved ones. Family ties might be strained. You need to be adaptable and understanding. Let the family commitments not just be restricted to you doing your duty.

Singles: Singles will have a good time with friends and like-minded people and will be in no hurry for any commitment. It is always wise to take your time before any commitments are made but be honest about your intentions. Natives in love might have second thoughts. It is wise to involve the brain in matters of the heart and be sure of what you want.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock