Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of August 14 – August 20, 2023

This week brings new hopes as the Sun enters Virgo sun sign making people more practical and patient. Married people will look forward to harmony and security, while people in love would want to blossom and grow their relationship and singles will be hopeful of finding their dream partners. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from August 14 – August 20, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

The weekly love horoscope will help you revaluate unresolved love issues and find solutions to all your romantic endeavours. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families especially from their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer and some create a distance. Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. Thus, our weekly love horoscope from August 14 – August 20, 2023, will help you navigate better.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in retrograde motion. The celestial twin Mars enters Virgo and the planet becomes docile and modest in this earthy and dual sign. This transit will help you improve the relationship with your partner and make you reassess your relationships and will give you a direction in your love life. Let us find out what the August energies have to offer different zodiac signs this week.

August love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction