Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of August 21 – August 27, 2023

Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer, and some create a distance. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from August 21 – August 27, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.

Each week brings new hopes and beginnings, married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families, especially, from their mates. Venus, the planet of love and beauty is retrograde in Cancer zodiac sign and the energies are not very encouraging for love and romance. Mars in earthy Virgo will make natives more practical and looking for security in relationships. This transit will help you improve the relationship with your partner and make you reassess them. Thus, our weekly love horoscope from August 21 – August 27, 2023, will help you navigate better.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in retrograde motion. The celestial twin Mars enters Virgo and the planet becomes docile and modest in this earthy and dual sign. This transit will help you improve the relationship with your partner and make you reassess your relationships and will give you a direction in your love life. Let us find out what the August energies have to offer different zodiac signs this week.

August love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction